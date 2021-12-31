Subscribe

Favorite first hikes of the new year in the North Bay

STEPHEN NETT
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 30, 2021, 5:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

To celebrate the first day of the New Year, a growing number of people across the nation have begun to engage in a lively public tradition. They lace up their footwear and turn out for a First Day Hike, a walk in nature along a favorite outdoor trail with other like-minded folk.

The hikes are increasingly popular, organizers say, not just because they’re a good way to burn off some of those extra holiday calories, but as a launchpad for New Year’s resolutions to get healthier and spend more time outdoors.

The First Day Hikes movement, begun in 1992 on the East Coast, went national in America’s State Parks in 2012 and international in 2018.

On Jan. 1, State Parks across Sonoma County also offered special First Day hikes, but don’t worry if you missed them, parks’ staff say. There are still plenty of inspiring destinations to start the New Year. And for a little added encouragement, they’ve shared some of their personal favorite trails here.

Not that choosing favorite park trails is easy. There are more than 600 miles of them in Sonoma County, from sunset strolls on ocean bluffs to deeply shaded ancient redwood groves, along lush rolling green hills and into wildlife filled oak forests, from deep river canyons to lofty mountain vistas. The trails range from paved easy walks to strenuous climbs on single dirt tracks, including mountain biking and horse riding, and a number of locations that are ADA accessible.

Some of the trails even trace historic routes. Trails were a matter of necessity for California’s first peoples, who over thousands of years established networks of walking paths here, between resources, to and from established and seasonal settlements and along extensive trade routes.

While trails are no longer the preferred mode of modern travel, advanced medical studies from around the globe remind us that even a moderate walk outdoors is one of the healthiest physical activities for all ages, with benefits ranging from aerobic strength and stress relief to improved heart health, lower cholesterol and stronger bones, better memory and even higher creativity.

Today, publicly accessible trails require careful design and maintenance by nonprofit conservation groups and government agencies, and a hardworking, dedicated corps of staff and volunteers.

Here are some local favorites, and some new trials, recommended by local parks staff.

Recommended hikes

Sonoma Ridge trail, Glen Ellen: Matt Leffert, executive director of Park Partners at Jack London State Historic Park, recommends visitors with time and stamina take the Sonoma Ridge trail hike.

Take the Sonoma Mountain trail to access the Sonoma Ridge trail junction about 3 miles from the parking lot. Then the Sonoma Ridge trail winds uphill through woodlands and wildflowers above London’s Beauty Ranch, all the way to the highest vista point in the park, atop a long wooded ridge that separates the Santa Rosa valley to the west from the Valley of the Moon. The round-trip hike is about 9 miles.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: John Roney, park manager of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, notes the park offered three First Day Hikes: one along the rushing Sonoma Creek and waterfall trail and a second to the top of Bald Mountain with its 360-degree vistas. A third hike, a moderate trek on Vista trail is, he says, mile for mile one of the most beautiful in the park, with creeks, meadows, oak woodland and incredible views, all in a couple hour’s hike. The team at Sugarloaf is also continuing their winter special through January: Anyone under the age of 18 who completes the hike without complaining can claim a free cup of hot chocolate at the visitor center.

Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma: Melissa Kelley, executive director of the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, has a fondness for mountain biking at Tolay Lake Regional Park, among the open rolling grasslands to Three Bridges Vista Point, which offers views south to San Pablo Bay and all the way to San Francisco on a clear day.

Pinnacle trail, Bodega Bay: For Rachel Hallaway, field operations assistant manager at Stewards of the Redwoods, who claims to be biased by years working at Sonoma County Regional Parks, says a favorite non-Armstrong Redwoods hike is the loop you can take at low tide down the Pinnacle trail, along the beach and up the Shorttail Gulch trail just outside of Doran Regional Park on the coast near Bodega Bay. Note that incoming tides can strand the unwary on the rocks at the base of the cliff, so time it carefully.

Pomo Canyon trail, Jenner: Justin Lindenberg, executive director of Stewards of the Redwoods and Coast, reports his favorite hike is the Pomo Canyon trail near the coast. The trail can be climbed through a small towering redwood grove to the top of Red Hill or all the way down to Shell Beach. On a clear day, he says, you get the full majesty of the redwoods and sweeping views of the winding Russian River and the sea, all in one.

Goat Rock, Jenner: Leslie Carrow, administrative and marketing assistant with Stewards, while not a hiker, suggests instead taking a motorcycle ride to Goat Rock, parking your bike and walking 20 feet to the beach. There, you can walk along the wide, fine gravel / sand beach out to the mouth of the Russian River, watch the seals and birds, lay against the sand dunes, share lunch with a friend and then head back.

Kortum trail and Vista Point loop, Jenner: Annie Cresswell, administrative director with Stewards, admits picking one hike is hard, so she offers two she loves. The first is Kortum trail from Shell to Goat Rock in Sonoma Coast State Park, with its wonderful views of the coastal bluffs, Mammoth Rock and occasional passing whales or dolphins. The other is north of Jenner, the short Vista Point loop, which takes you out on a very high bluff to what feels like the edge of the world.

Grace Rock trail, north of Fort Ross: Hank Birnbaum, a bilingual guide and educator with the Fort Ross Conservancy at Fort Ross and Salt Point state parks, recommends the ADA-accessible Salt Point trail, which has a 0.1-mile section that is paved and accessible. The trail is at the mouth of Gerstle Cove in Salt Point State Park, with its gorgeous blue water views and crashing surf, marine mammals on the rocks and long vistas. His personal favorite is the Grace Rock trail, which he calls a singularly special place. The track winds along the coastal marine terrace past pine forest and holds probably the best examples of tafoni rock, with its otherworldly forms and colors.

Bluff Top trail, Sea Ranch: John Ryan, volunteer and intern coordinator at Sonoma County Regional Parks, recommends his favorite, the Bluff Top trail at Sea Ranch. Wind-swept headlands, jagged shorelines, pounding waves and tunnels of leaning cypress groves all make this trail an invigorating choice, he says. The route skirts the coastal bluffs, with far-reaching views of the Pacific Ocean. It’s a prime whale-watching opportunity in the winter, so bring binoculars. With its level gravel and dirt surface, the 6-mile out-and-back Bluff Top trail is perfect for beginning hikers. Walk On Beach, with its long, crescent shoreline, is a nice spot to relax after your hike and enjoy a picnic.

Grove of Old Trees, Occidental: Nik Szecsey, retail coordinator with Stewards of the Redwoods, lives close to the Grove of Old Trees near Occidental and enjoys being able to stroll through this surviving section of the old-growth redwood forest that once thrived there. The trails among the towering trees are relatively short and easy, and Szecsey has a special relationship to the parcel — his dad was part of the group who first saved it from being logged and then ensured the Grove was protected for future generations to enjoy.

New trails

And for those seeking even more new adventures, there will be additional trails to look forward to in the coming months. A number of new trails are being opened or reopened for 2022.

Westwind trail, Petaluma: Melissa Kelley, at the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, was pleased to announce the newly opened Westwind trail in Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma. The trailhead to the new 0.9-mile trail is at the new Windsor Road access on the north side of the park, developed with funding support from the Foundation, grants and donations. It connects to Pomo and Filaree trails with sweeping vistas of the surrounding newly green rolling hillsides and oak groves. The Foundation is also supporting work to open more than a dozen miles of new trails in Taylor Mountain Regional Park in the near future.

Eliot trail, San Pablo Bay: Sonoma Land Trust recently announced that the public once again can access the Eliot trail and others at the edge of San Pablo Bay, in the newly restored habitat at Sears Point, a marvel of wetlands wildlife.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville last month reopened the walk through the towering central valley grove, which was closed to restore fire-damaged trails. Justin Lindenberg reports park staff hope to soon reopen the lower Pool Ridge trail as a loop from the Colonel Armstrong Tree / Redwood Forest Theater to the picnic area. They’re also working to open the East Ridge trail from the visitor center to MacMahon road.

Before taking any of these hikes with pets, check in advance to see whether the trail allows dogs — most state parks do not. And parking or entrance fees are also required at most locations, funds that help support trail and park maintenance.

However you celebrate the New Year, doing so on foot, surrounded by nature is a good way to get 2022 off to a good start.

Detailed directions, trail maps and further suggestions to these and other hikes are available online at Sonoma County Regional Parks, Stewards of the Redwoods and Coast, Jack London State Historic Park, Fort Ross and Salt Point state parks, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Sonoma Coast State Park and Sonoma Land Trust.

Stephen Nett is a Bodega Bay-based Certified California Naturalist, writer and speaker, with local nature stories at www.findingcalifornia.com. Contact him at snett@findingcalifornia.com.

