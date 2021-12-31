Favorite first hikes of the new year in the North Bay

To celebrate the first day of the New Year, a growing number of people across the nation have begun to engage in a lively public tradition. They lace up their footwear and turn out for a First Day Hike, a walk in nature along a favorite outdoor trail with other like-minded folk.

The hikes are increasingly popular, organizers say, not just because they’re a good way to burn off some of those extra holiday calories, but as a launchpad for New Year’s resolutions to get healthier and spend more time outdoors.

The First Day Hikes movement, begun in 1992 on the East Coast, went national in America’s State Parks in 2012 and international in 2018.

On Jan. 1, State Parks across Sonoma County also offered special First Day hikes, but don’t worry if you missed them, parks’ staff say. There are still plenty of inspiring destinations to start the New Year. And for a little added encouragement, they’ve shared some of their personal favorite trails here.

Not that choosing favorite park trails is easy. There are more than 600 miles of them in Sonoma County, from sunset strolls on ocean bluffs to deeply shaded ancient redwood groves, along lush rolling green hills and into wildlife filled oak forests, from deep river canyons to lofty mountain vistas. The trails range from paved easy walks to strenuous climbs on single dirt tracks, including mountain biking and horse riding, and a number of locations that are ADA accessible.

Some of the trails even trace historic routes. Trails were a matter of necessity for California’s first peoples, who over thousands of years established networks of walking paths here, between resources, to and from established and seasonal settlements and along extensive trade routes.

While trails are no longer the preferred mode of modern travel, advanced medical studies from around the globe remind us that even a moderate walk outdoors is one of the healthiest physical activities for all ages, with benefits ranging from aerobic strength and stress relief to improved heart health, lower cholesterol and stronger bones, better memory and even higher creativity.

Today, publicly accessible trails require careful design and maintenance by nonprofit conservation groups and government agencies, and a hardworking, dedicated corps of staff and volunteers.

Here are some local favorites, and some new trials, recommended by local parks staff.

Recommended hikes

Sonoma Ridge trail, Glen Ellen: Matt Leffert, executive director of Park Partners at Jack London State Historic Park, recommends visitors with time and stamina take the Sonoma Ridge trail hike.

Take the Sonoma Mountain trail to access the Sonoma Ridge trail junction about 3 miles from the parking lot. Then the Sonoma Ridge trail winds uphill through woodlands and wildflowers above London’s Beauty Ranch, all the way to the highest vista point in the park, atop a long wooded ridge that separates the Santa Rosa valley to the west from the Valley of the Moon. The round-trip hike is about 9 miles.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: John Roney, park manager of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, notes the park offered three First Day Hikes: one along the rushing Sonoma Creek and waterfall trail and a second to the top of Bald Mountain with its 360-degree vistas. A third hike, a moderate trek on Vista trail is, he says, mile for mile one of the most beautiful in the park, with creeks, meadows, oak woodland and incredible views, all in a couple hour’s hike. The team at Sugarloaf is also continuing their winter special through January: Anyone under the age of 18 who completes the hike without complaining can claim a free cup of hot chocolate at the visitor center.

Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma: Melissa Kelley, executive director of the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, has a fondness for mountain biking at Tolay Lake Regional Park, among the open rolling grasslands to Three Bridges Vista Point, which offers views south to San Pablo Bay and all the way to San Francisco on a clear day.

Pinnacle trail, Bodega Bay: For Rachel Hallaway, field operations assistant manager at Stewards of the Redwoods, who claims to be biased by years working at Sonoma County Regional Parks, says a favorite non-Armstrong Redwoods hike is the loop you can take at low tide down the Pinnacle trail, along the beach and up the Shorttail Gulch trail just outside of Doran Regional Park on the coast near Bodega Bay. Note that incoming tides can strand the unwary on the rocks at the base of the cliff, so time it carefully.

Pomo Canyon trail, Jenner: Justin Lindenberg, executive director of Stewards of the Redwoods and Coast, reports his favorite hike is the Pomo Canyon trail near the coast. The trail can be climbed through a small towering redwood grove to the top of Red Hill or all the way down to Shell Beach. On a clear day, he says, you get the full majesty of the redwoods and sweeping views of the winding Russian River and the sea, all in one.