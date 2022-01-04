Fennel gnocchi matches lushness, acidity of our wine of the week

Our wine of the week, Quivira, 2020 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($23), is a delightful swirl of citrus. There’s almost a forward sweetness at first, suggestive of peach, nectarine and apricot. But those flavors vanish almost immediately and the citrus flavors begin to rise, like an orchestra starting out soft and quiet, and grow until you feel enveloped by the beautiful melody.

By the time it has fully blossomed on your palate, the wine suggests white grapefruit, Ruby grapefruit, Key lime, pomelo and lemon and lime zest.

As the finish lingers and reverberates, little bursts of mineral and grass rise from the racy acidity. It’s a delight.

There is a plushness, a richness at the core of the wine, too, that can play a pivotal role in pairing the wine successfully.

The wine will go beautifully with everything from celery to sand dabs. Indeed, sand dabs on a bed of sliced and sauteed celery, napped with a simple beurre blanc, is a fabulous match. Shellfish, white fin fish, chicken breast and pork tenderloin are all good companions, too. For successful cheese pairings, look to fresh goat cheeses, mozzarella fresca and Sicilian-style ricotta.

Fennel inspired today’s recipe. Cooked until tender, the fennel engages with the wine’s lush core, while the lemon in the dish and the acidity in the wine keep everything lively. For a truly successful dish, don’t use the cloying, unpleasant type of ricotta you find in most supermarkets. Look for Bellwether Farms’ version, preferably their sheep milk ricotta.

Pasta Gnocchi with Braised Fennel, Lemon and Ricotta

Makes 4 servings

Kosher salt

10 ounces dried gnocchi or similar-size pasta

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 large fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch thick wedges

¾ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 ounces ricotta, preferably from Bellwether Farms

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

Olio nuovo or Meyer lemon olive oil

Chives and/or parsley sprigs, for garnish

Fill a large saucepan two-thirds full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat.

While waiting for the water to boil, pour the olive oil into a heavy saute pan and set over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the fennel and saute, turning frequently, until the fennel starts to pick up a bit of color.

Season with salt, add the wine and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and cook until the fennel is tender, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the saucepan, when the water reaches a rolling boil, stir in the pasta and keep stirring until the water returns to a boil. Cook until just tender, drain and do not rinse. Tip into a wide and shallow bowl, with some of the cooking water still clinging to the pasta.

Add the fennel and all the pan juices to pasta, along with the remaining lemon juice, lemon zest and chives or parsley. Toss gently, until the cheese is evenly distributed and clings to the pasta.

To serve, divide among individual pasta plates. Drizzle each portion with some of the olive oil, garnish with an herb sprig or two and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.