Festival for Cajun and Creole cuisine in Rohnert Park

HEALDSBURG

Find culinary treasures at benefit rummage sale

There’s bound to be some real culinary treasures in the Les Dames d’Escoffier rummage sale happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Relish Culinary Adventures. Pick up kitchen castoffs from local chefs and other culinary and hospitality professionals at this sale of kitchen gadgets, cookbooks and more. There also will be baked goods and pantry items donated by local chefs for sale. All proceeds go to support Les Dames d’Escoffier of Sonoma, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to women pursuing culinary and hospitality careers and partner organizations like the School Garden Network. 14 Matheson St.

SONOMA

Celebrate sauvignion blanc with tasting and tour

National Sauvignon Blanc day is May 5, but La Prenda Winery will celebrate all weekend long with special tours and tastings at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 6 and 7. Tour guests will join winery founder Ned Hill for a flight of Indian Springs Vineyard-designate sauvignon blanc enjoyed among the vines. The event includes the vineyard tour, a selection of four wines and a sample of their popular sauvignon slush paired with a charcuterie box from Salumeria Ovello. Tickets are $100 per person. Buy at laprendawines.com/product/vineyardtour. Tours begin at the La Prenda tasting room, 535 First St. W.

HEALDSBURG

Flowers at Flowers winery

Enjoy a day in the garden at Flowers Vineyards & Winery May 7 with the collaborators of “Punk Ikebana: Reimagining the Art of Floral Design,” a book on new ways to create genre-bending floral arrangements. Authors Louesa Roebuck and Obi Kauffman will talk about their book and floral designs and sign books. Attendees will taste a selection of Flowers coastal chardonnays and pinot noirs paired with light bites from the winery’s culinary team. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $75 and available at exploretock.com/flowerswinery. 4035 Westside Road.

WINDSOR

Salty experience at Bricoleur vineyards

Join Bricoleur Vineyards Executive Chef Thomas Bellec for a cooking class truly worth its salt. Participants will learn how salt has been used in cooking for thousands of years and how to use different varieties of salt. The class includes a cooking demonstration followed by a two-course family-style lunch paired with two glasses of wine. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 12. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased at exploretock.com/bricoleurvineyards. 7394 Starr Road.

ROHNERT PARK

Get your fill of Cajun and Creole cuisine at this festival

If you know what it means to miss New Orleans, the first ever Kreole and Krawfish Community Gathering at SOMO Village Event Center will help ease that longing. Enjoy a full afternoon of Cajun, Creole and Southern cooking accompanied by Zydeco and accordion soul music from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13. The event features Grammy-nominated musician and Bay Area native Andre Thierry plus food vendors selling jambalaya, crawfish hush puppies, beignets and much more. Tickets start at $35 for general admission. Tickets for $65 include table seating and a ticket for the crawfish boil. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3HaCzzA. Part of the proceeds will benefit Thierry’s music program for children. 1100 Valley House Drive.

SONOMA

Think pink when you drink

Rosé the afternoon away at Pink Sonoma Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. May 13 at Viansa Winery. Out in the Vineyard presents this afternoon filled with food, music and two dozen wineries — including Matanzas Creek, Dutcher Crossing and Rodney Strong — pouring their best rosés. Tickets are $85 and proceeds benefit Positive Images, an organization that supports LGBTQ youth in Sonoma County. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3L04PFZ. 25200 Arnold Drive.