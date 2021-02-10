Festive dishes for Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year and Mardi Gras

In the next few days, we will celebrate — or ignore — three holidays, annual events that are not always so close together. Valentine’s Day is always on Feb. 14, but Lunar New Year, which this year begins on Friday, Feb. 12, and Mardi Gras, this year on Tuesday, Feb. 16, are not pinned to specific dates.

Lunar New Year begins on the second new moon following the winter solstice; it falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. The observance lasts 16 days.

Mardi Gras is 47 days before Easter Sunday, which in turn takes place between March 23 and April 25, depending on the date of the Paschal full moon, sometimes called the ecclesiastical full moon.

Like all holidays, these holidays have traditional foods associated with them. Today, Seasonal Pantry gives a nod to each of them with a classic dish.

If you’ve never had New Orleans barbecued shrimp, you might look at this recipe and think, “What? It doesn’t look like any barbecue I’ve ever seen.” No one seems to know how this ubiquitous NOLA dish got its name, but it is served throughout the city. It often comes with a bib, as you must eat the shrimp with your fingers, a very messy venture. For accompaniments, think about creamy grits with Cheddar cheese and bacon, dirty rice or Cajun coleslaw, which offers a delicious contrast. To drink, how about a Sazerac or Corpse Reviver, which is made with cognac and served as a hangover cure?

New Orleans Barbecued Shrimp

Serves 2

1½ pounds large wild Gulf shrimp, heads intact

3 ounces butter

2 ounces olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large or 2 medium lemons, very thinly sliced

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon Lea and Perrin's Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 to 2 tablespoons ground black pepper

Kosher salt

Hot hearth bread, preferably sourdough

Rinse the shrimp under cool water, pat dry on a tea towel and set aside briefly.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the butter and olive oil into a medium saucepan set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the garlic and sauté gently for about 2 minutes. Add the lemons, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, red pepper flakes, paprika, oregano and black pepper.

Put the shrimp into a heavy pan or skillet — cast iron is ideal — and season all over with salt. Pour the sauce over the shrimp, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 10 minutes. Use a spatula to turn the shrimp over and cook until just translucent, 5 to 10 minutes more.

Remove from the oven and set on a trivet or another protective device on the dining table. Dig in — carefully, it’s hot! — with your fingers and sop up those delicious juices with hot bread.

Steak is the most popular Valentine’s Day dish in the U.S. and the most popular preparation is with peppercorns — au poivre rouge, au poivre blan and au poivre vert. In honor of the holiday, I am sharing the most common version, with red wine, and have gilded the lily with roasted bone marrow, one of the most voluptuously delicious foods ever. For a perfect holiday meal, add some sautéed spinach or oven-roasted asparagus alongside but don’t include a starch, as carbohydrates tend to make us sleepy. For dessert, nibble on a bit of seasonal fruit or enjoy a bonbon or two, if chocolate is a must.

Steak au Poive Rouge, with Roasted Bone Marrow

Makes 2 servings

3 tablespoons whole black peppercorns, crushed to medium coarseness

Kosher salt

1 large or 2 small rib-eye steaks (see Note below)

Olive oil

2 medium beef shank bones

1 cup hearty red wine

1 tablespoon hearty red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon butter, cut into 4 pieces and chilled

1 tablespoon freshly snipped chives

Put the peppercorns into a small bowl, add two teaspoons or so of kosher salt and stir.

Set the steaks on a clean work surface and brush all over with olive oil. Using your fingers, cover both sides of the steaks with the peppercorn mixture, pressing it into the meat. Set the steaks on a plate, cover with a sheet of wax paper or parchment and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

About an hour before serving, set a heavy skillet — cast iron is ideal — in the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. When the oven is hot, set the bones on the pan, vertically, not horizontally. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes; check after about 12 minutes to make sure the marrow is not melting into the pan. If it is, remove the bones from the oven immediately.

Transfer the roasted bones to a plate or bowl, cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and set aside. Turn off the oven.

Working quickly, set the skillet over high heat and when it is very hot, add the steaks. Cook on one side for 3 to 4 minutes, turn and cook 3 to 4 minutes more; do not over-cook. Transfer the steaks to a plate and keep warm in the oven.