Our wine of the week, Blue Farm, 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Gap’s Crown Vineyard ($85), is elegant and focused, with layers of lavish fruit. Aromas lean toward warm suggestions of red raspberries and hints of rose petals, while the wine’s engaging juiciness evokes Santa Rosa plum, raspberries, ripe figs and a quality best described as cola-like.

Woven between these flavors are suggestions of dried herbs; the damp top soil of a forest floor; and notes of anise, cedar, licorice or tarragon that appear and disappear like stars on a cloudy night. The finish is long and pretty, with a hint of smoke.

Pinot noir has long been acknowledged as the most food-friendly of red varietals. This one opens its arms wide to embrace a vast array of dishes from, say, a simple grilled lamb chop on a bed of flageolets to traditional cassoulet with duck confit, sausage, pork and plump white beans. Mushroom risotto, grilled leg of lamb drizzled with your favorite olive oil, eggs fried in butter and finished with red wine vinegar and homemade macaroni and cheese with bacon and tomatoes are all excellent companions.

For today’s dish, I’ve taken inspiration from the hint of fig and sassy wink of anise in the wine. The layers of flavors in this dish mirror the layers of flavor in this striking wine.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Fresh Figs, Bacon and Garlic

Makes 2 servings

2 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

1 shallot, minced

4 chicken thighs, preferably Rocky or Mary’s brand

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

8 large garlic cloves, peeled

1 tarragon sprig

½ cup Rainwater Madeira

¾ cup homemade chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

2 large ripe figs, cut in half lengthwise

Small tarragon sprigs, for garnish

Fry the bacon in a medium saute pan until it gives up most of its fat but is not yet crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon fat.

With the pan over medium heat, saute the shallot until it is soft and fragrant.

Push the shallot to the side of the pan, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for about five to six minutes, until the skin begins to brown. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, turn it over, season the skin side with salt and pepper and cook three to four minutes longer.

Add the garlic, tucking it here and there between the chicken, and add the tarragon. Increase the heat to high, add the Madeira and cook until the liquid is reduced by approximately half, about four to five minutes. Add the chicken stock and again simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Cover the pan, lower the heat and simmer gently for another 10 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked to your liking.

Meanwhile, preheat an oven broiler. On the stove, melt the butter in a small saute pan set over low heat. Saute the figs, cut side down, for three to four minutes until heated through.

Transfer the figs to a work surface and carefully, so you don’t burn your fingers, wrap each half fig in a piece of bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick if necessary. Set aside.

When the chicken is cooked, use tongs to transfer it, skin side up, to a broiler pan. Set the wrapped figs alongside. Season all over with a generous amount of black pepper. Broil until the chicken skin and the bacon begin to crisp up a bit, about three to four minutes.

Increase the heat under the saute pan to high to reduce the pan juices until they thicken a bit.

Transfer the chicken to a platter or to individual plates. Use tongs to remove the tarragon sprig from the sauce and pour the sauce, including the garlic cloves, over the chicken and figs. Garnish with tarragon sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com