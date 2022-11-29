After three years of the pandemic, most of us are easing back into holiday gatherings that look and feel a little more like the before times. People! Indoors! Sharing food! It’s kind of exciting.

Like the transition from athleisure to pants with buttons (still not a fan) or from social distancing to hugs and handshakes (still sort of awkward), getting back into holiday hosting may take some adjustment, no matter how eager we are to do it.

Whether you’re inviting friends over for festive after-work drinks, hosting an afternoon holiday open house or just need ideas for pre-dinner nibbles, Bethany Barsman is here to help.

Bethany Barsman, owner of Out To Lunch Fine Catering in Petaluma has prepared 5 easy appetizers that home cooks can prepare ahead of time and put together quickly for holiday gatherings. Thursday November 18, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

“I think one reason why people like appetizer parties so much is because you’re getting in lots of people’s dietary needs and different tastes.” Bethany Barsman

The Petaluma-based caterer and owner of Out to Lunch Fine Catering has been in the business for 30 years. By her estimation, she’s catered about 3,000 cocktail parties. She also recently won a host of awards for her appetizers at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair. Suffice it to say, she knows her way around a canapé.

“We offer 100 kinds of appetizers. That’s my favorite because that’s the way I like to eat,” Barsman said. “It’s kind of a passion. I love different bites.”

A plate of appetizers created by Bethany Barsman, owner of Out To Lunch Fine Catering. These easy appetizers can be prepared ahead of time and put together quickly for holiday gatherings. Clockwise from top left, butternut squash soup with cheese tuilé, poké cucumber bite, harvest turkey salad roll up, prosciutto cup (center). Thursday November 18, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

To share that love, Barsman offered recipes for five mostly make-ahead appetizers. With apologies to Jack Nicholson, these five easy pieces will help cooks regain their hosting mojo in no time.

Make a plan

Once you have a guest list, how do you know how much food you need?

Barsman’s rule of thumb is six pieces per person per hour. For a 10-person party that lasts two hours, that’s 120 pieces. It may sound like a lot, but her recipe for Harvest Turkey Salad Roll-Ups on lavash — a great way to use leftover turkey — makes 40 pieces, which is already one-third of the way there.

“I like to find really great products, for example, local bakeries with great breads.” Bethany Barsman

When planning a cocktail-party menu, Barsman also recommends having a couple vegetarian and gluten-free options like Butternut Squash Soup shots served with homemade cheese crisps or poke served in cucumber cups.

“I think one reason why people like appetizer parties so much is because you’re getting in lots of people’s dietary needs and different tastes,” she said.

Prep ahead to avoid stress

Most items on Barsman’s menu can be prepped a day or more ahead then assembled shortly before guests arrive.

The Butternut Squash Soup with a hint of Thai red curry paste can be made the weekend before the party and frozen. Thaw it in the refrigerator beforehand, reheat and serve in a shot glass or other small tumbler to avoid the need for serving spoons. Barsman garnished hers with a few drops of crème fraîche and pomegranate seeds to give this seasonal vegetarian and gluten-free option a pop of festive color.

Butternut squash soup with cheese tuilé is an easy make-ahead item for a holiday appetizer menu created by Bethany Barsman, owner of Out To Lunch Fine Catering in Petaluma. Thursday November 18, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

Another nibble that can be prepped ahead is prosciutto cups. A version of this won gold at the Harvest Fair, and a taste will tell you why. Barsman whips together goat cheese, cream and honey and pipes it into crisp prosciutto cups made in mini muffin tins. They’re finished with dried fig and a drizzle of a pinot noir reduction. All of the elements can be made the day before and quickly assembled.

“It’s a great showstopper,” Barsman said of her Prosciutto Cups with Goat Cheese and Figs. “It’s easy and it’s a perfect bite with a glass of wine.”

Putting it all together

One thing best saved to make on the day of the party is Poke Cucumber Bites. Barsman hollowed out “bowls” in half-inch slices of cucumber to put the poke in, then topped those with pearls of tobiko, which she buys from local seafood purveyors like Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma or Santa Rosa Seafood.