Five simple recipes for tapas at home

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2020, 12:49PM
Marimar Torres, owner and founder of Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery in Sebastopol, has deep roots in Spanish viticulture and food.

In her native region of Catalonia, her family has been making wine since the 17th century. The Torres Winery was officially founded in 1870 at Vilafranca del Penedès and is marking its150th anniversary this year.

So when she and her daughter, Cristina, recount the family’s history together, it’s a nonlinear narrative that zig-zags across centuries and five generations, encompassing the Old World and the New World.

“I am the fourth generation,” Marimar said while sharing a simple tapas lunch on the patio of her rustic winery built to resemble a Catalan farmhouse. “I came to San Francisco for the first time in 1973, and I fell in love with it.”

With the help of her family, she bought a 56-acre parcel between Graton and Occidental in 1983 and planted her first vines in 1986, in the Green Valley American Viticultural Area, the coolest region of the Russian River Valley.

“Now it is a total of 81 acres, with two vineyards,” said the 74-year-old vintner. “In 1983, this wasn’t Wine Country yet. ... But when I came to this property, my consultant said it’s going to be OK for chardonnay and pinot noir.”

She made a chardonnay from her own grapes in 1989, planted her first pinot noir vines in 1989 and built the winery in 1992. In 1994, she bought the property above the winery with a house on it. Four years ago, she refinished the kitchen.

That’s where she gives parties for wine club members and films her live cooking show, “Marimar’s Spanish Table,” with her daughter. Together, the mother-daughter team demonstrate a different dish, paired with a few wines, at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of the month (to see all episodes, go to marimarestate.com).

Cookbooks journey through Spain

Meanwhile, she published her first cookbook, “The Spanish Table,” in 1986 while she was still serving as export director of Torres Wines in North America. The book took two years to finish because it required her to travel all over Spain, from Galicia in the northwest to Andalucia in the southeast.

“It was really the first project I did by myself and for myself,” she said. “I thought I would never write another book. Then the Summer Olympics were held in Barcelona in 1992, and my agent wanted me to write another book.”

So in 1992 she published “The Catalan Country Kitchen,” a more personal tome that serves up a rustic array of the Catalan cuisine she has enjoyed since childhood. It also reflected how she cooks in California, which shares a climate with Spain but has a different culture.

“In California, we are much more aware of the need to balance a menu,” she said. “Catalan cuisine is ideal for our American palate and lifestyle.”

Many of the tapas dishes she serves in the winery’s wine-and-food pairing program are included in the cookbook, along with the northeast region’s famous wineries and grape varietals, restaurants and ingredient importers, cooking techniques and signature ingredients.

“Catalan cuisine is cooking from the heart,” she wrote in the book’s introduction. “It encompasses flavors we all love — tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onions, nuts, dried fruits, lots of fresh herbs — many of the same ingredients that appear in French, Italian and other Mediterranean cuisines, but put together in a different way.”

For example, Catalonia’s seafood stew, zarzuela, is similar to the iconic bouillabaise of France and cioppino of Italy. Its beloved Pan con Tomate — grilled bread brushed with garlic and topped with fresh tomato puree — is a close cousin of Italy’s bruschetta.

Straddling the sea and the mountains, Catalonia also offers an array of rustic and refined dishes made from fish, pork, fruits and rice brought by the Moors and exotic spices that entered Europe through the Catalonian port city of Barcelona.

“I like that it has a lot of influences from other countries,” Marimar said of her native cuisine. “All the spices and foods came through Barcelona from Turkey and Egypt.”

At her rustic winery, Marimar tries to introduce wine lovers not only to Spanish varietals of wine like albariño and tempranillo but to the delicious foods of her homeland and its tradition of warm hospitality.

After driving up to the hillside winery where you are greeted by three whimsical sculptures of her dogs, you can choose from an array of tasting experiences, from the Classic Flight of two white and three red wines ($25) and a Tapas & Wine Pairing of four wines and tapas ($55) to a guided tour and with bottle from Marimar’s cellar and a Plato de Charcuteria ($95).

“The winery has four unique points,” Marimar said. “There’s a connection to Spain, a connection to family, a connection to food and a connection to dogs ... our two English springer spaniels.”

Savory and sweet tapas

The current Marimar Estate tapas pairing starts out with a Plato de Charcuterie that includes small bites: wedges of nutty Manchego cheese, a Catalan sausage known as Salchica de Vic and dried garbanzo beans imported from Spain.

Back in 2004, Marimar brought vines from Spain to California: the white varietal of albariño from the coastal northwest and the beloved red varietal tempranillo. She now makes a syrah/tempranllo blend and an albariño in addition to chardonnay and pinot noir.

The first wine in the tapas pairing is the refreshing 2018 Marimar Estate Albariño, Don Miguel Vineyard, paired with a savory tapas, Zucchini Cake Cristina.

“It has healthy vegetables, ricotta cheese and Monterey Jack,” Cristina said of the egg dish, which can be served as a light lunch or first course for dinner.

The second wine, the creamy 2018 Marimar Estate “Bonita’s Hill” Chardonnay, Don Miguel Vineyard, comes with a citrusy seafood tapas: Prawns in a Garlic Sauce with Sweet Red Peppers.

“It’s a classic from tapas bars,” Cristina said. “Mom added peppers to the shrimp and garlic.”

Next up, a rustic dish of Cabbage Dumplings Stuffed with Pork, Chorizo, Pine Nuts and Raisins is accompanied by the earthy 2016 Marimar Estate “La Masia” Pinot Noir, blended from four different pinot clones.

“Cabbage is very typical of Catalonia, and the raisins show the Arabic influence in Spain,” Marimar said. “Sweet and savory is so Catalonian. “‘La Masia’ (“The Farmhouse”) was the first pinot that I made.”

The final tapas course — Figs Stuffed with Chocolate and Nuts in a Chocolate Sauce — is paired with the luscious 2016 Marimar Estate “Earthquake Block” Pinot Noir, Don Miguel Vineyard.

The wine is ripe with black fruits with a touch of cinnamon and clove. It has oak that is well integrated and a nice, long finish. Its name came from the fact that it was planted on a ravine that was filled in, then opened back up the next day, resembling an earthquake fault.

Carrying on the legacy

Since January, when Cristina, 31, came on board as the winery’s sales and marketing manager, the dynamic duo has blazed a new path as the first mother-daughter team to assume the mantle of the Torres legacy.

“I always knew that I wanted to carry on the business and continue my mom’s story,” said Cristina, who studied economics at Princeton University and got her MBA from the Wharton School in Philadelphia. “There is pride in our heritage.”

With a background in fashion and wine, Cristina has focused her efforts on how to sell wine directly to customers amid the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Online sales went from 1,700 last year to 72,000 this year,” Marimar said proudly of her daughter’s efforts.

While working, Cristina is studying for her WSET (Wine & Spirits Education Trust) certification at the Napa Valley Wine Academy as well. The WSET has become the foremost international organization in the field of wines and spirits education.

Meanwhile, the winery has released its first sparkling wine made from their grapes, with the help of Rack & Riddle in Healdsburg. The 2017 Blanc de Noirs of Pinot Noir, Doña Margarita Vineyard was grown at their 20-acre Sonoma Coast vineyard located between Freestone and Occidental.

The fine bubbles, refreshing minerality and clean, crisp palate with lingering finish provide a complex experience worthy of the rest of the Marimar Estate vintages.

Last year, Marimar bought the historic west county property where former Limeliter musician Lou Gottlieb co-founded the Morningstar commune in the late 1960s.

“I bought it for the future,” she said. “There are three housing envelopes and 8 acres of soil for vineyards out of 30 acres.”

The following recipes are from “The Spanish Table” and “The Catalan Country Kitchen” by Marimar Torres.

Bread with Tomato (Pan con Tomate)

Makes 4 servings

8 large ⅓-inch-thick slices of sourdough or country-style white bread

2 large garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half lengthwise (optional)

2 very ripe large tomatoes (optional to peel tomatoes)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Toast bread. For garlic lovers, vigorously rub the garlic, with the cut side down, on the warm toasted bread. Puree tomatoes in food processor.

Right before serving, spoon pureed tomato on bread. Drizzle olive oil over and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

“The idea for this eggplant omelet comes from my good friend, Mercedes Molina, who is from Murcia, one of the main vegetable-growing regions in Spain. ... I often serve this and Spanish Potato Omelet for lunch, together with Bread with Tomato.”

Spanish Eggplant Omelet (Tortilla de Berenjenas)

Serves 16 to 18 as tapas, 4 to 6 as first course

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 pounds eggplant, preferably the long, Japanese variety, diced small

6 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a wide skillet and sauté the onion slowly for 10 minutes. Add eggplant and cook over medium-high heat until very tender, stirring often with a spatula — about 15 to 20 minutes. In a bowl, beat the eggs with the salt and pepper; stir in the eggplant.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in an 8- or 10-inch nonstick skillet. When quite hot, pour in the eggplant mixture, reduce heat to low and cook, shaking the skillet occasionally, until set on the bottom and halfway through the omelet — 15 to 20 minutes. Place on top of the skillet an inverted plate slightly larger than the skillet and turn out the omelet on it; slide the omelet back into the skillet. Cook until firm and set all the way through, about 5 minutes.

Slide omelet onto a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature, accompanied by Pan con Tomate.

“My daughter Cristina’s nanny, Patricia, developed this recipe and named it after my daughter because it has all the good things a mother would want: vegetables, eggs and lean cheese. We all love it, too!”

Zucchini Cake Cristina (Pastis de Carbaçó Cristina)

Makes 6 to 8 servings

¾ teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 pounds (about 10 medium) zucchinis, grated

3 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, minced

1 cup (8 ounces) ricotta cheese

1½ cups (12 ounces) grated Monterey Jack cheese

3 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

Sprinkle ½ teaspoon salt over grated zucchini and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes, to release liquid. Squeeze inside a cloth and discard liquid.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet and sauté onion slowly for 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter to skillet and sauté zucchini for 10 minutes.

Transfer to bowl and let cool. Add ricotta cheese, 1 cup grated cheese, eggs, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Mix well and taste for seasoning.

Oil or butter a 9-by-5-inch rectangular mold and pour in the mixture. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup grated cheese on top. Bake in the 375-degree oven for one hour or until cheese on top is golden brown. Let cool.

Unmold and serve at room temperature or reheated. (If served straight from oven, it’s more difficult to slice.)

Tapas bars often serve garlic prawns in individual clay casseroles, sizzling hot. Red bell peppers add a lot to this dish. Be sure to serve with plenty of crusty bread to dip into the flavorful, garlicky sauce.

Prawns in Garlic Sauce with Sweet Red Peppers (Gambes a l’All amb Pebrots)

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

18 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped (6 tablespoons)

½ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes

3 large red bell peppers (about 1½ pounds total), seeded and cut into thin strips lengthwise

2 pounds medium prawns, peeled, but with tails attached

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add garlic, pepper flakes and red peppers. Cook over low heat until peppers are soft, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt. Increase heat to high and toss prawns in; stir and turn them over for 1 minute.

Pour lemon juice and wine over and sauté quickly, 1 to 2 more minutes, just until prawns are cooked through. Serve immediately, sprinkled with parsley.

You can’t go wrong with figs, nuts and chocolate, but the combination here is truly irresistible.

Figs Stuffed with Chocolate and Nuts (Higos Pasos Rellenos)

Makes 24 stuffed figs

For the figs:

¼ cup sugar

½ cup orange liqueur such as Gran Torres or Grand Marnier

24 dried Calimyrna figs or another moist type

For the stuffing:

3½ ounces bittersweet chocolate

¼ cup shelled pistachio nuts

¼ cup shelled walnuts

For the garnish:

24 walnut halves

To prepare the figs: In a saucepan, combine sugar with liqueur and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Add figs, reduce heat to low and cook at a simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the figs have softened slightly. Turn off heat and let figs steep in the syrup for 30 minutes to an hour. Remove figs and reserve. Cook syrup over medium-high heat until just before it reaches thread consistency (220 to 225 degrees on a candy thermometer).

To prepare the stuffing: In a food processor, finely grind together the chocolate, pistachios and walnuts. Stir 1 tablespoon of the fig syrup into the chocolate mixture. Discard remaining liquid.

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

To assemble the dish: Cut off stem ends from the figs. With your finger, poke a hole in the stem end of each fig to make a pouch. Fill with some of the stuffing. Close up the fig opening by pinching it together firmly (don’t worry if the figs don’t close all the way).

Place figs, stem side up, on an ungreased baking sheet. Push them down slightly to make them stand upright. Press a half walnut into the opening of each fig. Bake for 12 minutes and serve immediately, while still warm, or at room temperature.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

