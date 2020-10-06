Five simple recipes for tapas at home

Marimar Torres, owner and founder of Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery in Sebastopol, has deep roots in Spanish viticulture and food.

In her native region of Catalonia, her family has been making wine since the 17th century. The Torres Winery was officially founded in 1870 at Vilafranca del Penedès and is marking its150th anniversary this year.

So when she and her daughter, Cristina, recount the family’s history together, it’s a nonlinear narrative that zig-zags across centuries and five generations, encompassing the Old World and the New World.

“I am the fourth generation,” Marimar said while sharing a simple tapas lunch on the patio of her rustic winery built to resemble a Catalan farmhouse. “I came to San Francisco for the first time in 1973, and I fell in love with it.”

With the help of her family, she bought a 56-acre parcel between Graton and Occidental in 1983 and planted her first vines in 1986, in the Green Valley American Viticultural Area, the coolest region of the Russian River Valley.

“Now it is a total of 81 acres, with two vineyards,” said the 74-year-old vintner. “In 1983, this wasn’t Wine Country yet. ... But when I came to this property, my consultant said it’s going to be OK for chardonnay and pinot noir.”

She made a chardonnay from her own grapes in 1989, planted her first pinot noir vines in 1989 and built the winery in 1992. In 1994, she bought the property above the winery with a house on it. Four years ago, she refinished the kitchen.

That’s where she gives parties for wine club members and films her live cooking show, “Marimar’s Spanish Table,” with her daughter. Together, the mother-daughter team demonstrate a different dish, paired with a few wines, at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of the month (to see all episodes, go to marimarestate.com).

Cookbooks journey through Spain

Meanwhile, she published her first cookbook, “The Spanish Table,” in 1986 while she was still serving as export director of Torres Wines in North America. The book took two years to finish because it required her to travel all over Spain, from Galicia in the northwest to Andalucia in the southeast.

“It was really the first project I did by myself and for myself,” she said. “I thought I would never write another book. Then the Summer Olympics were held in Barcelona in 1992, and my agent wanted me to write another book.”

So in 1992 she published “The Catalan Country Kitchen,” a more personal tome that serves up a rustic array of the Catalan cuisine she has enjoyed since childhood. It also reflected how she cooks in California, which shares a climate with Spain but has a different culture.

“In California, we are much more aware of the need to balance a menu,” she said. “Catalan cuisine is ideal for our American palate and lifestyle.”

Many of the tapas dishes she serves in the winery’s wine-and-food pairing program are included in the cookbook, along with the northeast region’s famous wineries and grape varietals, restaurants and ingredient importers, cooking techniques and signature ingredients.

“Catalan cuisine is cooking from the heart,” she wrote in the book’s introduction. “It encompasses flavors we all love — tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onions, nuts, dried fruits, lots of fresh herbs — many of the same ingredients that appear in French, Italian and other Mediterranean cuisines, but put together in a different way.”

For example, Catalonia’s seafood stew, zarzuela, is similar to the iconic bouillabaise of France and cioppino of Italy. Its beloved Pan con Tomate — grilled bread brushed with garlic and topped with fresh tomato puree — is a close cousin of Italy’s bruschetta.

Straddling the sea and the mountains, Catalonia also offers an array of rustic and refined dishes made from fish, pork, fruits and rice brought by the Moors and exotic spices that entered Europe through the Catalonian port city of Barcelona.

“I like that it has a lot of influences from other countries,” Marimar said of her native cuisine. “All the spices and foods came through Barcelona from Turkey and Egypt.”

At her rustic winery, Marimar tries to introduce wine lovers not only to Spanish varietals of wine like albariño and tempranillo but to the delicious foods of her homeland and its tradition of warm hospitality.

After driving up to the hillside winery where you are greeted by three whimsical sculptures of her dogs, you can choose from an array of tasting experiences, from the Classic Flight of two white and three red wines ($25) and a Tapas & Wine Pairing of four wines and tapas ($55) to a guided tour and with bottle from Marimar’s cellar and a Plato de Charcuteria ($95).