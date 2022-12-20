– Check labels to see if the extension cords are appropriate for indoor or outdoor use. Using an extension chord incorrectly could ignite a fire.

– Plug appliances including space heaters, coffee makers, and toasters directly into an outlet instead of extension cords.

– Don’t overload extension cords and electrical outlets with strands and strands of lights, or it could ignite a fire.

– Don’t overload a power strip by plugging in too many electrical cords.

– Keep combustible items including paper, clothing, wood, and plastics 3-feet away from heat sources.

Five desert tortoises are alive and well today after Sonoma County firefighters rescued the reptiles from an electrical fire in Santa Rosa over the weekend.

The Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of an electrical fire inside a horse trailer on a property on Stony Point Road.

When firefighters arrived at the site, a business called Animal Solutions Pharmacy, they saw light smoke emanating from the vehicle.

The tortoises had been temporarily housed inside the trailer, which contained significant heat sources and straw, for shelter during the winter season, according to Karen Hancock, Sonoma County Fire District’s public information officer.

Firefighters suspect the heating sources were too close to the straw and caused the fire, Hancock said.

When firefighters removed the tortoises, who were in good condition, they placed them inside an indoor shelter, away from the cold.

The last firefighter unit left the scene at about 9:55 a.m., Hancock said.

The Sonoma County Fire District has experienced its share of animal rescues, including cats stuck in trees or saving horses from blazes. Still, rescuing the slow, yet steady reptiles was considered to be a rare event.

“You never know what to expect,” Hancock said. “Every day is different, tortoises are not things we see every day.”

Later Saturday night, firefighters returned to the property to help move the five tortoises into another indoor shelter on the property.

The fire department typically sees an uptick in electrical fires during the winter due to holiday decorations or heat sources, Hancock said.

The peak months for electrical fire deaths are now through March, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“Rescuing tortoises was definitely a first for our crews,” Hancock said. “We’re wishing these tortoises a long, steady life.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.