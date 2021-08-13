Five ways to get out and active in Bodega Bay

For the Bodega Head trail , take the East Shore Road exit off of Highway 1 and turn right on Bay Flat Road in a quarter-mile. Bay Flat Road turns into Westshore Road; take it for 3.3 miles, then veer left for the east trailhead parking area or right for the main parking area, the west trailhead parking area. The west trailhead parking area is mostly paved and wheelchair-accessible and connects with the paved portion of the trail.

Chanslor Ranch has horseback riding along Salmon Creek and South Salmon Creek Beach. Call 707-589-5040 or go to chanslorstables.com

Editor’s note: As part of an occasional series we’re publishing this summer with ideas for local outdoor recreation, here we offer five ways to get active and into the fresh air along our coast.

During a recent low tide just south of Bodega Bay, a secret beach teemed with life.

Sure, there were humans and other creatures with backbones wandering the beach at Pinnacle Gulch, a county park accessed through a trailhead in a residential neighborhood. But the real stars of the show were invertebrates, clinging to rocks and skulking around pools of sea water in the sand.

Around every bend were mussels, sea stars, nudibranchs, hermit crabs, sea anemones and snails. Passersby couldn’t help but exclaim, “Wow!” and “Look at this one!”

Locals used to consider tide pooling on this secluded beach one of the best-kept secret activities in Bodega Bay. Nowadays, as more county residents and visitors have learned of the spot, said Kristina Stanton, park program supervisor for Sonoma County Regional Parks, interacting with nature at Pinnacle Gulch has become one of the most popular outdoor activities in the entire county.

“The whole area really is something special,” Stanton said.

Pinnacle Gulch isn’t the only spot for adventure in and around Bodega; the region has many opportunities for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors.

Here are four other local outdoor offerings sure to satisfy adventurers of all ages.

Paddle

One of the best ways to see Bodega Bay is to get out on the bay itself, in a single- or double-seat kayak.

Luckily, Bodega Bay Kayak has been serving the region for more than 20 years.

Bob Miller runs the shop and said visitors gravitate toward one of four options when they come in. The first is also the most convenient: to rent a boat by the hour and paddle around the harbor. Along the way visitors might see seals, sea lions, bat rays and leopard sharks. (Don’t be scared by the sharks; this particular species is harmless.)

Bodega Bay Kayak also offers three self-guided tours: in the lower Russian River (near Goat Rock State Beach), along Salmon Creek and a third along Estero Americano.

Of this trio, the last is the most formidable. Miller’s team drops off visitors near Valley Ford and picks them up six hours later, allowing time for them to picnic on the beach and paddle to the pick-up spot.

While Miller tries to give visitors flexibility to enjoy these trips in the way they wish, he also prides himself on safety. Even if his customers are experienced paddlers, he rarely will allow tours to go out if the wind is blowing at more than 15 knots.

“I want to take people’s money, but I only want to take it knowing they’re going to have a good and safe time,” he joked. “I have no problem saying, ‘Today is a no-go day.’ We have to listen to the weather.”

To this end, every Bodega Bay Kayak tour begins with a mandatory safety demonstration.

Ride

Another popular outdoor activity in and around Bodega Bay: horseback riding, which is just better on the beach.

While there are no formal studies on this subject, participants on a recent ride along South Salmon Creek Beach certainly seemed to be having the time of their lives. Two visitors even got engaged in a surprise proposal crafted around the romantic experience of being out, about and atop beautiful horses along the Sonoma County coast.

The group was riding with horses from Chanslor Ranch, one of two outfitters that run trips in the area.

Over the course of the three-hour ride, the horses tromped up and over a trail winding through sand dunes covered with grasses and flowers, then out onto the beach to clomp to the water’s edge near the crashing surf.

Another popular ride from Chanslor Ranch leads horses east along Salmon Creek and back into the canyon. All told, the ranch is more than 380 acres.

Manager Devon Hulett said the creek ride offers visitors a new perspective on familiar territory.

“Local people love the Salmon Creek ride because they get to go back into a part of the coast you can’t see from the road, a part most people have never seen before,” she said. Hulett added that the outfitter offers a version of the Salmon Creek ride on which visitors paddle out on the creek in kayaks, then take horses back.

One unique characteristic of Chanslor Ranch rides is group size; there are rarely more than five or six riders on any excursion. Another bonus: Most of the horses are rescues.

Fish

Bodega Bay also is a popular spot for fishing of every kind.

Those seeking ocean fishing can head out for half- or full-day charters with outfitters such as the Bodega Bay Sport Fishing Center, Fish On Charters and North Bay Charters. All three companies offer trips to catch salmon and rockfish; the first also offers trips to catch giant squid.