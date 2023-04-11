There’s an undercurrent of spice in the Flambeaux 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley ($50), our wine of the week, that makes you sit up and take note. Fruit flavors come first, with a generous burst of raspberry, blackberry and olallieberry. These berry flavors ride atop a stream of sweet and savory spice, with black pepper leading the way and clove, allspice, nutmeg and hints of sage following along. It’s a feisty wine, impressive but not pretentious.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by our shortened Dungeness crab season, which will end in mid-April, not June as we might have hoped for. So it’s best to enjoy it while you can. Cioppino was created by Italian fishermen in San Francisco in the mid 1800s. This version is lighter than some and a bit more delicate, with layers of flavor that will resonate pleasingly with the wine.

Cioppino

Makes 4 - 8 servings

2 whole Dungeness crabs, cooked and cleaned

3 ½ cups shellfish stock, recipe follows

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and cut into small dice

1 celery stalk, minced

6 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

¾ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

¾ cup dry red wine

1 28-ounce can crushed or diced tomatoes with their juice

2 pounds clams or cockles in their shells, rinsed

2 pounds fresh black mussels, rinsed

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Garlic bread, hot

Pick the crab meat from the shells, set the shells aside, put the crabmeat in a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Make the shellfish stock, using the crab shells you have set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large heavy soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onions and celery and saute until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Season generously with salt and black pepper.

Add half the parsley along with the bay leaf, oregano, thyme, pepper flakes, shellfish stock, red wine and tomatoes to the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning. Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf.

Add the clams or cockles and the mussels to the pot, cover and simmer 5 minutes. Examine the shellfish and discard any that have not opened. Add the crab, cover, remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes.

Divide the seafood among large soup plates or pasta bowls. Ladle broth over each portion, scatter the remaining parsley on top and enjoy right away, with lemon wedges and hot bread alongside.

Shellfish Stock

Makes about 3 ½ cups

2 ½ - 3 pounds fish tails, heads and frames, rinsed in cool water

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 onion, quartered

2 small celery stalks, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

4 parsley sprigs

3 thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons olive oil

Shells from 2 Dungeness crabs, broken into pieces

Put the rinsed fish parts into a large saucepan. Add 8 cups of water, the wine and 2 tablespoons of salt, along with the onion, celery, peppercorns, bay, parsley and thyme. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 30 minutes and no longer.

Remove from the heat, strain into a clean saucepan and discard the solids. Simmer over medium heat until the liquid is reduced by half. Set aside.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a large deep pan, set over medium heat and add the crab shells. Season lightly with salt and saute, gently stirring all the while, for about 5 minutes. Add the fish fumet and simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Strain the stock into a clean container and discard the shells. Use right away, refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.