Flank steak and gremolata stand up to bold zinfandel

Pedroncelli, 2019 Dry Creek Valley Sonoma County Zinfandel ($24), our wine of the week, is big and bold, with an exuberance that practically overflows from the glass. Fruit is abundant, with Bing cherry, Santa Rosa plum and pomegranate taking the lead, followed by little bursts of red raspberry. Veins of spice — black pepper, clove, star anise — weave through the fruit, and every now and then a delightful suggestion of black licorice bursts forth and recedes. Tannins are round and fairly gentle for a wine this young.

At the table, you’ll enjoy the wine with boldly flavored foods, from creamy polenta with Gorgonzola cheese and olio nuovo to short ribs braised in red wine and slathered with a rich and tangy barbecue sauce. Spaghetti and meatballs, gnocchi with winter squash sauce and duck burgers with cherry mayonnaise all flatter this lovely wine.

Among the finest matches is beef, especially a juicy cut cooked rare. If you have been tempted to indulge in one of those Tomahawk bone-in rib-eyes so popular these days, this wine is a perfect companion.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired in part by the wine’s price, low enough that using about a cup of it in this recipe won’t make you cringe. You’ll want to add a couple of sides, something like farro or barley to sop up the delicious juices and a seasonal vegetable, such as braised carrots.

Marinated Flank Steak with Zinfandel Vinaigrette and Orange Gremolata

Makes 2 to 4 servings

1 - 1 ½ pounds flank steak

4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced oregano

2 pinches ground clove

½ star anise

¾ cup zinfandel

1 cup olive oil

1 shallot, minced

2 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

Grated zest of 1 small orange

Handful of Italian parsley leaves, chopped

Oregano sprigs, for garnish

Set the flank steak on a clean work surface. Set aside about a quarter of the garlic and rub the rest into the meat. Season it all over with salt and pepper and slip it into a freezer bag.

Set aside about a third of the oregano.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining oregano with a pinch of clove, the star anise, ½ cup of the zinfandel and ½ cup of the olive oil. Whisk, season with salt and pepper and pour into the freezer bag with the meat. Close the bag, pushing out all of the air as you do. Massage the meat and marinate for a few minutes and then refrigerate for at least 4 hours and as long as overnight.

Shortly before cooking the steak, remove it from the refrigerator and prepare the vinaigrette. Put the shallot in a medium bowl, season with salt and pour the vinegar over it. Let sit for 30 minutes. Whisk in the remaining ¼ cup of zinfandel and ½ cup of olive oil and add the reserved oregano. Taste the vinaigrette and if it is a bit flat, add a bit more salt and taste again. Add several turns of black pepper.

To make the gremolata, put the orange zest in a small bowl, add the reserved garlic, season lightly with salt and pepper and set aside.

Remove the meat from the bag and discard the marinade.

Heat a stove-top grill or ridged pan or prepare a fire in an outdoor grill.

Set the steak on the hot grill or in the hot grill pan and cook for 2 minutes; rotate 90 degrees and cook 2 minutes more. Turn the steak over, cook for 2 minutes, rotate and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a warm plate, cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and let rest 5 minutes.

Set the flank steak on a clean work surface and cut into ¼-inch-thick diagonal slices. Return to the warm plate. Spoon the vinaigrette over the meat, sprinkle gremolata on top, garnish with oregano sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.