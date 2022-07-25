Folk singer sisters Rising Appalachia coming to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

Rising Appalachia’s Leah Song and Chloe Smith toured British Columbia by sailboat, traversed the U.S. and Europe by train and now will travel to Petaluma to grace audiences with some folk and soul.

The folk singer sisters, who formed their group in 2005 in Atlanta, will play at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre on Monday and Tuesday as part of their first West Coast tour in nearly three years. They’ll bring their Americana sound to Mystic’s stage, and audiences can expect to hear tunes from their seventh studio album, “The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know,” and other musical gems.

“Our West Coast tour has always meant a lot to us,” said Song, who typically passes through the Bay Area, Petaluma, Washington and Oregon for the tour. “I’m so excited to bring music back to stages and see the Pacific Ocean again. It’s been so long.”

Rising Appalachia, influenced by Song and Smith’s world travels, training in old-timey bluegrass and upbringing in urban Atlanta, is known for fusing multicultural sounds and instruments from across the world, including the banjo and fiddles, conga drums, musical spoons and washboard.

The sisters, whose parents are devoted students of early Appalachian music, had no clue that their first album, self-produced and recorded in a friend’s basement studio in Atlanta in 2005, would lead to opportunities to perform across the nation.

“Each place we’ve traveled to infuses a little drop of story, culture, smell and sound into our songs,” Song said from her Asheville, North Carolina, home.

As a family, they’d travel to fiddle camps and Appalachian music festivals across the Southeast. Their travels didn’t stop there, though. The band has toured British Columbia, the U.S. and Europe, learning various instruments and folk traditions along the way. Now, Rising Appalachia is engaged in cultural exchange programs in Bulgaria, Ireland, Southern Italy and Central and South America.

“We’re sponges,” Song said. “The places we’ve traveled through have influenced our music in ways we don’t always know.”

Like most touring acts, the band had to put touring on hold during the pandemic. They focused instead on recording and releasing new music, with an occasional gig here and there, Song said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R9gVNiX0-vU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Folk-pop cover songs

This year, the sisters released a folk rendition of English electronic-pop musician James Blake’s “I Need A Forest Fire” featuring Bon Iver, from Blake’s 2016 album “The Colour In Anything.”

Their cover is the first of a series they’re planning of folk-pop songs they’ll release this year and into 2023, covering artists including folk-blues singer Hozier, rapper Anderson. Paak and Billie Eilish.

“We’re taking a spin on contemporary music but covering these songs through our own sound lens,” Song said. “We admire James Blake’s music. It has that beautiful, simple, minimalist, down-tempo feel.”

When they started recording “I Need A Forest Fire” in their home studio in an old North Carolina church, they didn’t know where it would go, Song said. But as they experimented, letting the cello lead and layering on the vocals, the song naturally flourished.

The song, which originally includes Bon Iver’s iconic falsetto and Blake’s arrangement of vocal samples and synthesizers, is now a slower, acoustic version full of angelic harmonies and fingerpicked guitars.

“The song came to life as we were messing with it in the studio,” Song said. “It felt so easy and simple and so easy to keep simple, you know?”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VDVbFqaGpXs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I Need A Forest Fire” is about the “death of the ego,” starting over, and a fire’s destructive, yet cleansing nature as it fosters renewal and change. Aside from their admiration for the song’s original meaning, they chose it as an ode to their friends and family across the West who are dealing with the threat of wildfire.

“We found a way to tell the song’s story and its meaning but also integrated it to represent contemporary struggle,” Song said.

Impromptu album

Their latest nine-song album, “The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know,” released in 2021, is the result of Song, Smith and their band reuniting in December 2020 at the studio in North Carolina to play an online concert after being separated by the pandemic for nearly a year.

On a whim, they decided to spend a couple more days in the studio with no plans other than to bond and to “hit record and see what happens,” Song said.

“That album was really for us,” she said. “We needed catharsis. We were all still scared and confused. We missed each other so much; we wanted to connect and bond again.”

The abstract-style album, a departure from their typically clear musical arrangements, is more “exploratory and improvisational,” Song said, with an emphasis on instruments and light vocals.

“We just hit record and kept passing the baton around in the studio,” Song said. “We played improvisational tunes with nearly no talking. Someone would start a song and then another would add to it.

“It’s our favorite album,” she added. “We were in uncertain times. We wanted this album to reflect that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.