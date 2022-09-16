Artists offer one-of-a-kind items on Sonoma County Art Trails

Nancy Morgan’s ceramics, often adorned with charming, slightly cartoonish critters, spark joy. In a Marie Kondo-like household purge, who could resist sparing a covered baking dish with a running rabbit on the lid, a jar with a tiny owl perched on top or a birdbath permanently inhabited by a squirrel?

In a disposable culture where corporate trendsetters and designers dictate that we change up our homes constantly to stay contemporary, some things, at least, should be sacred. A home needs more than the latest filler and fluff from Home Goods. It also should have statement pieces that are ours alone. They could be family heirlooms, handmade gifts given in love or objects from travels laden with good memories. Our homes are made unique and more interesting if we also incorporate one-of-a-kinds we buy at a gallery, a crafts fair or right from an artist’s studio.

Sonoma County Art Trails, on Sept. 24 to 25 and Oct. 1 to 2 this year, is an opportunity each autumn to add something singular to your home environment. It’s also a rare chance to talk to artists about their process and maybe even see them at work in their studios. You can choose something that calls out to you and see the kiln in which it was fired, the wheel on which it was thrown, the loom on which it was woven or the woodworking tools used to create it.

Visit sonomacountyarttrails.org to read about the 116 participating artists, 20 of them new to the trail this year, selected by a jury of five art professionals. Then pick a few that intrigue you and chart a course. Or you might spot one of the many Art Trails signs posted around the county and follow it to a studio to see what you find.

Participating artists work in a range of formats, from paintings, collage and printmaking to glass art, ceramics and jewelry. A preview exhibition at the sponsoring Sebastopol Center for the Arts includes one piece from each artist, giving you a quick overview of all the artists to help you decide which studios to visit.

This is shopping as cultural entertainment, as you traverse the county’s back roads at a time when the vineyards are changing color. Scope out a favorite restaurant for lunch or pack a picnic to take to a park between studio visits.

Function and form

Some artists who participate in Art Trails make functional art, designed to serve as decorative pieces in a home or garden. These may be tableware, pots and vases, blankets, bird feeders or even statuary for your landscape.

Morgan’s Three Dog Pottery studio in Healdsburg (223 First St.) turns out mugs, covered baking dishes, berry bowls, teacups and utensil holders. Think how much more interesting these would be to use day to day than a dish from Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection.

A potter for more than 50 years, Morgan works out of the late-Queen Anne Victorian she and her husband restored. She describes her pieces as bearing a touch of whimsy, often with animals.

Making art objects meant to be touched and used is second nature for her; she was raised to be practical.

“I did not start out as an artist. I was afraid of art,” she said. “As a child, I was never encouraged to do art. I was encouraged to make things, like to learn to sew or learn how to cook.” But growing up in rural Napa County, she also had vast outdoor spaces as her playground and became enchanted by nature in her explorations.

Frequently, the first thing a fledgling potter makes is something functional, so Morgan took easily to the medium. But after a few years working with ceramics, she realized there was so much more to it; it was really an art form. She took classes at what was then Humboldt State, experimenting with other media but always committed to her first love — ceramics.

And yet, “the functionality of it never left me,” she said. “’I’m not going to be a painter, although I paint on my pots.”

Her corgis, border collies and her newest addition to the pack, a dachshund she calls “an absolute clown,” show up frequently as adornments on her pieces, although other little animals also make appearances.

Even a common baking dish will get a touch of playfulness, but she doesn’t usually go for bright colors. She prefers the earth shades found in nature, like turquoise and iron tones, greens, grays and the palest of blues. Yet some of her pie and tart pans might feature bright fruit designs like lemons and cherries.

Morgan, whose pieces often have intriguing textures and patterns, also likes to create functional art for outdoors, from hanging bird feeders and bird baths to cache pots and various vessels to hold potted plants.

She’s participated in open studio tours for 20 years.