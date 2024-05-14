OCCIDENTAL

Farmers Market opens for the season

Spend Thursday evenings under the redwoods when the Occidental Farmers’ Market opens for the season Thursday, May 16. The market will feature locally grown meat and produce from Bodega Pastures, Rainbow’s End Farm, plus a new vendor, Amanda Janney of KM Mushrooms will be there with her groovy assortment of cultivated mushrooms. The team from Raymond’s Bakery will make the trip from Cazadero with their delightful sourdough bread and sweet and savory baked goods, plus you can even have dinner from vendors such as Gerard’s Paella, Green Grocer, and local favorite The Altamont General Store. The market runs 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through the end of October. 3611 Main St.

HEALDSBURG

Bring on the weekend with bubbly and crepes

Rolling brunch and happy hour into one grand event might be one of the best ideas ever, and Breathless Wines has brought it to life for an evening of bubbles and crepes at 5 p.m. Friday, May 17. Crepes du Jour will be there with her fabulous, little blue crepe cart to make classic, savory French crepes like ham and Gruyere or maybe spinach and mushroom served with salad. The team at Breathless will pour a selection of their brut and blanc de blancs to go along with the crepes. $35 tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/44zX5ny. 499 Moore Lane.

SONOMA

Bartholomew Estate puts on quite a spread

Bartholomew Estate Winery will put on quite a spread this summer, quite literally, as it has just launched a lunch series with chef Cristina Topham of Spread Kitchen. The three-tiered lunches served in charming silver tiffins are paired with a two-glass wine flight. The lunches feature seasonal Lebanese cuisine, and include a chicken shawarma or falafel wrap, a selection of mezze (think tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves and hummus), and a dessert of pistachio-walnut baklava or a tahini brownie. While diners feast, they’ll be treated to stunning views of the 300-acre estate from the shade of a grove of oak trees. Reservations are available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday to Monday until Nov. 9 for $75 per person at bit.ly/4bxg3NV. 1000 Vineyard Lane.

SANTA ROSA

You can actually smell the good vibes at this Golden Hour

It may be the best smelling Friday happy hour you’ll ever experience when Matanzas Creek Winery kicks off its ‘Golden Hour’ summer series 5-7 p.m. Friday. Enjoy an evening sunset with wine, live music and a view of the winery’s lavender field. When the wind blows just right, you’ll enjoy the relaxing scent of the flowers in bloom for an ultimate wind down as you head into the weekend. Guests at the golden hour will receive a complimentary pour of wine, and wines will be available to purchase by the bottle or glass throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy, too. For a full list of Golden Hour dates and to purchase $10 tickets go to bit.ly/3Wx5UN2. 6097 Bennett Valley Road.

SONOMA

Popular San Francisco restaurant hits the road for Sonoma dinner

Three Fat Guys Wines will launch its new “Global Tasting Series” with a dinner featuring Italian wines and food catered by the venerable San Francisco restaurant A16, which is celebrating 20 years in business this year. Join Tony Moll from Three Fat Guys, Shelley Lindgren of A16 and Sonoma County sommelier Christopher Sawyer from 6:30-9 p.m. May 23 for a blind tasting of six wines from different regions of Italy, paired with food from A16. The wines will be revealed to diners after the tasting. This dinner is also a reunion of sorts for Lindgren and Sawyer who grew up together in Petaluma. Tickets for the event are $135 per person and are available at bit.ly/3K0i8pZ. 20816 Broadway.