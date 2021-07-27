Food, love and family: Sebastopol couple creates cookbook for their kids

Last August, Walter and Karel Collins of Sebastopol had to postpone their 50th anniversary river trip along the sloping, limestone-rich vineyards of the Champagne region of France.

Like the rest of us sheltering in place, they stopped traveling altogether, which meant Walter could no longer write his food blog — Uprooted: From Grits to Gruyère — based on his experience of eating out at restaurants.

With extra time on his hands, the retired architect decided to take the advice of a friend and write a cookbook he could pass on to his kids, Melissa and Shawn Collins of San Diego, who both have children of their own.

“I started it in April 2020 as a Christmas present to the kids,” he said. “I had all the recipes online where I’ve collected them, and I had a rough draft that I gave them for Christmas 2020.”

The book, entitled “Mostly from Scratch: Food Memories from the Kitchen of Walter & Karel Collins,” includes everything from his Southern grandmother’s multi-ingredient Brunswick stew to a simple Caesar salad.

There are also quite a few “cheffy” recipes, such as Butter Poached Lobster, Coq au Vin and Cassoulet in the style of Toulouse, which Walter makes over the course of three days each year for a New Year’s Day meal.

In the book’s introduction, Walter apologized for some of the more complicated recipes, but many didn’t even make the cut, including his dad’s Fried Chicken and a Garlic Focaccia recipe Walter didn’t think the kids would make.

“Sorry, that’s the way I roll,” he wrote. “In the pages of this book, you’ll find recipes for all kinds of foods — highbrow, lowbrow and everything in between.”

His kids were thrilled with the gift, a synopsis of their family’s food memories over the past 50 years. The 80 recipes — plus 27 stocks, sauces and other goodies — represent the most favorite of the 500-some recipes in the couple’s digital recipe box.

“When we gave them the cookbook, my daughter started crying,” Karel said. “It’s all the dishes that we love and our kids love and grew up with.”

Southern roots in food

Walter grew up in the 1950s in Opelika, a small town in eastern Alabama.

“The downtown is mostly brick storefronts with the requisite railroad track running through the center,” he wrote in the cookbook. “The neighborhoods are filled with azaleas, camellias, dogwood trees and an inordinate number of well-preserved Victorian and Georgian houses. And it is home to some wonderful people.”

Walter got his start in cooking at home, where his mom and dad both appreciated good food and knew how to make it, despite having grown up on farms during the frugal days of the Depression.

“Few people got as excited as my mother did over a ripe tomato sandwich with salt and pepper and mayonnaise,” he wrote. “I was taught to appreciate things that were made with care at a young age. … If it’s made with care, it is special.”

As soon as Walter could see over the top of the stove, his dad would wake him up on Sunday mornings to have him help cook breakfast, from sausage and grits to waffles and pancakes.

“My grandparents had a farm in Auburn, and they always had great produce and a couple of cows and pigs,” Walter recalled. “They churned their own butter.”

While running his architecture office in San Diego, Walter honed his cooking skills at home, taking over for his schoolteacher wife in the kitchen while she went to night school for her master’s degree.

“We ate well,” Walter said. “I started planning the meals and got good at it.”

Karel’s family roots lie deep in the heart of Texas. When she went to college, her mother typed out her most treasured family recipes because she was afraid her daughter was going to starve.

“We both have Southern roots, and for the cookbook, about 10 to 12 recipes came from our families,” Walter said. “About one-third of them are our original recipes, and most of them we tweaked.”

In “Mostly from Scratch,” the recipes from Karel’s family include her mother’s Buttermilk Biscuits and an easy Cheese and Onion Cornbread, made with Jiffy corn muffin mix.

“The title was going to be ‘From Scratch,’ but there were some recipes like the cornbread that used ‘Jiffy,’ so we did ‘Mostly from Scratch,’” Karel said.

One of Walter’s favorite recipes in the book is the Brunswick stew dish that came from his grandmother. The hearty dish made with pork, chicken, corn and tomatoes is traditionally served as a side at a barbecue.

“Brunswick stew is what happens when small mammals carrying ears of corn fall into barbecue pits,” humorist Roy Blount Jr. once wrote, a quote Walter posted on his blog entry about the dish.