Food, love and family: Sebastopol couple creates cookbook for their kids

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 2:47PM
Last August, Walter and Karel Collins of Sebastopol had to postpone their 50th anniversary river trip along the sloping, limestone-rich vineyards of the Champagne region of France.

Like the rest of us sheltering in place, they stopped traveling altogether, which meant Walter could no longer write his food blog — Uprooted: From Grits to Gruyère — based on his experience of eating out at restaurants.

With extra time on his hands, the retired architect decided to take the advice of a friend and write a cookbook he could pass on to his kids, Melissa and Shawn Collins of San Diego, who both have children of their own.

“I started it in April 2020 as a Christmas present to the kids,” he said. “I had all the recipes online where I’ve collected them, and I had a rough draft that I gave them for Christmas 2020.”

The book, entitled “Mostly from Scratch: Food Memories from the Kitchen of Walter & Karel Collins,” includes everything from his Southern grandmother’s multi-ingredient Brunswick stew to a simple Caesar salad.

There are also quite a few “cheffy” recipes, such as Butter Poached Lobster, Coq au Vin and Cassoulet in the style of Toulouse, which Walter makes over the course of three days each year for a New Year’s Day meal.

In the book’s introduction, Walter apologized for some of the more complicated recipes, but many didn’t even make the cut, including his dad’s Fried Chicken and a Garlic Focaccia recipe Walter didn’t think the kids would make.

“Sorry, that’s the way I roll,” he wrote. “In the pages of this book, you’ll find recipes for all kinds of foods — highbrow, lowbrow and everything in between.”

His kids were thrilled with the gift, a synopsis of their family’s food memories over the past 50 years. The 80 recipes — plus 27 stocks, sauces and other goodies — represent the most favorite of the 500-some recipes in the couple’s digital recipe box.

“When we gave them the cookbook, my daughter started crying,” Karel said. “It’s all the dishes that we love and our kids love and grew up with.”

Southern roots in food

Walter grew up in the 1950s in Opelika, a small town in eastern Alabama.

“The downtown is mostly brick storefronts with the requisite railroad track running through the center,” he wrote in the cookbook. “The neighborhoods are filled with azaleas, camellias, dogwood trees and an inordinate number of well-preserved Victorian and Georgian houses. And it is home to some wonderful people.”

Walter got his start in cooking at home, where his mom and dad both appreciated good food and knew how to make it, despite having grown up on farms during the frugal days of the Depression.

“Few people got as excited as my mother did over a ripe tomato sandwich with salt and pepper and mayonnaise,” he wrote. “I was taught to appreciate things that were made with care at a young age. … If it’s made with care, it is special.”

As soon as Walter could see over the top of the stove, his dad would wake him up on Sunday mornings to have him help cook breakfast, from sausage and grits to waffles and pancakes.

“My grandparents had a farm in Auburn, and they always had great produce and a couple of cows and pigs,” Walter recalled. “They churned their own butter.”

While running his architecture office in San Diego, Walter honed his cooking skills at home, taking over for his schoolteacher wife in the kitchen while she went to night school for her master’s degree.

“We ate well,” Walter said. “I started planning the meals and got good at it.”

Karel’s family roots lie deep in the heart of Texas. When she went to college, her mother typed out her most treasured family recipes because she was afraid her daughter was going to starve.

“We both have Southern roots, and for the cookbook, about 10 to 12 recipes came from our families,” Walter said. “About one-third of them are our original recipes, and most of them we tweaked.”

In “Mostly from Scratch,” the recipes from Karel’s family include her mother’s Buttermilk Biscuits and an easy Cheese and Onion Cornbread, made with Jiffy corn muffin mix.

“The title was going to be ‘From Scratch,’ but there were some recipes like the cornbread that used ‘Jiffy,’ so we did ‘Mostly from Scratch,’” Karel said.

One of Walter’s favorite recipes in the book is the Brunswick stew dish that came from his grandmother. The hearty dish made with pork, chicken, corn and tomatoes is traditionally served as a side at a barbecue.

“Brunswick stew is what happens when small mammals carrying ears of corn fall into barbecue pits,” humorist Roy Blount Jr. once wrote, a quote Walter posted on his blog entry about the dish.

Although he included his grandmother’s original Brunswick stew recipe, Walter also gave his updated version for the modern era.

“I had her recipe from 1950,” he said. “She used a hog’s head, and it would feed 75 people.”

Another family recipe that made the cut was his mother’s Lemon Ice Box Pie, which can be baked with either a graham cracker or a vanilla wafer crust.

“Everybody loves it,” Karel said. “It’s not too sweet, it’s easy and you can make it ahead. It’s perfect for a summer evening, because it’s very refreshing.”

Walter’s recipe for Spicy Pecans is a crowd-pleaser, too. It was inspired by the pecans served at James Beard award-winning Chef Frank Stitts’ Highlands Grill in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Those are addicting,” Karel said. “People always ask us to bring the pecans to dinner parties.”

In the cookbook, Walter expands on Southern grits, explaining how to source and cook them and how they differ from their cousins, cornmeal and polenta. All three are made from field corn but are differentiated by how finely or coarsely they are ground.

Among his family recipes, Walter included his aunt’s Sausage with Grits, which he usually personalizes by adding cheese and spicy sausage. He also gives his own spin to the classic Shrimp and Cheese Grits, a favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Low Country of South Carolina and Georgia.

“I experimented with a lot of different versions,” he said. “The secret is that I use really good grits that I order from a company in Alabama (McEwan & Sons). I soak the grits overnight, then cook them with water. That gives them the flavor of the corn.”

For that dish, once a hearty breakfast for laborers and fishermen, he sources high-quality andouille sausage from the Bruce Aidells sausage company and wild shrimp from Santa Rosa Seafood.

“I like to get it with the head and tail on, and then make shrimp stock and freeze it.”

Over the year, the cookbook project morphed into something bigger and more ambitious than the couple first envisioned. After the rough draft was corrected, they printed it through Amazon, where it’s available for $29.95.

“I ordered 25 copies,” Walter said. “We’ve given 25 copies away, and Amazon has sold eight copies so far.”

Their own copy already has notes scribbled in the margins and grease stains on the recipes they make over and over again.

And that’s just as it should be, according to Walter.

“What I hope it will become is marked-up, dog-eared and grease-splattered,” he wrote in the book’s dedication to his children. “The worn pages of a cookbook have a unique ability to center on the places where food memories mix with love and family.”

“In the South, everyone’s grandmother has a recipe for candied or spicy pecans,” Walter wrote. “This spicy one is similar to the one I grew up with. I have upped the spice level a bit to make them even better. Everyone who tastes the pecans immediately becomes addicted. Serve them as a pre-meal snack or at a tailgate party or wherever you want to indulge in goodness.”

Spicy Pecans

Makes 4 cups

4 cups pecan halves

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 heaping tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 heaping tablespoon freshly minced rosemary leaves

1½ tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with nonstick foil and spread the pecans in a single layer. Bake for 13 minutes (adjust for your own stove — just don’t burn them). Remove from the oven.

While the pecans are baking, mix all the dry ingredients in a small bowl. When the pecans are out of the oven and slightly cooled, stir the melted butter and oil together in another small bowl. Pour the dry ingredients into the liquid and stir until most of the dry ingredients are dissolved or at least well blended.

Transfer the cooling pecans to a large bowl and pour the seasoning mixture over. Toss until all pecans are thoroughly coated.

Return the pecans to the oven on the same baking sheet for another 4 to 5 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Again, be careful not to burn them.

Let them sit out for an hour or so until they are completely cool and most of the moisture has soaked in (not all of it will). In the unlikely event you have some extra, store any remaining pecans in an airtight container.

_____

“When I moved away from home and into my first apartment, my mom sent me some of her favorite recipes, typed on index cards, so I wouldn’t starve,” Karen said. “This one became an I.O.F. (Instant Old Favorite). It takes just a few ingredients and can be prepared super quickly. Everyone loves it.”

Cheese Onion Cornbread

Makes 8 servings

¾ - 1 cup chopped onion

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small package of Jiffy muffin mix

1 15.5-ounce can cream corn

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon milk

½ cup sour cream (optional)

½ cup mild cheddar cheese, grated

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Melt the butter in a small skillet and saute the onions until translucent.

Put the muffin mix, egg, milk and corn into a medium mixing bowl and stir until well combined.

Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-9-inch-by-2-inch square baking pan and cover with the onions.

Using a teaspoon, add dollops of sour cream over the onions, if desired.

Cover with the grated cheese.

Bake for 30-35 minutes. Serve immediately.

_____

“This recipe hails from the Low Country,” Walter wrote. “It is called the Low Country because it sits at just about sea level. This means something very important for their cuisine — fresh shrimp! So, Shrimp and Grits is a thing there — and everyone makes them differently. Some like them with cheesy grits, some no. Some like them with green onions, some no. This is my version — I like both and so do most people who have tasted this version.”

The Luzianne Cajun seasoning can be found at Oliver’s markets or online. There are many online sources for quality grits, including Anson Mills (ansonmills.com), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (bobsredmill.com) and McEwen & Sons (mcewenandsons.com).

Shrimp with Cheese Grits

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the grits:

3 cups cooked grits (see following recipe)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Crystal pepper sauce

4 ounces grated medium-sharp cheddar cheese

For the shrimp:

1½ pounds large (16-20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons Luzianne Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ pound diced andouille sausage

4-5 cloves diced garlic

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons diced pimento chiles (see note below)

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup hearty red wine (zinfandel works well)

¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, basil)

Sea salt (taste the sauce before adding salt — it may not need any) and freshly ground pepper

2-3 tablespoons scallions sliced on a diagonal, for garnish

For the grits: Prepare the grits using the following recipe. When the consistency of the grits is to your liking, add the pepper sauce and cheese. Stir to combine and melt the cheese. Set aside and keep warm but stir if it takes more than 10 minutes to cook the shrimp.

For the shrimp: Season the shrimp in the Cajun seasoning and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Heat the oil in a large heavy saute pan, over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook until it begins to get crispy. Add the garlic; stir for 1-2 minutes. Don’t let the garlic burn.

Using a spatula or wooden spoon, push the cooked andouille sausage and garlic to the outer edges of the pan and add half the shrimp and half the butter to the center. Saute for 2-3 minutes or until the shrimp have turned pink on both sides. Transfer those shrimp from the pan to a warm plate and repeat the process with the remaining shrimp and butter. Return the first batch of shrimp to pan.

Stir in the cayenne pepper, pimento chiles and pepper flakes. Gently pour in the wine and add the fresh herbs. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly until it reduces and thickens a bit. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To serve: Spoon the grits into shallow bowls and add the shrimp mixture over the top. Garnish with the scallions and serve immediately.

Note: Piquillo peppers, sometimes difficult to find, also will work and will give a zestier flavor.

Recipe for Grits:

Put 1 cup of grits in a large cook pot with 4 cups of filtered water and 1 tablespoon of sea salt. (Some people like to cook the grits in milk or a mixture of milk and water.)

Soak the grits overnight. If you use milk or partial milk, cover the pot and put it in the refrigerator.

Before you turn off the lights and go to bed (and again just before you start to cook the grits), carefully skim off any hucks that have risen to the top of the soaking water.

When you are ready to cook your grits, set your cook pot over high heat. You can add a couple of bay leaves if you want. Then quickly and constantly whisk the grits until they begin to boil.

At this point, reduce the heat to the stove’s lowest setting and let the grits simmer slowly. They occasionally will sputter, and that’s OK. Grits expand when cooked and need frequent stirring to prevent sticking and to keep lumps from forming. They are not done until they have absorbed all the water.

After about an hour (but taste every 15 minutes or so), the grits will reach a creamy, delicious state and will be ready to eat.

Add a good hunk of butter and sea salt and freshly ground pepper until they taste just right. Makes 3 to 4 cups.

_____

“OK, here is the real thing: my mother’s (Mimi to her grandchildren) recipe for one of the world’s great pies,” Walter wrote. “A few caveats: 1. You don’t necessarily have to use Eagle Brand condensed milk — any sweetened condensed milk will work. 2. Use fresh lemon juice — it’s worth it. And 3. Don’t use vanilla flavoring — use the real stuff, vanilla extract. Lately, we have started sprinkling a little turbinado sugar over the meringue just before we lightly brown it.”

Mimi’s Ice Box Lemon Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie

For pie:

1 can Eagle Brand condensed milk

3 eggs, yolks and whites separated

½ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

For crust:

8 graham crackers, crushed fine

½ cup sugar

6 tablespoons melted butter

For crust: Mix everything together in a small bowl, then press into a pie pan. (Walter’s tip: Use the bottom of a glass jar to tamp down the crust at the edges so it’s not too thick).

Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

For pie: Thoroughly mix condensed milk and egg yolks in mixer. Add lemon juice and flavoring and beat well.

Pour into a baked graham cracker (or vanilla wafer) crumb crust. Beat the egg whites, adding 3 tablespoons sugar. Beat until very stiff, put on top of pie and bake in 375-degree oven until brown (be careful not to burn). Place in refrigerator and serve cold.

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

