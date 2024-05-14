Our Wine of the Week, Tom Mackey Cellars 2021 Sirius Red Wine, is a delightful swirl of complexity, with layers of flavor. Fruit is engagingly dark, suggesting black raspberry, blackberry, black plum, and fresh black currants warmed by the sun. Breathe in as you swallow a sip and you’ll notice a refreshing quality suggestive of fresh spearmint. If this wine were to make a sound, it would be that of black taffeta brushing against itself as Rhett Butler waltzes Scarlett O’Hara around the dance floor.

At the table, there are excellent matches for every season. In cool weather, sweet potatoes, parsnips, winter squash, Gorgonzola cheese over creamy polenta, and traditional Coq au Vin are excellent companions. In summer and fall, roasted and julienned sweet peppers, roasted eggplant, and pasta with fresh tomato and butter sauce coax the wine to blossom into its full self. It even welcomes burgers – duck, lamb, and beef – alongside, provided the meat is not cooked past medium rare, as you need the juiciness to further the affinity.

And what about spring? If you’re cooking outside, slather some blueberry barbecue sauce over whatever it is you are grilling and you will have a delightful pairing. Farro salad with fresh herbs and a red wine vinaigrette, rare lamb rib chops over a bed of wilted spinach and a drizzle of ultra-premium olive oil, and black olive risotto all flatter the wine.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the wine’s depth and complexity and am suggesting a very bold dish: lentils with anchovies and red wine vinegar. Enjoy it as an appetizer or as a light main dish for dinner on a cool night.

Warm Lentil Salad with Red Wine Vinaigrette and Anchovies

Makes 4-6 servings

1 small tin oil-cured anchovies, drained

3 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

1 ¾ cups small French lentils (lentils du Puy, or green lentils), soaked in water for 3 hours and drained

Boiling water

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, crushed and peeled

Kosher salt

4-5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

3 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, and cut into lengthwise wedges

Sourdough hearth bread, hot

Put the anchovies into a small bowl, use two forks to separate them, and pour 2 tablespoons of the vinegar over them. Set aside.

Put the lentils into a small sauce pan, cover by at least 2 inches with cold water, bring to a rolling boil, and drain. Return the lentils to the pan, cover by about 1 ½ inches of boiling water, add the garlic and simmer very gently, covered, for 45 minutes.

Season with salt and continue to cook until the lentils are tender but intact; cooking time should range from 60 to 70 minutes or a bit longer, depending on the age of the lentils.

Drain the lentils, saving the cooking liquid for soup, if you like.

Put the drained lentils into a wide, shallow serving dish. Add the remaining tablespoon of vinegar and the olive oil, season with salt and pepper, toss, taste, and correct the seasoning as needed.

Arrange the wedges of egg over the lentils. Scatter the anchovies and their liquid over everything and enjoy warm, with hot bread alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.