60 cent tacos? Andy’s Market knows how to throw a party

SONOMA

Robledo Winery to throw ultimate fiesta

The Robledo Family Winery Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a treasured tradition in Sonoma Valley, and they’ll throw the ultimate fiesta from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a feast of Mexican cuisine paired with a selection of their wines from sparkling to their boldest cabernet sauvignon. The afternoon includes mariachi and ballet folklórico performances. Tickets are $125 for adults and $20 for children and can be purchased at bit.ly/44yF9tL. 21901 Bonness Road.

SEBASTOPOL

60 cent tacos for Andy’s Market anniversary

If you’ve driven on Highway 116 and not stopped at Andy’s Produce Market, have you ever really been to Sebastopol? This partially open-air market just south of Occidental Road is iconic — known not only for its produce but for its great selection of bulk foods and commitment to all things local. It’s also celebrating 60 years in business from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with 60 cent specials on fruits and vegetables, 60 cent tacos, and plenty of giveaways. Early birds will be able to purchase limited edition Andy’s Market reusable shopping totes for $1.60. Carrying one will prove you’re a bona fide, in-the-know Sonoma County local. 1691 N. Gravenstein Highway.

SANTA ROSA

63rd annual 4-H ChickenQue on Sunday

Tacos might be on everyone’s meal ticket for Sunday, but save those for dinner so you can indulge in the Sonoma County 4-H ChickenQue at lunchtime at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Dubbed this year as “Chicken de Mayo,” the 4-H ChickenQue is the largest one day chicken barbecue west of the Mississippi. $15 tickets include a barbecue chicken meal plus live music, 4-H exhibits and parking for the event. Bring money for dessert at the cake table where you can purchase cakes made by 4-H members whole or by the slice. The event runs from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/4dejr1N. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

KENWOOD

Wine cave to become Star Wars Cantina on May 4

When you have a winery dog named Obi “Wine” Kenobi and it’s May the Fourth, a Star Wars themed celebration is clearly the only option. Deerfield Ranch will turn their wine cave into Oga’s Cantina for an out-of-this-world soiree from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Deerfield will debut three new wines in their Obi ‘Wine’ Kenobi-themed collection called “May All Fours Be With You.” $45 tickets include three tasting stations with each of the three wines paired with a delectable small bite. Test your Star Wars knowledge in a trivia contest to win a bottle of wine, and by all means, wear your very best Star Wars attire, for a costume contest. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3Wh2NZh. 10200 Sonoma Highway.

SEBASTOPOL

Treat mom to Persian perfection at cooking class

If mom is a food lover and wants to expand her culinary chops, spend some quality time with her on Mother’s Day weekend at a Persian cooking class at Viva Mexicana restaurant from 9 a.m.-noon. May 11. Attendees will learn how to make Zereshk Polo ba Morgh, or roast chicken with saffron rice, plus appetizers to go along with the dish. The chef instructor will teach proper technique for making tahdig, crispy Persian rice, so it has a perfect golden crust. All moms will get a gift at the end of the class. Reserve a spot for $130 at bit.ly/3JRKToV. 841 Gravenstein Highway South.

SEBASTOPOL

Ethic launches monthly cider salon

It’s called a Cider Salon, but it’s just a fancy sounding name for Ethic Cider’s new first Thursday happy hours. The first Thursday of every month, Ethic Cider hosts a food and cider pairing featuring a local, sustainable food purveyor and pours of their latest cider releases. Their first event last month featured Paella plus trivia, so expect more of the same or similar at their next event happening 5-7 p.m. May 2. Reserve a spot for $35 at bit.ly/4b6s0d4. Space is limited to 24 people. 8490 Occidental Road.