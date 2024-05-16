When Miracle Plum shuttered its doors in 2022, Emily Weber and Nina Kravetz were devastated.

Weber, a former Miracle Plum employee, and Kravetz, the former marketing director at Martha Stoumen Wines in Sebastopol, had struck up a friendship at the natural wine (and food) shop in Santa Rosa, where they had connected over their love of low-intervention wines.

Early on, the pair had dreamed of launching an ultra-local wine festival in Sonoma County — one that celebrated the region’s natural winemakers. When Miracle Plum closed, that vision suddenly became more important than ever.

“Miracle Plum was one of the only places in Sonoma County that celebrated local, natural wine producers and offered a place to drink their wines,” said Weber. “Once it closed, we knew we had to create an event for the winemakers we know and love.”

While there are many wine festivals and events in the greater Bay Area, Kravetz said they wanted their event to stand out as a hyperlocal celebration of Sonoma County itself.

“I used to drive all over the Bay Area to sell wine and pour at events, and I realized that’s not a sustainable way to do business,” said Kravetz. “Our winemakers are in Sonoma County. This is where the wine is grown and made. We don’t need to go to the city to build culture. It’s already right here.”

Big West Wine Fest is a celebration of Sonoma County’s natural wine producers. (Marielle Chua)

Over 100 natural wine producers will be pouring at this year’s Big West Wine Fest in Guerneville. (Marielle Chua)

A celebration of local winemakers

Last year, Kravetz and Weber launched the Big West Wine Fest, a celebration of Sonoma County’s natural wine producers.

Located at Solar Punk Farms in Guerneville, the event proved so popular, they were forced to turn interested winemakers away.

Not this year.

On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, the second annual Big West Wine Fest returns to Solar Punk Farms for a two-day event that’s doubled in size. About 100 winemakers will be pouring throughout the weekend, alongside cider producers, food vendors and plenty of live music.

While most of the producers are from Sonoma County — like Gondak Cellars, Hobo Wine Co., Little Trouble and Desire Lines — there are a few others sprinkled in for good measure, like Laughing Gems from Richmond and Virgo Magic Wines in Berkeley.

A wide breadth of natural wines

Weber hopes the expanded festival will give people time to explore and “form a relationship” with Guerneville and the Russian River while also providing “the widest breadth of natural wines to taste.”

“Many people have a limited scope of what natural wine is,” said Weber. “They assume natural wines are just pét-nats (naturally sparkling), or juicy, chilled reds or funky orange wines. But that’s a big misconception. There are a lot of winemakers who are part of the greater natural wine community who make very classic-tasting wines.”

While the term “natural wine” is unregulated, the consensus is that they’re made with organic grapes, minimal sulfur dioxide and native yeast, with no fining, filtering or additions of any kind.

“Another missing piece for a lot of consumers is that natural wines began with a fierce desire to eradicate unnatural farming practices,” said Kravetz. “Having this festival at Solar Punk Farms, where people can enjoy these wines out in nature, will help bring this connection back. It’s a crucial part of what we’ve created.”

The setting

Located one mile from downtown Guerneville, Solar Punk Farms is a regenerative farm and land stewardship project founded by Nick Schwanz and Spencer Scott.

When Kravetz and Weber spotted the “insane” redwood grove on the back of the property, they knew it would be a perfect fit for the festival — so did Schwanz and Scott.

“When Nina and Emily said they were looking for a place to highlight the creative, kooky, casual, natural wine community, there was no convincing necessary,” said Schwanz. “Solar Punk Farms is designed to inspire people towards a life of regeneration, and the whole festival is set up with that in mind.”

The Big West Wine Fest takes place on Solar Punk Farms in Guerneville. (Marielle Chua)

Nick Schwanz and Spencer Scott, owners of Solar Punk Farms, are hosting the Big West Wine Fest on their property in Guerneville. (Marielle Chua)

Given the intimate-sized venue, Big West Wine Fest will take place over two days, with 50 different wine producers participating each day. Kids are welcome, dogs (except service animals) are not. And there will be plenty of food (for purchase), non-wine beverages and shopping vendors to boot.

“Wine can be very divisive by class and education, and we’ve take a lot of care to create an event that feels welcoming,” said Kravetz. “We want this event to challenge what people think about when they think of wine culture.”

Weber agrees.

“One of our main focuses is on the people of Guerneville and Sonoma County — not just the wine industry,” said Weber. “Even if someone doesn’t know anything about wine, we hold a space for them here. That’s been important from the start.”

Big West Wine Fest When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Sunday Kids Camp: Available for kids age 4-12. Drop in 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Crafts, games and fun supervised by a Montessori teacher and group of volunteers. Tickets are $35. Where: Solar Punk Farms, 15015 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville Tickets and more information: Wine Fest tickets are $80 per day, or $140 for a two-day pass. Visit bigwestwinefest.com

