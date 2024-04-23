Award-winning pastry chef brings back afternoon teas to Windsor

WINDSOR

Teacups with Chef Buttercup

Warmer spring days means it’s teatime on the patio at Fleur Sauvage Chocolates once again where guests can enjoy an assortment of delightful bites made by award-winning pastry chef Robert “Buttercup” Nieto. The teas are $30 per person and include bite-sized pastries, seasonal pate de fruits, and a beautiful array of bon bons. The teas are available Wednesday-Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through May 26, with an extended schedule of teas on Mother’s Day weekend with multiple seatings between 11:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. May 11, and 11:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., May 12. To book, email FleurSauvageChocolates@gmail.com or go to fleursauvagechocoaltes.com for more information. 370 Windsor River Road.

CLOVERDALE

Take lunch to the streets

There’s something about having a meal at a table set up in the middle of a street that makes the whole event feel extra special, which is the idea behind Cloverdale’s second annual The Longest Table happening 12-2 p.m. Sunday. Organizers from the Chamber of Commerce will provide the table and chairs and invites everyone to bring their own table décor, lunch, and non-alcoholic drinks for this afternoon of breaking bread with friends and neighbors. Wine and beer will be available for purchase and if you don’t want to BYO lunch, you can buy paella from SoCo Paella and pie by the slice from My Flour Girl. The event include a raffle, live music and a kids’ zone sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club. RSVP at bit.ly/3UwLC52 First Street between Main and Cloverdale Blvd.

CALISTOGA

Cooking demo, mocktails highlight Wellness Week

You may have heard some buzz about Blue Zones, communities around the world where residents, on average, live longer, healthier lives than the rest of us, and part of it has to do with what people in these communities eat and how they cook. Learn some of these healthy eating and cooking principles at the free Blue Zones Project Cooking demonstration that’s part of Calistoga’s Wellness Week from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington St. The demo will include ideas for using more fresh produce, whole grains and nuts to make tasty and healthy meals and snacks. Reserve a free spot at bit.ly/3w3oAck Other Wellness Week events include a special vegan and gluten free three course meal at Lovina and mocktail specials at Clif Family Winery and at the Airstream Café at Indian Springs Resort, the La Palmeraie Lounge. See the full list of Wellness Week events and specials at bit.ly/3xUX80R

SONOMA

Drink pink at wine festival

Rosé the day away at Pink Sonoma on May 5 at Viansa Winery. Join more than two dozen wineries from all across the county that will pour their springtime sippers on Viansa’s hilltop summit, including Dutcher Crossing, Matanzas Creek, Ordaz Family, and Rodney Strong to name just a few. Guests are encouraged to match what’s in their glass by wearing their prettiest pink attire. Tickets, which include food and music, are $85 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3W9JrFJ. Proceeds benefit Positive Images, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth in Sonoma County. 25200 Arnold Drive.

SANTA ROSA

Taco smackdown at Cooperage Brewery

The only thing that would make an afternoon of tacos and beer even better is by adding a few bouts of Lucha Libre Wrestling, which is exactly what’s happening at from 12-10 p.m. at Cooperage Brewing on Saturday for their third annual Tacofest. This sizzling smackdown to determine the top taco in town features eight contenders, including defending champion Tacos Don Pepe. The afternoon includes hot sauce sampling, chamoy and the Cooperage version of a michelada, the Coopelada. Wrestling starts and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids are free and can be purchased at bit.ly/3UaXHeL . Proceeds benefit Hijas del Campo, which helps migrant and seasonal farmworkers. 981 Airway Court.

NATIONWIDE

Chipotle names bowl after Napa football standout

Napa High grad Brock Bowers helped lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to several bowl games during his college career. Now, as this hometown football hero’s next claim to fame is a Chipotle bowl as he gets ready for this week’s NFL Draft. The ‘Brock Bowers Bowl’ debuted on Chipotle’s digital menu online and on its app this week. The bowl, which costs $18.85, is Bowers’ go-to Chipotle order: double steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa and lettuce and clocks in at a trim 540 calories. What? No sour cream? No cheese? It turns out champions do dabble in dairy on occasion. As part of the limited-time Chipotle promotion, Bowers recorded a Chipotle “Unwrapped” video feature in which he reveals his backup order. “Sometimes I switch it up and go with a... quesadilla instead.” Find it at chipotle.com.