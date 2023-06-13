For Juneteeth, Sonoma County chefs sharing history through food

It’s not often you get to sit down to a free meal made by a top Sonoma County chef, but that’s exactly what 70 people will do when Stéphane Saint Louis, chef and owner of Petaluma’s Table Culture Provisions, serves a multicourse dinner at Sonoma’s second Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration this weekend.

That event is one of several to mark Juneteenth, our nation’s newest holiday, including Santa Rosa’s 53rd Juneteenth Festival, as well as backyard barbecues and cookouts at local parks.

Like so many holidays, food plays an important role in Juneteenth celebrations, which began back in 1866 in Texas when slaves near Galveston learned they’d been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

“We as Black people, food is our thing,” said Nancy Rogers, the longtime organizer of Santa Rosa’s festival. “If we have the celebration without food, it just wouldn’t seem right. It’s part of who we are.”

Debra Freeman, host of the acclaimed “Setting the Table” podcast about African-American food culture and the keynote speaker for the Sonoma event, elaborated.

“Food is really one of the very few things that enslaved African Americans were able to hold on to from their culture,” said Freeman in a Zoom interview from her home in Virginia. “Everything else was taken away. Religion, names, getting married. We were able to pass that way of cooking down, that way of seasoning down. And that still exists today.”

Food from home

Unsurprisingly, the free tickets for Sonoma’s Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Sonoma Community Center and the chance to enjoy a family-style meal from Saint Louis were gone in a matter of hours.

Saint Louis grew up in Haiti, where, on New Year’s Day, there’s a celebration similar to Juneteenth to mark when slaves there gained independence from their French colonizers and captors in 1804. A soup, called joumou, is traditionally served. Saint Louis offered that dish at last year’s Sonoma celebration, to wide appreciation.

This year, he wanted to do something more elaborate. He’ll serve a multicourse meal featuring dishes similar to those his family ate during celebrations that spilled over into Jan. 2, including whole roasted pig, fried plantains with a spicy cabbage slaw and Haiti’s national dish of rice and beans.

“When I put in this menu together, those used to be the things that I enjoyed the most. It is a great representation of Haiti and what I grew up eating,” Saint Louis said.

He said it means a lot to him to be a part of this event.

“I get to share my history that was passed on from my family to me, about being proud of where I’m from and the culture that I’m from.”

Although Saint Louis’ meal is rooted in Haiti, Freeman noted similarities between Haitian and African-American culture through the elements of barbecue and Saint Louis’ story of migration, a theme she’ll focus on during her speech about how the Great Migration brought Southern food traditions to California.

Food from the soul

Many of those Southern traditions will be available to taste Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Juneteenth festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Rogers, the event organizer who also owns Red Rose Catering with her husband, Harold, said there will be several food vendors with dishes like fried fish, jerk chicken and all kinds of traditional soul food desserts.

Although she’ll be too busy working at the event to make her much-loved peach cobbler, she took the time to explain how she makes it.

“My peach cobbler has been added to over time,” she said of the recipe she learned while growing up in southern Arkansas. “A little bit of this and little bit of that to get it to where I want it to be. You want to make it taste good to you. If you do, then other people are going to like it.”

Traditional soul food will also be on the menu when Mahkaila McGowan-Gans caters a private Juneteenth event in Santa Rosa.

The 20-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student owns Smackin Soul Food, a pop-up she started with her mother during the pandemic while she was a senior at Maria Carillo High School.

In the kitchen of Santa Rosa’s Veteran’s Memorial Building, where Smackin Soul Food hosts weekly Tuesday night pop-ups, McGowan-Gans took instruction from her mother, Nancy Gans, while making a shrimp boil. Her mother learned southern cooking from her Creole family and picked up other soul food classics from Mahkaila’s paternal grandmother. She’s now passing that knowledge on to her daughter.

“When it comes to the culture of our food, it came from what we’re able to find in the kitchen and (how we) step into that creative mindset, to look in the fridge and make something out of it, and putting your passion in it,” McGowan-Gans said.