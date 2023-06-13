For Juneteeth, Sonoma County chefs sharing history through food

At Sonoma County Juneteenth celebrations, food tells a story and opens doors for learning.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2023, 3:16PM
Juneteenth celebrations

53rd Annual Juneteenth/MLK Community Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 1671 Hendley St.

More info: sonomacountyjuneteenth.com

Juneteenth Celebration with Chef Tanya Holland

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa

Tickets: $55 per person, including dinner and 2 drink tickets

Get tickets at: ciaatcopia.com

It’s not often you get to sit down to a free meal made by a top Sonoma County chef, but that’s exactly what 70 people will do when Stéphane Saint Louis, chef and owner of Petaluma’s Table Culture Provisions, serves a multicourse dinner at Sonoma’s second Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration this weekend.

That event is one of several to mark Juneteenth, our nation’s newest holiday, including Santa Rosa’s 53rd Juneteenth Festival, as well as backyard barbecues and cookouts at local parks.

Like so many holidays, food plays an important role in Juneteenth celebrations, which began back in 1866 in Texas when slaves near Galveston learned they’d been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

“We as Black people, food is our thing,” said Nancy Rogers, the longtime organizer of Santa Rosa’s festival. “If we have the celebration without food, it just wouldn’t seem right. It’s part of who we are.”

Debra Freeman, host of the acclaimed “Setting the Table” podcast about African-American food culture and the keynote speaker for the Sonoma event, elaborated.

“Food is really one of the very few things that enslaved African Americans were able to hold on to from their culture,” said Freeman in a Zoom interview from her home in Virginia. “Everything else was taken away. Religion, names, getting married. We were able to pass that way of cooking down, that way of seasoning down. And that still exists today.”

Food from home

Unsurprisingly, the free tickets for Sonoma’s Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Sonoma Community Center and the chance to enjoy a family-style meal from Saint Louis were gone in a matter of hours.

Saint Louis grew up in Haiti, where, on New Year’s Day, there’s a celebration similar to Juneteenth to mark when slaves there gained independence from their French colonizers and captors in 1804. A soup, called joumou, is traditionally served. Saint Louis offered that dish at last year’s Sonoma celebration, to wide appreciation.

This year, he wanted to do something more elaborate. He’ll serve a multicourse meal featuring dishes similar to those his family ate during celebrations that spilled over into Jan. 2, including whole roasted pig, fried plantains with a spicy cabbage slaw and Haiti’s national dish of rice and beans.

“When I put in this menu together, those used to be the things that I enjoyed the most. It is a great representation of Haiti and what I grew up eating,” Saint Louis said.

He said it means a lot to him to be a part of this event.

“I get to share my history that was passed on from my family to me, about being proud of where I’m from and the culture that I’m from.”

Although Saint Louis’ meal is rooted in Haiti, Freeman noted similarities between Haitian and African-American culture through the elements of barbecue and Saint Louis’ story of migration, a theme she’ll focus on during her speech about how the Great Migration brought Southern food traditions to California.

Food from the soul

Many of those Southern traditions will be available to taste Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Juneteenth festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Rogers, the event organizer who also owns Red Rose Catering with her husband, Harold, said there will be several food vendors with dishes like fried fish, jerk chicken and all kinds of traditional soul food desserts.

Although she’ll be too busy working at the event to make her much-loved peach cobbler, she took the time to explain how she makes it.

“My peach cobbler has been added to over time,” she said of the recipe she learned while growing up in southern Arkansas. “A little bit of this and little bit of that to get it to where I want it to be. You want to make it taste good to you. If you do, then other people are going to like it.”

Traditional soul food will also be on the menu when Mahkaila McGowan-Gans caters a private Juneteenth event in Santa Rosa.

The 20-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student owns Smackin Soul Food, a pop-up she started with her mother during the pandemic while she was a senior at Maria Carillo High School.

In the kitchen of Santa Rosa’s Veteran’s Memorial Building, where Smackin Soul Food hosts weekly Tuesday night pop-ups, McGowan-Gans took instruction from her mother, Nancy Gans, while making a shrimp boil. Her mother learned southern cooking from her Creole family and picked up other soul food classics from Mahkaila’s paternal grandmother. She’s now passing that knowledge on to her daughter.

“When it comes to the culture of our food, it came from what we’re able to find in the kitchen and (how we) step into that creative mindset, to look in the fridge and make something out of it, and putting your passion in it,” McGowan-Gans said.

Know the history

For the private event she’ll cater for Juneteenth, McGowan-Gans plans to make fried chicken and her creamy, craveable macaroni and cheese, with her secret seasoning.

Those two dishes, according to Freeman, are firmly rooted in African-American culture.

After the Civil War, many Black women earned a living and a degree of fame for selling fried chicken and fried-chicken sandwiches.

Macaroni and cheese is a dish popularized by James Hemings, a man enslaved by President Thomas Jefferson (and the brother of Sally Hemings). He traveled with Jefferson to France in the late 1700s where he learned to make the dish, and many others, while studying French cuisine and technique.

Freeman also pointed out the significance of red food and drink at Juneteenth celebrations.

“A lot of the foods have a red component to it, so your hibiscus drinks, red beans and rice, watermelon. The sauce is red when you’re thinking about ribs. And barbecue is a central food of that celebration,” she said. “Red is symbolic of resilience. It’s symbolic of joy. And so that’s why it’s such a prominent color for Juneteenth.”

To that end, the Sonoma event will have a beverage service that includes hibiscus tea, plus beer and wine with significant African-American connections.

Oak Park Brewing in Sacramento will provide People’s Beer, which is based on an original recipe from Theodore Mack Sr., America’s first African-American brewery owner. The wine will come from Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen, which was home to Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black businesswoman and abolitionist.

These histories tend to be overlooked or forgotten, so for those who are new to Juneteenth traditions, Freeman said approaching them with a sense of genuine interest and curiosity as we gather around the table is a good thing.

“I think learning about those sorts of diasporic foods and seeing why they are so important to the African-American community, that is probably a good way for folks to honor that,” she said.

Haitian Riz National (Haitian National Rice)

Makes 6-8 servings

2 cups dried kidney beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 scotch bonnet pepper, seeds removed, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon thyme

4 cups water

2 cups white rice

1 teaspoon salt

Rinse the kidney beans and soak them in water overnight or for at least 8 hours. Drain the water and rinse again.

In a large pot, heat the olive oil and saute the garlic, onion, green bell pepper and red bell pepper until they are tender.

Add the tomato paste, thyme and scotch bonnet pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the kidney beans and 4 cups water to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Let it simmer for 30 to 40 minutes or until the beans are tender.

Stir in the rice and salt. Cover the pot and let it simmer for 18 to 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked through.

Once the rice is cooked, remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Macaroni and Cheese

Makes 4-6 servings

Mahkaila McGowan-Gans’ rich and creamy macaroni and cheese has a secret ingredient: Smackin Soul Food’s Mac & Cheese seasoning that she hopes to eventually package and sell. We’ve included some alternate seasonings for a kicked-up version similar to hers, but feel free to play around with flavors that suit your tastes.

12 ounces dry elbow macaroni

1 teaspoon chicken base or bullion (optional)

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups half-and-half

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ teaspoon dry mustard powder

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper, or to taste

Pinch of cayenne

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, divided

2 cups colby jack cheese

½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and add chicken base or bullion, if using. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and run under cold water.

Melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Whisk in flour and let cook 2 minutes while stirring. Add mustard powder, paprika, chipotle powder, garlic powder, thyme, salt, pepper and cayenne and whisk in. Add half-and-half and heavy whipping cream. Cook over medium heat while whisking until thickened, approximately 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of cheddar cheese, plus the colby jack and Parmesan. Stir until melted. Add macaroni and fold in gently to combine.

Pour mixture into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and sprinkle the top with remaining cup of cheddar cheese.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Peach Cobbler

Makes 12-16 servings

This recipe for peach cobbler is based on the ingredients and method described by Nancy Rogers of Red Rose Catering. Her advice for the filling: Sample it and make sure it tastes good to you.

For the dough

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

16 tablespoons chilled butter, plus 1 tablespoon melted butter for brushing crust

6-7 tablespoons ice water

1-2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar, for dusting (see Note)

For the filling

1 No. 10 can of peaches in heavy syrup (106 ounces), or three 29-ounce cans

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

Lemon juice (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut 2 sticks (16 tablespoons) of butter into small cubes, and using your fingers or a pastry blender, rub or cut the butter into the flour until it’s the size of small peas.

Sprinkle ice water, a tablespoon or so at a time, over the mixture, and toss the mixture with a fork. Using your hands, gently bring the mixture together in a ball. It should hold together without being dry or crumbly. If it is, add more water, a tablespoon at a time, until it holds together. Divide the dough into 2 equal balls and refrigerate.

In a large saucepan, combine peaches, butter, sugars, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla over medium heat.

In a small bowl, add cornstarch and water to make a slurry. Stir into the peach mixture and continue cooking until mixture thickens and cooks down some, about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more spice if desired or a squeeze of lemon juice.

Remove 1 ball of dough from the refrigerator and place on a lightly floured work surface. Shape into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Using a rolling pin, roll out into a rectangle to cover just the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Place dough in baking dish, prick with a fork a few times and bake for 5 minutes, just until the crust starts to crisp some.

Remove the second ball of dough from the refrigerator, form into a 1-inch-thick rectangle and roll out to 9 inches by 13 inches.

Spoon the peaches evenly over the pre-baked crust, leaving out some of the thickened liquid, or the cobbler will be too soupy (see Note 2). Top peaches with the top crust, and prick with a fork a few times to allow steam to escape while cooking.

Brush dough with 1 tablespoon of melted butter and sprinkle generously with cinnamon sugar mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until deep golden brown and bubbly. If the crust starts to get too dark, cover with aluminum foil to finish baking.

Note: To make cinnamon sugar, combine ¼ cup of white sugar with 1 tablespoon of cinnamon.

Note 2: After spooning peaches on the cobbler, you should have about 2 to 2½ cups of thickened juices left behind. Although you could discard it, you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Stir into plain yogurt or oatmeal or spoon over ice cream for peach-pie flavor.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

