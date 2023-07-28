August marks the month when Serres Ranch shifts its focus from blueberries to grapes.

“It has been a fun opportunity to grow both blueberries and grapes. It helps us diversify our practices and apply them from one to the other. It has been fun to have both and allow them to build off each other,” said Taylor Serres Murnig, food safety and sales director.

Locals wait all year for Serres Ranch blueberries to hit the stores. Established in 1924, Serres Ranch has been a family-run business for six generations.

The two seasons do not overlap, but much can be learned and applied from one harvest to the other.

In a typical year, blueberry season runs from mid-June to mid-July. The grape harvest at Serres Ranch does not begin until mid-to-late September, allowing for a month of downtime between fruit harvests.

This year, the cold and wet winter delayed blueberry season by about 10 days. But the extreme heat that hit this July sped up production, quickly softening the berries on the bush. The result was a season that ended as usual in July, meaning the business was not able to recoup those lost days.

“There was no easing into summer. It kind of hit us like a ton of bricks,” said Serres Murnig.

That meant the quantity of blueberries harvested was a little under average this year. A typical year harvests about 200,000 pounds of fruit. This year, approximately 185,000 pounds was harvested.

“This year’s harvest was shorter in length, but the berries were sweet and flavorful. Overall, we were pleased with the harvest,” said Serres Murnig.

While grapes grow on vines and blueberries grow on bushes, some of the care techniques are similar. The pruning mechanisms used for their grapes have been transferred over to the annual pruning of the blueberry bushes. A special “tender love and care” for their bushes enhances the quality and size of the berry.

People may not realize how touchy a blueberry can be.

“It’s very volatile. Grapes have a contract price and we can properly prepare for them. The blueberry industry can be really high one day and really low the next. It is based on the market and depends on the surplus of blueberries available at stores,” said Serres Murnig.

In America, blueberries are a big business.

“Blueberries are the second-most produced berries in the United States, after strawberries,” said Jaclyn Kramer at the USDA Economic Research Service US Department of Agriculture. It accounts for 660 million pounds of fruit produced in 14 states, according to the nonprofit Agricultural Marketing Resource Center.

Serres Ranch blueberries get their sweetness from being harvested at the peak of ripeness. They are picked daily by hand and the turnaround time between harvest and delivery to stores is less than 48 hours, providing consumers with the freshest of berries.

Their berries are carried at Sonoma Market and other Nugget stores, Glen Ellen Village Market, Oliver’s Markets, Berkeley Bowl Marketplace, Monterey Market, United Markets in Mill Valley and San Rafael, Mollie Stone’s Markets in the North Bay and Whole Foods Market from the North Bay to Oregon and Idaho.

The berries are grown in Laytonville and Mendocino County and the grapes are grown in Sonoma. During blueberry season, Serres Murnig and her family move to their home in Laytonville to oversee the harvest.

This life is second nature for Serres Murnig, who grew up balancing two seasons of growing and harvesting. As a farmer, this is “the one payday a year. It is a very rewarding time and brings a sense of relief because we are able to get the fruit off the vine or bush and with customers to enjoy,” said Serres Murnig.

You can reach Index-Tribune Intern Mia Epstein at mia.epstein@sonomanews.com.