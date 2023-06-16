Question: Last summer I was in Southern California and saw a beautiful shrub in someone’s yard. I was able to identify it as a caper shrub. Now that it’s warming up around here, I’d like to add it to my garden. What can you tell me about it, and do you think it will grow successfully here? I live northeast of Petaluma, outside the city limits.

Answer: Caper shrubs (Capparis spinosa) are undeniably lovely. With shiny deep green foliage, their white flowers and pink stamens resemble a rose. Not only are they visually appealing to us, but hummingbirds and bees love them, too, when they’re in full bloom.

There are more than 200 species of capers. They’re native to the tropics and the Mediterranean and are grown commercially in Morocco, Spain and Italy. They prefer dry heat, neutral-to-acidic soil and lots of sun. When mature, they grow 3 feet high and 4 to 5 feet wide, so keep that in mind if you decide to plant one.

Like olives, they do best in well-drained, rocky soil and are recommended for hardiness Zone 8-10 (USDA). In winter, they’re hardy down to 18 degrees. Given our Mediterranean climate in the Bay Area, we believe you can grow capers successfully and with much enjoyment.

Here’s more good news. Capers are low-maintenance, drought-resistant and practically disease- and insect-free. When grown on a hillside, they can reduce soil erosion. They need some water for the first two years, but after that little to no water is required, depending on conditions. Capers grow slowly and produce buds and flowers usually in the third year, so it may take a few years for your plant to look as pretty as the one you saw in Southern California.

The flowers only last a day or so, but there are many consecutive blooms throughout the summer and into the fall. In spring, the tender new shoots can be enjoyed as a vegetable like asparagus spears. Capers that are brined and used for culinary purposes come from the unopened buds of the flowers.

Capers are typically planted in the spring and hard-pruned in the winter once they’re well-established. When they’re newly planted, wait several years before you prune them. Once established and well cared for, a caper shrub can last 20 to 30 years.

If you know someone fortunate enough to have a caper shrub, consider propagating one for yourself. We recommend using a cutting from new spring growth rather than propagating from seed; using a cutting is simpler and more reliable. Cuttings should be ⅜ inch thick and 6½ inches long with six to 10 buds. If you prefer to purchase one, check local nurseries for availability. They are also available online.

For additional information, go to the University of Wisconsin-Madison page at bit.ly/43k1CJ9.

June in the garden

June is a great time to mulch the garden. Mulch reduces evaporation, helps control weeds, moderates soil temperature and improves soil fertility.

If you’ve planted your tomato starts, you will want to get them staked.

Check soil moisture and adjust your watering habits or the watering schedule on your irrigation controller accordingly. Water early, in the coolest part of the day, to maximize water absorption through plant roots and minimize evaporation.

As the weather warms, the aphid problem should lessen. Be alert for any remaining colonies and spray them off with water early in the day to allow plants to dry off rapidly in the sun and be less susceptible to fungal diseases.

Deadhead roses and other summer-blooming plants for continued bloom. Cut blossoms for bouquets early in the morning. The blooms stay fresh longer if you quickly put them in a vase of warm water.

Harvest blooming lavender for indoor use. Bundle it up in bunches tied with string and hang them upside-down in a dark, warm spot to dry.

Set yellowjacket traps at the perimeter of the yard away from eating areas to discourage yellowjackets from visiting.

Feed azaleas, rhododendrons and camellias with a balanced organic fertilizer formulated for acid-loving plants.

Fertilize citrus with a nitrogen fertilizer according to label directions.

Useful links:

Yellowjackets: bit.ly/3bTACrp

Fertilizing citrus: bit.ly/34tAhrp

