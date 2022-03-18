For the Sonoma County home: fine art and insects

Friend or foe? Know the insects in your garden

Learn to appreciate all the insects in your garden during a talk at the Santa Rosa Garden Club.

Sonoma County Master Gardener Anne Lowings, who was born and raised in England where gardening is a national pastime, will identify common garden pests and the beneficial insects that help control them. Lowings is a member of the Master Gardeners’ Integrated Pest Management Team. Nonmembers are welcome. 1:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. For more information, email santarosagardenclub.com.

Online auctions help refresh your walls

Is your home decor ready for a reset? The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is holding an online auction in May with a chance for anyone to score fine art treasures to enhance your interior space.

The museum is accepting donations both from artists and from people who may want to donate a piece from their own collections to pass along.

“Wall2Wall is a lively and competitive virtual auction and everybody wins,” said Pat Meier-Johnson, a co-chair of the event and member of the SVMA board. “That fine art sculpture or painting you’ve owned for years and are ready to donate can be a treasure to someone else who will bid on it. Ultimately the kids of Sonoma Valley win with the funds raised by this online event benefiting SVMA’s education programs and exhibition.”

The virtual auction preview will be May 6-10. The auction will be live on May 11-16. Proceeds from the online auction will go toward education and exhibition programs, such as Art Rewards The Students, a program providing arts education for Sonoma Valley fourth and fifth graders.

Donated fine art is being accepted through Monday. To make a donation, use the online submission form at svma.org/event/call-for-art. Include a photo of your donation, using one form for each submission. The auction is curated so not all submissions will be accepted. Potential donors will be notified by March 31 if their paintings or sculptures have been selected.

For more information email w2w@svma.org.

