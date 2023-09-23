Before Page Dickey and Francis Bosco Schell spent a single night in their house in northwestern Connecticut, clay pots of flower bulbs slumbered there, setting down roots in a space of their own.

The species tulips, miniature daffodils and dwarf irises that would grace the windowsills and dining table in late winter and early spring — after the couple’s yearlong renovation was complete and the December 2015 move-in day had arrived — were all present and accounted for.

Dickey, a garden writer and designer and a founder of the Garden Conservancy Open Days program, and Schell, a retired book editor and lifelong gardener, knew there would be no parade of homegrown flowers in the leanest months if the bulbs didn’t get their needed chill period. That meant starting around October, so they could root and otherwise get ready. With that in mind, they had placed the pressing matter of building at least one cold frame (Dickey’s preferred bulb-forcing spot) near the top of their to-do list.

The tradition of having homegrown flowers year-round was one she wasn’t ready to give up or even interrupt, despite the limits of her Northeastern location. And forced bulbs fill the toughest slot in the calendar, when the garden may not offer much more than a pussy willow branch.

So, in that late summer 2015, Dickey scanned the bulb catalogs for the fine print, as she had every year for decades. She is doing that again right now, carefully noting any varieties whose descriptions hint at their adaptability to forcing — or being coaxed into extra-early bloom.

“I read the catalogs like you’d read a cookbook,” she said, “marking the ones to try.”

There are some bulbs that she orders every year, including species Crocus and glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa), hyacinths and some unusual grape hyacinths, too — not the basic blue Muscari, but “ones you wouldn’t see for sale in the supermarket,” she said.

She won’t be without reliable little Narcissus like Minnow and Hawera — “so pretty in pots” — and some of the cyclamineus types of Narcissus, such as February Gold and Jack Snipe, with their distinctive, flared-back petals. And she isn’t likely to forget the Siberian squill (white-flowered Scilla siberica Alba is especially nice) or striped squill (Puschkinia libanotica), either.

That October, when they were still a couple of months away from taking up residence at the former 1793 Methodist meeting house they call Church House, she planted some decorative clay pots with bulbs and tucked them in for their winter’s nap.

She’ll be doing that again next month, too.

Emulating the seasons

To many of today’s gardeners, forcing bulbs may seem old-fashioned — the stuff of late-winter flower shows in botanical-garden conservatories, or century-old English garden books from a time when it seemed as if everyone was familiar with this technique.

Admittedly, it’s easier to bloom an Amaryllis, hyacinth or paperwhite Narcissus bulb that has been prepared in cold storage by the supplier. Dickey uses these, too, to provide flowers in the toughest months, December and January.

But in areas where a real winter can provide the needed chill, the forcing process offers a much wider palette of possibilities, she said, and it isn’t that tricky. And the payoff — witnessing a little potted garden of checkered lily (Fritillaria meleagris) emerge, develop and blossom up close — feels like hitting the jackpot.

“Sometimes when I go to the cold frames to pull something out, and I have half-forgotten what’s in there, it’s like pulling a surprise out of a grab bag,” she said.

The process of forcing isn’t so much about fooling Mother Nature as emulating her — and nudging her to hurry, please, just a little. The nudge: When the bulbs are starting to show the first signs of life, each variety in its own time, we create the illusion that spring has come earlier by bringing the pots out of cold storage into indoor light and warmth.

There is much specific advice to be had in books, online articles and some bulb catalogs, with charts of how many weeks’ chill each species requires (from eight to more than 16) and prescribed temperature ranges for that period.

Dickey has learned some of what she knows by researching, but most of it by trial and error, she said, and she finds that most varieties want about 12 to 14 weeks’ chill.

Some of this is common sense, her insights from growing bulbs in the garden. The earliest in-ground bloomers will need fewer weeks of cold when forced, before they are ready to start flowering — meaning, a crocus blooms faster than a daffodil. And because the bulbs would normally be underground, where no light reaches them, we chill our pots in darkness.