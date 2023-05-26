Forestville land artist creates work only meant to last a few weeks

On a hillside overlooking a farm, deep in west Sonoma County’s forested Green Valley, an owl hovers, wings outstretched. She is a formidable bird, her wingspan extending some 150 feet and appearing from the fields below like a shadow on the earth.

She won’t be staying long. As the grass grows, spinning from spring green to summer gold, she will, blade by blade, recede into the landscape. As you read this, she will be gone, leaving no visible trace. The only way you might find her is by hiking uphill in the summer heat, poking amid the grass and spotting a remnant of the artist’s mark — a bit of oyster shell or ochre clinging to a few blades.

That is exactly what earth artist Kelsi Anderson intends. Using natural pigments and a spray gun with a 100-foot cord as a brush — her “magic wand,” she playfully calls it — she may spend several weeks painting a piece into the landscape that, by design, will last only a few weeks or days. She also has made extraordinarily detailed sand drawings raked onto a beach that may vanish within an hour, overtaken by wind and tide.

Anderson may feel slightly wistful, but she won’t mourn. Her art is not meant to last. It’s about her “dance with nature” to complete a piece on an uncertain canvas.

“Part of the awareness of the piece is that everything is always changing. It has both the elements of surprise and spontaneity,” she said of her singular medium and method of creating ephemeral art. “When is a painting going to appear and when is it going away? That makes you feel and be really present when you realize, ‘This won’t last.’”

She does this in hopes of coaxing people to draw closer to nature.

Natural landscape, natural paint

On a warm morning with the wind whipping through the valley, Anderson is contending with new grass that keeps popping up among the vast strokes of paint on a raptor’s wings, requiring her to trudge back up the hill for touch-ups. Working against time and the changing season, she is determined to complete the work before Mother Nature erases it.

Calling herself an ecological artist and working under the name “Wild Earth Art,” Anderson paints boldly on raw land with natural pigments such as iron oxide for black, calcium carbonate for white, ochre for yellow and terracotta clay of the Sierra foothills for red. The pigments are both eco-friendly and help enrich the soil.

The Petaluma native studied traditional fine art and environmental studies at New York University, where she was mentored by a like-minded environmental artist who sought out nature in one of the most built-up environments in the world.

“We were doing a lot of work directly in the city,” Anderson said, “finding all the hidden streams in Manhattan and the different urban gardens. It was amazing. But now I’m in the complete opposite space.”

She has an indoor studio at her home in nearby Forestville. But these days she revels in her outdoor studio at Green Valley Farm + Mill, a 19th-century homestead where farmers, artists, gardeners and other makers share a sylvan space that was originally the ancestral home of the native Pomo and Miwok peoples.

In a green jumpsuit spackled with pigment and boots blackened with iron-oxide powder, the 35-year-old eco-artist explores the land for possibilities. In her three years experimenting with equipment and developing a technique for a process few other artists have tried — she found only one artist in France doing the same thing — she has painted birds on a hill and a snake in a meadow.

“I follow the rotation of the cows. So going into a pasture where the cows have just been means the grass is nice and short for me,” said Anderson, who normally has to weed whack to prepare her earthen canvas.

Before embarking on a piece, she sits on her chosen spot quietly meditating and tuning in to the birds and animals, wildflowers and trees, waiting for an image to appear to her. The process, she said, is spiritual as well as creative.

The owl represents her maternal grandmother, who loved owls and was a powerful figure of “comfort and security” to her, a “guardian owl” over the land.

“I do a lot of imagery with birds. There are a lot of barn owls and great horned owls in this valley and in these barns, and I wanted to pay homage to the species that live here.”

Once she has her theme, she takes photos of the site and sketches an image in a notebook. She had to learn how to work on a whole different scale proportionally, and to decide what vantage point she wants the image to be seen from.

“I want this to look good and realistic from where we’re standing, so people passing by can appreciate it,” she said.