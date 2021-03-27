Forni Farm & Nursery reopens for spring sales

For a generation, many Sonoma County residents drove over the mountains to Calistoga to hit the Forni-Brown Gardens spring plant sales.

Now a new generation of Fornis is continuing the tradition on this side of the Mayacamas.

Sisters Miranda and Alexis Forni have invested in a 3-acre pocket farm in north Santa Rosa. They opened to public plant sales for the first time last spring in the middle of the first stay-home order.

It was a rough start, but they have survived the pandemic year and are returning this season, opening April 1 with an array of spring starts for professional and home gardeners.

They will have cherry, heirloom, sauce and hybrid tomatoes; sweet and hot peppers; basil; summer and winter squash; corn; beans; pumpkins; eggplants; cucumbers; melons; greens; culinary herbs and lavender.

People may either order online for drive-thru pickup or make an appointment to shop in person with face masks and social distancing. The farm is taking reservations and orders now. Starts are $4 each in 4-inch pots. The farm, located at 4000 Barnes Road, will be open through June. fornifarm.com

Learn to make your landscape resilient

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will host a free Zoom webinar March 30 on how to create and maintain a firewise landscape that is also sustainable and supports wildlife.

The class, sponsored by Santa Rosa Water and the city of Santa Rosa, will cover plant selection, placement and maintenance. The panel of experts includes Mimi Enright, project manager for the UC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program; April Owens of the Habitat Corridor Project and The Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, and Ellie Insley, a landscape architect, natural habitat restoration specialist and member of the board of directors of the Sonoma Ecology Center. 12:30-2 p.m. Register at ucanr.edu

Plants galore at Willowside School

The Willowside School student-supported plant nurseries will be open April 3 for plant shoppers.

The nursery offers a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and habitat plants, as well as Japanese maples.

People may make an appointment to shop by emailing mfiddler@ogusd.org. Drop-ins will be admitted if the nursery isn’t crowded. Call Jane Lochner at 707-569-4724 for more information. The nursery is located at 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.