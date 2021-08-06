Four charming restaurants to explore during coastal getaways

Here we go again with more starts, stops and restarts as the mask mandate has returned. At least we’re not in lockdown, and we can still dine indoors if we choose. That certainly makes life somewhat easier for our intrepid restaurateurs.

It feels like a good time to get out of town. Day trips to the Sonoma Coast and Russian River are perfect. Even though the areas are slowly growing more sophisticated, there’s still a lovely quirky vibe in small towns like Tomales, Bodega Bay, Duncan Mills and Jenner. And that’s what appeals to me — the “only in West County” character, slower pace, open space and plenty of fresh air.

So, here’s where I’ll be hanging out this summer.

It’s best to call ahead to make sure this tiny spot is open because its hours change when owners Trevor Brand and Amy Carpenter need some flexibility or sell out of food or sketchy weather at nearby Dillon Beach dampens tourist visits. As I’m writing this, the crowded 240-square-foot kitchen is humming away from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

If you’re picky, you can check the brief, daily-changing, handwritten menus on Facebook in advance, though keep in mind that your preferred dish may have sold out before you get there. That’s part of the offbeat fun, and whatever you get is sure to be delicious.

Also, you can’t eat your good stuff inside — there’s no space for anything but ordering at the counter. So pack out your fare for the beach or park and take in views of the historic Tomales Presbyterian Church and Cemetery nearby to admire structures dating back to 1864.

On a recent weekend, we went the spicy route, ordering homemade chorizo meatballs and fiery escabeche tucked in a crusty Tomales Bakery roll with cilantro aioli ($11). Then we went mild, with K&A’s signature bratwurst with a crisp, charred skin; the link is so massive it hangs out of the end of its quarter baguette loaf. You bite and the brat’s rich juices flood your mouth, mixing with the flavors of sweet roasted onions and hot mustard ($9).

Handmade sausages are also standouts, with an array of changing recipes like French garlic with peaches or Thai spiced chicken.

It’s not all meat. You’ll find veggie and fruit options featuring produce from area farms — perhaps a quesadilla stuffed with soft, roasted carrots and a dollop of salsa verde ($8) or a colorful, chunky watermelon-cucumber salad dotted with cotija, sour chamoy sauce and cilantro ($6).

Treat yourself to a fruit galette, such as summer’s nectarine-blackberry beauty ($5.50) while it lasts.

When you’ve finished every bite, and if it’s a third Saturday of the month, browse the farmers market across the intersection. It, too, is tiny, usually with fewer than a dozen booths, but it beckons with locally grown and made products like Bloomfield’s Piano Farm tomato rosemary jam and Tomales Farmstead Creamery goat and sheep milk cheeses.

Follow the winding coastal road to this gem owned by Alicia Ginochio, where from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, the kitchen cooks with “smokin’ hot Italian love” (their words, not mine, since it’s actually not Italian cuisine but a collection of Texas-style barbecue, local seafood and Americanized Mexican food).

Alicia, along with her parents, Paul and Patty Ginochio, showcase family recipes in hallmark dishes like creamy white chowder packed with clams and scallops and cap of oyster crackers ($10), plus pillowy, pull-apart monkey bread indulgently laced with caramel and bacon ($5).

The patio’s open roof and big windows allow for spectacular views of marina boats and, occasionally, fish-stealing seals while preventing diners’ grilled local cod tacos from blowing away in the famous Bay breezes.

Since the restaurant opened five years ago, the brisket breakfast hash ($13) has been a bestseller, Alicia said, bringing over a big platter of beef smoked for 14 hours, eggs and crispy country potatoes tossed with onions and bell peppers (tip: go for over-easy eggs, with runny golden yolks to soak forkfuls of food).

During Dungeness crab season, the grilled, buttery Dungeness crab sourdough sandwich with melted Havarti cheese is tops, though alas, now the season is over. Instead, choose the Piggy sandwich, a messy joy of 14-hour cherrywood smoked pulled pork mounded with coleslaw and tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche bun ($10).

By the way, don’t let the casual atmosphere fool you. The cafe boasts a notable wine list highlighting Sonoma Coast bottlings at great prices. Sip the crisp, dry Purple Pachyderm Rosé from the boutique Claypool Cellars of Russian River Valley ($11 glass/$37 bottle). And where else are you going to find “Crabernet,” a fun Sonoma merlot with a splash of cabernet from Bodega Bay Winery ($10/$27)?