Four charming restaurants to explore during coastal getaways

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 6, 2021, 4:42PM
If you go

K&A Take Away: 27005 Highway 1, Tomales, 707-878-2969

Ginochio’s Kitchen: 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359

Blue Heron Restaurant and Tavern: 25275 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, 707-865-2261

Café Aquatica: 10439 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2251

Here we go again with more starts, stops and restarts as the mask mandate has returned. At least we’re not in lockdown, and we can still dine indoors if we choose. That certainly makes life somewhat easier for our intrepid restaurateurs.

It feels like a good time to get out of town. Day trips to the Sonoma Coast and Russian River are perfect. Even though the areas are slowly growing more sophisticated, there’s still a lovely quirky vibe in small towns like Tomales, Bodega Bay, Duncan Mills and Jenner. And that’s what appeals to me — the “only in West County” character, slower pace, open space and plenty of fresh air.

So, here’s where I’ll be hanging out this summer.

It’s best to call ahead to make sure this tiny spot is open because its hours change when owners Trevor Brand and Amy Carpenter need some flexibility or sell out of food or sketchy weather at nearby Dillon Beach dampens tourist visits. As I’m writing this, the crowded 240-square-foot kitchen is humming away from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

If you’re picky, you can check the brief, daily-changing, handwritten menus on Facebook in advance, though keep in mind that your preferred dish may have sold out before you get there. That’s part of the offbeat fun, and whatever you get is sure to be delicious.

Also, you can’t eat your good stuff inside — there’s no space for anything but ordering at the counter. So pack out your fare for the beach or park and take in views of the historic Tomales Presbyterian Church and Cemetery nearby to admire structures dating back to 1864.

On a recent weekend, we went the spicy route, ordering homemade chorizo meatballs and fiery escabeche tucked in a crusty Tomales Bakery roll with cilantro aioli ($11). Then we went mild, with K&A’s signature bratwurst with a crisp, charred skin; the link is so massive it hangs out of the end of its quarter baguette loaf. You bite and the brat’s rich juices flood your mouth, mixing with the flavors of sweet roasted onions and hot mustard ($9).

Handmade sausages are also standouts, with an array of changing recipes like French garlic with peaches or Thai spiced chicken.

It’s not all meat. You’ll find veggie and fruit options featuring produce from area farms — perhaps a quesadilla stuffed with soft, roasted carrots and a dollop of salsa verde ($8) or a colorful, chunky watermelon-cucumber salad dotted with cotija, sour chamoy sauce and cilantro ($6).

Treat yourself to a fruit galette, such as summer’s nectarine-blackberry beauty ($5.50) while it lasts.

When you’ve finished every bite, and if it’s a third Saturday of the month, browse the farmers market across the intersection. It, too, is tiny, usually with fewer than a dozen booths, but it beckons with locally grown and made products like Bloomfield’s Piano Farm tomato rosemary jam and Tomales Farmstead Creamery goat and sheep milk cheeses.

Follow the winding coastal road to this gem owned by Alicia Ginochio, where from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, the kitchen cooks with “smokin’ hot Italian love” (their words, not mine, since it’s actually not Italian cuisine but a collection of Texas-style barbecue, local seafood and Americanized Mexican food).

Alicia, along with her parents, Paul and Patty Ginochio, showcase family recipes in hallmark dishes like creamy white chowder packed with clams and scallops and cap of oyster crackers ($10), plus pillowy, pull-apart monkey bread indulgently laced with caramel and bacon ($5).

The patio’s open roof and big windows allow for spectacular views of marina boats and, occasionally, fish-stealing seals while preventing diners’ grilled local cod tacos from blowing away in the famous Bay breezes.

Since the restaurant opened five years ago, the brisket breakfast hash ($13) has been a bestseller, Alicia said, bringing over a big platter of beef smoked for 14 hours, eggs and crispy country potatoes tossed with onions and bell peppers (tip: go for over-easy eggs, with runny golden yolks to soak forkfuls of food).

During Dungeness crab season, the grilled, buttery Dungeness crab sourdough sandwich with melted Havarti cheese is tops, though alas, now the season is over. Instead, choose the Piggy sandwich, a messy joy of 14-hour cherrywood smoked pulled pork mounded with coleslaw and tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche bun ($10).

By the way, don’t let the casual atmosphere fool you. The cafe boasts a notable wine list highlighting Sonoma Coast bottlings at great prices. Sip the crisp, dry Purple Pachyderm Rosé from the boutique Claypool Cellars of Russian River Valley ($11 glass/$37 bottle). And where else are you going to find “Crabernet,” a fun Sonoma merlot with a splash of cabernet from Bodega Bay Winery ($10/$27)?

When I called to double-check the hours at this rustic destination in Duncans Mills on the Russian River, the hostess answered, “Pink Elephant.” Oh, those silly geese. I laughed. The “Pink,” as locals call this historic bar, has been closed for years.

Built in the 1800s, the sea blue roadhouse is known for hijinks, such as a Pants-Off Dance-Off party (yes, really) and Elvis impersonator shows. Despite it all, their food always has been nicely executed, from fresh pasta and classic New York strip steaks to seafood.

Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on some of the fun and a lot of the food. The restaurant has permanently adopted its much briefer COVID-19 menu. It’s still quite worthwhile, however, to make the journey for cozy bites like crispy, beer-battered salmon and chips with slaw ($19) in a saloon atmosphere where a sign above the full bar reads, “We’re all here because we’re not all there.”

So now we munch on the South of the Border Burger that weighs a hefty half pound, the Angus beef draped in mild Anaheim chile, hot pepper jack cheese and aioli with all the fixings plus fries or salad ($13). We sip cold Sonoma County beers and snack on tater tots dunked in chile-spiked ketchup ($5) while people watching the local crowd on the patio.

Some of the menu is what you might call “surprisingly good” (mac ‘n’ cheese is gooey and baked to a bronze crust, $10); other stuff is pretty much decent bar food (I wouldn’t order the sesame-crusted ahi salad again, $19).

But the place gets extra points since it’s open daily and open late, usually until 11 p.m., both rare amenities for this area. Plus, if there’s a chance Elvis is in the building, I’m all in, too.

At press time, the waterfront eatery offered its full menu, plus live music on Saturdays and Sundays. This is a place known for its community events on its wooden deck like tarot card readings, makers markets and open mic gatherings overlooking the Russian River State Marine Recreational Area.

Will that continue through our current COVID-19 mandate changes? I sure hope so.

In the meantime, belly up to the counter and peruse the chalkboard for healthy, great-tasting bites like toasted focaccia slathered in avocado, arugula and everything seeds ($10) and topped in a poached egg ($2), plus, the luxurious way I like it, mantled in smoked salmon ($5).

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the place offers a small selection of dishes, each with big flavors and a good amount of vegan and/or gluten-free options (gluten-free bagels, even). Some standouts include a hearty balsamic roasted portobello sandwich stacked with tomato, greens, pesto aioli and pickles on toasted focaccia ($12) and a rainbow of a sandwich piled with crispy cabbage, avocado, greens, beet spread, shredded carrots, sliced beets, pickles and aioli.

Made-from-scratch pastries and fair-trade single-origin coffee are pretty special, too, with the option of housemade chocolate sauce finishes.

And you guessed it, owner Rachel Kulinski said she sources her all-organic ingredients from local purveyors.

