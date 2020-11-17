Four savory dishes perfect for parsnips

At this time of year, whenever I see deer in the field adjacent to my house, I think of a trip I made in Michigan more than two decades ago.

During the drive, every gas station where we stopped had huge sacks of root vegetables piled next to the gas pumps. There were potatoes, carrots, parsnips and enormous dark red beets. Eventually, I asked an attendant what was up.

“It’s hunting season,” the young woman replied.

The vegetables are offered in the lead-up to hunting season to sweeten up the deer. What a surprise to this California girl!

It is indeed the season for root vegetables. In Sonoma County, we have most root vegetables year around, but their flavors are best in cold weather, including after a freeze, which sweetens them.

One of the most delicious, and often overlooked, root vegetables is the parsnip. Interestingly, Northern California is the major commercial producer of parsnips; followed by Michigan. Parsnips are high in dietary fiber and contain significant amounts of vitamins C and E. A cup of sliced raw parsnips contains about 150 calories.

Parsnips are so sweet they are often used as a main ingredient in cakes and pies, but today’s recipes focus on the savory possibilities of the parsnip. These dishes are perfect for your Thanksgiving table or anytime you want a warm, nourishing meal.

Parsnips are typically quite sweet, with an earthy quality that blossoms when they are combined with less sweet vegetables. A spritz of orange brightens the earthy flavors.

Roasted Parsnip Soup with Orange Zest and Chives

Makes 4 servings

1 pound parsnips, roasted in the oven until tender (see Note below)

3 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 medium carrot, minced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups homemade chicken, duck, turkey or ham stock

Grated zest of 1 orange

½ cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

Orange olive oil, such as O or Olive Press, optional

Trim the parsnips and chop them into fairly small pieces. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan set over medium heat and, when it is foamy, add the onion and carrot. Sauté gently until completely tender, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the potato, sauté for 2 or 3 minutes more and season with salt and pepper.

Add the parsnips and the stock, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently for about 15 minutes, until the potato is completely tender.

Remove from the heat, cool slightly and purée thoroughly with an immersion blender.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Stir in half the orange zest and all of the crème fraîche. Cover and let rest 30 minutes.

To serve, return to a low flame and heat through. Ladle into soup plates and scatter a little of the remaining orange zest and some of the chives over each portion. Drizzle with a little orange olive oil, if using, and enjoy right away.

Note: To roast parsnips, rinse and scrub them to remove any dirt. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Set the parsnips on a baking sheet or in a heavy pan, drizzle with just a little olive oil and roast until tender when pierced with a fork. The time will vary from about 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the size of the parsnips.

Parsnips, with their pronounced sweetness, welcome a bit of heat, such as the chipotle powder in this soup. Vegetarians can omit the meat, use vegetable stock or water and add 2 or 3 leeks, washed, trimmed and thinly sliced, for additional layers of flavor.

Parsnip and Potato Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil or bacon fat

1 yellow onion, diced

4 ounces diced pancetta, prosciutto, ham or bacon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¾ teaspoon chipotle powder

1 pound parsnips, peeled and cubed

1 pound potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 cups homemade chicken, duck or ham stock or water

1 small bunch Italian parsley, stems removed and chopped

3 tablespoons crème fraîche

Heat the olive oil or fat in a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and the pancetta, prosciutto, ham or bacon and cook until the onion is very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chipotle powder, if using.

Add the parsnips, potatoes and stock or water. Increase the heat to high, bring to a boil, return the heat to medium-low and simmer until the parsnips are soft enough to mash with a fork.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Purée the soup with an immersion blender, leaving about a third of it chunky if you like. Stir in the parsley, taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle the soup into bowls and top each portion with some freshly ground pepper and a dollop of crème fraîche. Enjoy right away.