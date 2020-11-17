Subscribe

Four savory dishes perfect for parsnips

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 17, 2020, 2:17PM
At this time of year, whenever I see deer in the field adjacent to my house, I think of a trip I made in Michigan more than two decades ago.

During the drive, every gas station where we stopped had huge sacks of root vegetables piled next to the gas pumps. There were potatoes, carrots, parsnips and enormous dark red beets. Eventually, I asked an attendant what was up.

“It’s hunting season,” the young woman replied.

The vegetables are offered in the lead-up to hunting season to sweeten up the deer. What a surprise to this California girl!

It is indeed the season for root vegetables. In Sonoma County, we have most root vegetables year around, but their flavors are best in cold weather, including after a freeze, which sweetens them.

One of the most delicious, and often overlooked, root vegetables is the parsnip. Interestingly, Northern California is the major commercial producer of parsnips; followed by Michigan. Parsnips are high in dietary fiber and contain significant amounts of vitamins C and E. A cup of sliced raw parsnips contains about 150 calories.

Parsnips are so sweet they are often used as a main ingredient in cakes and pies, but today’s recipes focus on the savory possibilities of the parsnip. These dishes are perfect for your Thanksgiving table or anytime you want a warm, nourishing meal.

Parsnips are typically quite sweet, with an earthy quality that blossoms when they are combined with less sweet vegetables. A spritz of orange brightens the earthy flavors.

Roasted Parsnip Soup with Orange Zest and Chives

Makes 4 servings

1 pound parsnips, roasted in the oven until tender (see Note below)

3 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 medium carrot, minced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups homemade chicken, duck, turkey or ham stock

Grated zest of 1 orange

½ cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

Orange olive oil, such as O or Olive Press, optional

Trim the parsnips and chop them into fairly small pieces. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan set over medium heat and, when it is foamy, add the onion and carrot. Sauté gently until completely tender, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the potato, sauté for 2 or 3 minutes more and season with salt and pepper.

Add the parsnips and the stock, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently for about 15 minutes, until the potato is completely tender.

Remove from the heat, cool slightly and purée thoroughly with an immersion blender.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Stir in half the orange zest and all of the crème fraîche. Cover and let rest 30 minutes.

To serve, return to a low flame and heat through. Ladle into soup plates and scatter a little of the remaining orange zest and some of the chives over each portion. Drizzle with a little orange olive oil, if using, and enjoy right away.

Note: To roast parsnips, rinse and scrub them to remove any dirt. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Set the parsnips on a baking sheet or in a heavy pan, drizzle with just a little olive oil and roast until tender when pierced with a fork. The time will vary from about 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the size of the parsnips.

Parsnips, with their pronounced sweetness, welcome a bit of heat, such as the chipotle powder in this soup. Vegetarians can omit the meat, use vegetable stock or water and add 2 or 3 leeks, washed, trimmed and thinly sliced, for additional layers of flavor.

Parsnip and Potato Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil or bacon fat

1 yellow onion, diced

4 ounces diced pancetta, prosciutto, ham or bacon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¾ teaspoon chipotle powder

1 pound parsnips, peeled and cubed

1 pound potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 cups homemade chicken, duck or ham stock or water

1 small bunch Italian parsley, stems removed and chopped

3 tablespoons crème fraîche

Heat the olive oil or fat in a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and the pancetta, prosciutto, ham or bacon and cook until the onion is very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chipotle powder, if using.

Add the parsnips, potatoes and stock or water. Increase the heat to high, bring to a boil, return the heat to medium-low and simmer until the parsnips are soft enough to mash with a fork.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Purée the soup with an immersion blender, leaving about a third of it chunky if you like. Stir in the parsley, taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle the soup into bowls and top each portion with some freshly ground pepper and a dollop of crème fraîche. Enjoy right away.

This voluptuous purée is rich and satisfying. It can be served in place of mashed potatoes, and it can be a main dish for vegetarians.

Parsnip and Potato Purée

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound parsnips, trimmed and scrubbed or peeled

1 pound potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, scrubbed

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Boiling water

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup heavy cream or half and half, plus more as needed, hot

Black pepper in a mill

2 to 3 ounces Italian Fontina cheese, optional

2 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Cut the parsnips and the potatoes into large chunks. Set in a baking dish, toss with just enough olive oil to coat them lightly and season with salt. Set on the middle rack of the oven and carefully pour in about ¼ inch boiling water. Bake until the vegetables are completely tender when pierced with a fork, about 35 to 45 minutes.

Remove the vegetables from the oven and decrease the heat to 275 degrees.

Pass the cooked vegetables through a food mill or potato ricer or mash them thoroughly with a sturdy fork or hand masher. Working quickly, add the butter and cream and mix thoroughly. Taste, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper. If the purée seems too stiff or thick, thin with a little more hot cream or half and half.

If using, tear the Fontina into small pieces, fold into the purée and put the purée into an ovenproof serving dish. Set in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, to heat through and melt the cheese.

Scatter the parsley on top and enjoy right away.

We have Grover Cleveland, our 22nd and 24th president, to thank for this dish, or so “The White House Cookbook,” published in 1887, tells us. He insisted the dish was on his Thanksgiving table.

Parsnip Fritters with Horseradish Cream

Serves 4 to 6

Peanut oil for deep frying

1½ pounds parsnips, trimmed and grated on the large blade of a box grater

6 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground coriander seed

Generous pinch of ground cayenne or other ground chili

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

3 pastured eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons peeled and grated horseradish root

½ lemon

¾ cup crème fraîche

Pour 3 to 4 inches of peanut oil into a deep saucepan or deep fryer set over high heat and bring the temperature to 360 degrees.

While the oil heats, combine the ingredients. Put the parsnips and ⅔ of the parsley into a mixing bowl and set aside. Put the flour, nutmeg, coriander, cayenne or other chile, baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt into a small bowl and mix well. Tip it into the parsnips and use 2 forks to toss together. Add the eggs and mix quickly but thoroughly; do not overmix.

Working quickly, put the grated horseradish into a small bowl, add the juice of the half lemon and season with a few pinches of salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir in the crème fraîche, taste, correct for salt and acid, cover and set aside.

Use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop to shape the fritters and drop them, one by one, into the hot oil. Do not crowd them. Cook for about 1 minute, turn and cook for another minute or two, until golden brown all over.

Transfer to absorbent paper and continue until all fritters have been cooked.

Enjoy right away, with the horseradish sauce alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “More Than Meatballs.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

