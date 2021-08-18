Four soups perfect with fresh tomatoes

Tomatoes showed up right on time this year but, as I look at the cloudy sky in west county where I live, I wonder how long we will have them. A few cool nights can turn a backyard crop of tomatoes mealy. If there is an early freeze, the season will end. For the last few years, we’ve had local tomatoes nearly until Thanksgiving, but I’m not counting on it this year.

Because I am surrounded by a bounty of tomatoes, I’ve been making my favorite soups, from American-style gazpacho to rich chowder with tomatoes, corn, salmon and coconut milk. Summer tomato soups need very little time on the heat and some, like the gazpachos, need no cooking at all.

If you have a daunting abundance of good tomatoes, you can stretch their viability by a couple days when you chop them, drizzle on some olive oil and refrigerate them. I almost always leave a farmers market with more tomatoes than I will use in about three days, the average shelf life of ripe heirlooms.

Which varieties are best for soup? I hesitate to say, because one variety may do well in my garden, but not in yours if you’re in a different microclimate. Heirlooms, especially, are shaped by their locale. My best advice is to use tomatoes that are heavy in your hand, which indicates they have dense flesh and are juicy.

I usually make this soup with yellow and orange tomatoes, as I love their rich yet delicate flavors. That said, use the best heirloom beefsteak varieties you have.

Golden Gazpacho with Avocado Puree

Serves 4 to 6

4 cups (from about 2 pounds) peeled, seeded and minced tomatoes, preferably from orange and/or yellow heirloom tomatoes

3 cups chicken stock

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 small red onion, minced

⅔ cup fresh lime juice, from 4 to 5 limes

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 large or 2 small firm-ripe Hass avocados

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded and diced

4 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Put the tomatoes and chicken stock into a large bowl. Add the garlic, onion and ⅓ cup of the lime juice and stir together well. Season to taste with salt and pepper and stir in the parsley, chives and cilantro. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.

Meanwhile, peel the avocado, remove the pit and put the avocado into the container of a blender or the work bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Add the remaining ⅓ cup lime juice, serrano, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and ½ cup water and blend or process until the mixture is very smooth. Taste and correct the seasoning. Put the avocado puree into a small pitcher with a narrow spout or a squeeze bottle with a medium-size opening. Chill thoroughly.

To serve, taste the gazpacho and correct the seasoning. Ladle it into soup bowls but do not fill them all the way. Beginning at the outer edge of each serving, slowly pour in a swirl of avocado puree, ending in the center. Drizzle a little olive oil on top and enjoy right away.

This soup is as versatile as it is delicious. I make it year-round, using Muir Glen brand canned diced tomatoes when local tomatoes are not in season.

Tomato Cilantro Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

6 cups (about 3 pounds) ripe red tomatoes, peeled, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon Rainwater Madeira, optional

1 bunch cilantro, rinsed, stems discarded

3 tablespoons crème fraîche

Put the olive oil into a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until very soft, about 20 to 25 minutes. Do not let it brown. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken or vegetable stock and stir in the tomatoes. Increase the heat and when the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer very gently for about 15 minutes.

Remove the soup from the heat and let cool briefly.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup. Add the Madeira, if using, and return to low heat for 5 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Remove from the heat, stir in the cilantro leaves and ladle into soup plates.

Stir the crème fraîche to thin it, drizzle some over each portion and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Serve the soup chilled.

Serve the soup chilled and topped with a generous spoonful of whole milk yogurt or a big spoonful of burrata.

Serve the soup chilled and topped with tzatziki, a mixture of whole milk yogurt, minced garlic, minced cucumbers and salt.

Serve the soup topped with a generous dollop of salsa verde.

Stir 1 pound of cooked Oregon baby shrimp into the soup and top each portion with minced cucumbers and snipped chives.

Omit the cilantro. Stir 2 cups cooked white beans into the soup and mash about half of them against the side the pan. Stir thoroughly. Add a tablespoon of minced Italian parsley and a tablespoon of minced fresh sage and enjoy hot.

Given the cost of bread these days, it’s good to have a several uses for it when it goes stale. When I realize I won’t be able to finish a loaf before it becomes too hard, I freeze some of it, sometimes tearing it into pieces first or, when I’m busy or lazy, putting it into a freezer bag in one piece. I use it to make bread salads and bread puddings, as well as bread soup.