Four soups perfect with fresh tomatoes

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2021, 6:00PM
Tomatoes showed up right on time this year but, as I look at the cloudy sky in west county where I live, I wonder how long we will have them. A few cool nights can turn a backyard crop of tomatoes mealy. If there is an early freeze, the season will end. For the last few years, we’ve had local tomatoes nearly until Thanksgiving, but I’m not counting on it this year.

Because I am surrounded by a bounty of tomatoes, I’ve been making my favorite soups, from American-style gazpacho to rich chowder with tomatoes, corn, salmon and coconut milk. Summer tomato soups need very little time on the heat and some, like the gazpachos, need no cooking at all.

If you have a daunting abundance of good tomatoes, you can stretch their viability by a couple days when you chop them, drizzle on some olive oil and refrigerate them. I almost always leave a farmers market with more tomatoes than I will use in about three days, the average shelf life of ripe heirlooms.

Which varieties are best for soup? I hesitate to say, because one variety may do well in my garden, but not in yours if you’re in a different microclimate. Heirlooms, especially, are shaped by their locale. My best advice is to use tomatoes that are heavy in your hand, which indicates they have dense flesh and are juicy.

I usually make this soup with yellow and orange tomatoes, as I love their rich yet delicate flavors. That said, use the best heirloom beefsteak varieties you have.

Golden Gazpacho with Avocado Puree

Serves 4 to 6

4 cups (from about 2 pounds) peeled, seeded and minced tomatoes, preferably from orange and/or yellow heirloom tomatoes

3 cups chicken stock

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 small red onion, minced

⅔ cup fresh lime juice, from 4 to 5 limes

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 large or 2 small firm-ripe Hass avocados

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded and diced

4 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Put the tomatoes and chicken stock into a large bowl. Add the garlic, onion and ⅓ cup of the lime juice and stir together well. Season to taste with salt and pepper and stir in the parsley, chives and cilantro. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.

Meanwhile, peel the avocado, remove the pit and put the avocado into the container of a blender or the work bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Add the remaining ⅓ cup lime juice, serrano, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and ½ cup water and blend or process until the mixture is very smooth. Taste and correct the seasoning. Put the avocado puree into a small pitcher with a narrow spout or a squeeze bottle with a medium-size opening. Chill thoroughly.

To serve, taste the gazpacho and correct the seasoning. Ladle it into soup bowls but do not fill them all the way. Beginning at the outer edge of each serving, slowly pour in a swirl of avocado puree, ending in the center. Drizzle a little olive oil on top and enjoy right away.

This soup is as versatile as it is delicious. I make it year-round, using Muir Glen brand canned diced tomatoes when local tomatoes are not in season.

Tomato Cilantro Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

6 cups (about 3 pounds) ripe red tomatoes, peeled, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon Rainwater Madeira, optional

1 bunch cilantro, rinsed, stems discarded

3 tablespoons crème fraîche

Put the olive oil into a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until very soft, about 20 to 25 minutes. Do not let it brown. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken or vegetable stock and stir in the tomatoes. Increase the heat and when the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer very gently for about 15 minutes.

Remove the soup from the heat and let cool briefly.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup. Add the Madeira, if using, and return to low heat for 5 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Remove from the heat, stir in the cilantro leaves and ladle into soup plates.

Stir the crème fraîche to thin it, drizzle some over each portion and enjoy right away.

Variations:

  • Serve the soup chilled.
  • Serve the soup chilled and topped with a generous spoonful of whole milk yogurt or a big spoonful of burrata.
  • Serve the soup chilled and topped with tzatziki, a mixture of whole milk yogurt, minced garlic, minced cucumbers and salt.
  • Serve the soup topped with a generous dollop of salsa verde.
  • Stir 1 pound of cooked Oregon baby shrimp into the soup and top each portion with minced cucumbers and snipped chives.
  • Omit the cilantro. Stir 2 cups cooked white beans into the soup and mash about half of them against the side the pan. Stir thoroughly. Add a tablespoon of minced Italian parsley and a tablespoon of minced fresh sage and enjoy hot.

Given the cost of bread these days, it’s good to have a several uses for it when it goes stale. When I realize I won’t be able to finish a loaf before it becomes too hard, I freeze some of it, sometimes tearing it into pieces first or, when I’m busy or lazy, putting it into a freezer bag in one piece. I use it to make bread salads and bread puddings, as well as bread soup.

Tomato Bread Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

6 or 7 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

4 cups ripe red tomatoes (from about 2 pounds), peeled, seed and chopped

4 cups homemade chicken or vegetable stock

Black pepper in a mill and kosher salt

About 3 cups sturdy hearth bread, preferably a few days old, torn into 2-inch chunks

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Dry Jack, Estero Gold or Parmigiano-Reggiano, in one chunk, optional

Pour the olive oil into a medium soup pot, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the tomatoes and simmer for 3 minutes. Add the stock and several turns of black pepper and simmer 5 minutes more.

Add the bread, stir, cover and set aside for 5 to 10 minutes.

Taste and correct for salt.

Ladle into soup bowls. Top with a drizzle of olive oil, some Italian parsley and a bit of grated cheese, if using. Enjoy right away.

It has turned out to be a pretty good season for local wild Pacific king salmon, which makes it a perfect time for this chowder. If you have a whole salmon, feel free to use the belly flaps instead of a fillet.

Tomato & Corn Chowder with Salmon, Ginger & Lemongrass

Serves 6

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano pepper, stem removed, minced

Kosher salt

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled, chopped and squeezed through a garlic press

1 quart fish stock, hot (see Note below)

2 stalks lemongrass, bruised and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons lime juice, from 1 to 2 limes

½ cup dry white wine

2 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1 pound wild Pacific king salmon fillet, skinned and cut into 1 ½-inch cubes

¾ cup coconut milk

¼ cup cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Pour the olive oil into a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it is soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and serrano, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Add the ginger, fish stock and lemongrass. Lower the heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes. Add the lime juice, wine and tomatoes and simmer another 15 minutes.

Use tongs to remove and discard the lemongrass. Add the corn and salmon and let the soup simmer very gently for a scant 2 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and cilantro and heat through.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Ladle into soup plates and serve hot.

Note: To make fish stock, put 3 pounds of fish heads and fish frames, one large quartered yellow onion, two or three sprigs Italian parsley, one bay leaf, half a lemon, 1 cup dry white wine, 1 teaspoon black peppercorns and 4 cups water in a large soup kettle. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, skim off any foam that forms on the surface and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain, cool and refrigerator for up to 3 days. You may also freeze fish stock. As a substitute for true stock, you can use a mixture of two parts clam juice, one part white wine, one part water and the juice of one lemon.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

