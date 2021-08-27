Four ways to be active and outdoors in Petaluma

Editor’s note: As we near the end of summer, we’re wrapping up our series of stories with ideas for local outdoor recreation with one last stop — Petaluma, where you can try stand-up paddleboarding, burn calories with an outdoor workout or, for an easier pace, check out a birding “hot spot.”

A year after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resumed dredging the tidal slough that meanders through Petaluma, Sonoma County’s second-largest city, a pleasing bustle of commercial and recreational activity again enlivens what was once California’s third-busiest inland port.

Mike Welch has noticed the change. The 43-year-old plumber has fished these waters most of his life. He described the resurgence of watercraft on what most refer to as the Petaluma River as he cast his line on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Among the more unusual sightings for an old-school fisherman like himself were people standing on what appear to be surfboards, propelling themselves with oars.

“I’m a skateboarder, so I probably should be able to do that,” Welch said as two paddleboarders floated past his fishing spot.

He’s probably right. Stand-up paddleboards — or SUPs — require balancing skills similar to skateboarding and little to no advanced training. Among the differences: you don’t need to wear a helmet on a paddleboard, and if you fall off, about the worst that will happen is you will get wet.

Such was the case on this Saturday for Romy Limenes, a beginner paddleboarder who fell into the river twice while on an excursion with a friend. To her relief, the brackish water wasn’t as “creepy or gross” as she feared.

“The temperature was perfect,” the Petaluma woman said.

She and her companion were finishing a round-trip paddleboard journey from the downtown turning basin to the Petaluma Marina adjacent to the Sheraton Hotel on Baywood Drive. Along the way, the pair floated beneath three bridges, including a Highway 101 overpass and the Haystack Bridge used by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains.

Out here on the slough, life moves at a more leisurely pace. Herons, egrets, sandpipers and other waterfowl forage for food along the shoreline, where rusting machinery evokes a time when this waterway was a hubbub of maritime activity. The 13-mile tidal slough empties in San Pablo Bay.

Before last year’s dredging, the turning basin, and much of this stretch, was rendered nearly unnavigable due to mud. Now the water is deep enough for paddleboarders, kayakers, canoers and other water enthusiasts to enjoy cruising year-round.

Keith Michelucci, who rents out equipment through Petaluma Stand Up Paddle, said business is brisk. He often goes out on his own with his dog.

Greg Sabourin, executive director of the nonprofit Petaluma Small Craft Center, stood on a new floating dock at the turning basin measuring slots for paddleboards.

The dock is the future site of the Floathouse, a small craft rental center offering everything from paddle boards to canoes. Sabourin said it’s set to open in November.

The wonderful thing about the Petaluma River, Sabourin said, is that people can enjoy it all year.

“It’s the geographic and cultural heart of the city,” he said.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the river is among Petaluma’s many outdoor offerings. Here are three more designed to appeal to different fitness levels and interests:

Sweat it out

Feeling the need to burn off stress and pounds in a pandemic-safer environment? How about a high-intensity workout in the great outdoors?

After the pandemic hit, Michelucci, who also owns CrossFit Sav-Up on Lakeville Street, created an outdoor workout venue adjacent to the existing 6,000-square-foot gym where gym members could more safely and comfortably do their thing.

The outdoor venue features a 200-meter track, artificial turf and workout equipment geared specifically to kids. Casa Grande High School’s football team has been using the facility for strength and conditioning workouts.

“It was good for our kids to be outside, being active during this COVID year,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “It was good for them to see they didn’t have to sit at home playing video games. You can be active like everyone else.”

For stay-at-home mom Katie Scoles, daily CrossFit classes have helped support her physical and mental health during a stressful year. The gym offers child care, a godsend for a mother with a 2-year-old and 4-year-old.

“It can be isolating at home with the kids,” Scoles, 39, said. “I get something to look forward to every day.”

In addition to paid memberships, the gym also offers drop-in classes.

Hey birdie

Dredging also factors into the public’s enjoyment of Shollenberger Park, a 165-acre wetland formed by river mud.