Fourth of July Burger Red Wine of the Week: FEL, 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

Minus Tide, 2018 Feliz Creek Vineyard, Mendocino Carignan, 13.8%, $30, 4 stars. A well-suited carignan to couple with a puck of beef. It’s juicy, with crisp acidity and high-toned red fruit. It has a supple texture and a lingering finish. Just lovely.

Leo Steen, 2018 Provisor Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Grenache, 13.5%, $36, 4 stars. Marries well with a burger or a portabella with its tangy red fruit and savory herbs. Balanced, with crisp acidity. Notes of strawberry, Bing cherry and pepper. Spot-on.

Crux, 2016, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Grenache, 14.4%, $45, 4 stars. A tasty burger match because this grenache has quench — bright red fruit coupled with crisp acidity. This wine also has great intensity and an undercurrent of spice. Top-rate.

Our runner-up and less expensive alternative: Pedroncelli, 2019 Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $22, 4 stars. A budget-savvy burger match that overdelivers, this lightly toasted pinot has bright cherry and pomegranate fruit. Balanced, it’s buoyed by crisp acidity. Well-crafted.

Wine of the week winner: FEL, 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $40, 4.5 stars. A perfect burger match, this pinot is edgy with crisp acidity and tangy fruit. It’s layered, with notes of plum, raspberry and cedar. Balanced, it finishes crisp. It’s Impressive.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this year, we’re declaring our freedom in a unique way — by stepping out of our pods to gather at the Weber.

With a nod to the holiday, The Press Democrat had a “Burger Reds” tasting to set you up with a selection of wines that marry well with a puck of beef or a grilled portabella. The flight included pinot noir, grenache and carignan, and our wine of the week winner is the FEL, 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $40. It’s a perfect match for a burger. This pinot is impressive, edgy with crisp acidity and generous fruit. It has layered notes of plum, raspberry and cedar. It’s balanced and finishes crisp.

Our runner-up, and a less expensive alternative, is the Pedroncelli, 2019 Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $22. It’s a budget-savvy burger match that overdelivers. This pinot is lightly toasted with bright cherry and pomegranate fruit. Buoyed by crisp acidity, it’s balanced. The Pedroncelli is well-crafted and it won’t disappoint.

Other worthy burger reds include: Crux, 2016, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Grenache, 14.4%, $45; Leo Steen, 2018 Provisor Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Grenache, 13.5%, $36; and Minus Tide, 2018 Feliz Creek Vineyard, Mendocino Carignan, 13.8%, $30.

What gives the FEL the distinction of being the best burger match? In short, its racy acidity, according to winemaker Ryan Hodgins.

“Any good chef will admit that a little finishing touch of acid (a squeeze of lemon or dash of balsamic) can often transform a good dish into something sublime,” Hodgins said. “So, too, is it with wine. Anderson Valley’s cold nights help preserve the grape’s natural acidity, and you can taste that in every glass of our pinot noir.

”That acidity allows the wines to cut through the denseness of a good burger and keeps the wine light enough to be a great match to lighter foods like a grilled portabella as well.”

Pinot noir’s racy acidity, however, can’t be taken for granted with a changing climate, the winemaker said.

“Pinot noir loves to grow in the margins of where the coastal air meets the warm hills,” Hodgins said. “While vineyards continue to be planted closer and closer to the ocean, seeking the coolest spots where pinot noir can still ripen and develop complexity, an increasing warming and drying climate leaves me nervous about whether pinot noir will continue to thrive in the years to come.”

Given his love of the outdoors, Hodgins said his “aha” moment about becoming a winemaker came when he figured out how to mesh his passion for science and botany with his love of cooking.

“I originally entertained a career in food science until I learned I would most likely be stuck in a lab perfecting the next Hot Pocket or some other processed convenience food,” Hodgins said. “Winemaking is the perfect synthesis of my two favorite hobbies — gardening and cooking.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.