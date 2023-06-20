Behind the wheel of his big gold van, a Ford 15-seater, Fred Cline would drive his seven kids to school, quizzing them on Rhone varietals.

“It was my goal to pass down the winery to my kids, and those (Rhone) varietals were a key part of what made our operation unique,” explained the vintner of Sonoma’s Cline Cellars.

Hailing from the Rhone Valley in France, these red and white grape varietals number more than 20. They include red varietals syrah, grenache, mourvedre and carignane and white varietals marsanne, roussanne and Viognier. Rhone wines, across the board, are characterized by their vibrant aromas, tangy fruit and crisp acid.

Determined to spread the word about these lesser-known varietals taking root in California in the 1980s, Cline was one of the founders of the Rhone Rangers, a trade group officially created in the late 1990s.

The vintner is being honored this year by the Rhone Rangers with a Lifetime Achievement Award. It will be presented Saturday at the organization’s summer wine tasting and gala at Cline Cellars (see related story, this page).

“I’m shocked I’m old enough to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award,” joked Cline, now 66.

The vintner’s greatest contribution to the Rhone Rangers over the years, Cline said, has been his efforts to preserve old-growth Rhone varietals in Oakley, 55 miles east of San Francisco, and in Sonoma. The oldest vineyard, Big Break Vineyard in Oakley, dates back to the late 1800s.

“I’m hoping those vineyards will be my legacy and will be around much longer than I will,” Cline said.

The vintner said he also takes pride in courting California consumers and challenging them to learn more about Rhone varietals.

“I love it that we have Rhone wines that you can find in grocery stores around the country. And, for many people, our wines are their gateway into unique Rhone varietals because they’re accessible in price and location.”

The Rhone Rangers trade group made a splash globally in 1989 after vintner Bonny Doon, costumed as the Lone Ranger, appeared on the cover of Wine Spectator.

“It put the Rhone Rangers on the map,” said Cline of that cover. “When we founded the Rhone Rangers, we were a group of winemakers who were breaking conventions. We were pushing beyond just cabernet and chardonnay, rejecting the stuffy image of wine and trying something different and exciting. In a lot of ways, it felt like the Wild West of the wine world. The name really captures the maverick spirit.”

The intrigue of Rhone varietals first piqued Cline’s interest when he was 16 years old. Working side-by-side with his Italian grandfather, Valeriano Jacuzzi, on his Oakley ranch, Cline was taken by these unique varietals, which included mourvedre and carignane.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but I would spend summers with my grandfather,” Cline said. “He had some of the most interesting Rhone varietals on his ranch, thanks to the sandy soils out there, growing on some of the oldest vines in California (dating back to 1920).”

Inspired by his grandfather, Cline studied at UC Davis and graduated with a degree in viticulture in 1979. With an education and unexpected windfall, Cline began his odyssey in wine.

At age 25, Cline inherited $9,000. Using it as seed money, he leased a defunct winery in Oakley. Founding his namesake winery, Cline Cellars in 1982, the new vintner sold wine out of a trailer on the property.

“From there, we grew and have been taking risks ever since,” Cline said. “One of the biggest was moving the winery to Sonoma in 1989 and planting what was an old horse ranch to vineyards.”

Planting a big portion of the property to Rhone varietals was another risk, the vintner said.

“Many people told me I was crazy for planting syrah in the cooler Carneros region and that it would never ripen,” he said. “It also wasn’t an easy sell for people who were only used to drinking cabs, pinot and chardonnay.”

Co-vintner and wife Nancy Cline, now 66, encouraged her husband to take the path less traveled. She worked in management at ProFlame, a Sonoma County propane company, while helping run the winery and raising their kids. As for the Cline tribe of children, there’s Ramsey Cline, 36; Emma Cline, 34; Hilary Cline, 32; Megan Cline, 31; Elsie Green, 29; Mayme Cline-Reddin, 27; and Henry Cline, 25.

Hilary Cline is vice president of direct to consumer sales and marketing at Cline and Jacuzzi wineries and runs the Gust brand with her sister Megan. Gust is a second generation offshoot of Cline Cellars. Henry Cline is vineyard manager for Cline’s Sonoma properties.

Cline also talked about betting on Rhone varietals and what lessons from his grandfather he still employs today.

Question: Are you a born entrepreneur comfortable with risk?

Answer: You can never be 100% certain a risk will be worth it, but I’m so glad we bet on Rhone varietals and that syrah can get ripe in the Carneros.

Q: What’s your favorite Rhone varietal?

A: My family refers to mourvedre as mour-Fred because it’s my favorite and it’s obvious because we make it in every form possible, from rosé to late-harvest bottlings to everything in between.”

Q: Today you farm 1,000 acres of vines in Oakley and Sonoma, with the lion’s share planted to Rhone varietals. What’s the most important lesson your grandfather taught you about growing grapes and making wine?

A: The most important thing my grandfather taught me was to actually spend time in the vineyard looking at the plants. I do still think about him all the time, and what I learned alongside him does guide me as a vintner. He believed in purity and simplicity in farming and winemaking, and that’s something I take to heart today.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.