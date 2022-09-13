Fred Franzia, father of Two Buck Chuck and other wine innovations, dies at Denair home

Fred Franzia, a wine industry leader perhaps best known for Two Buck Chuck, died Tuesday at his Denair home. He was 79.

Franzia co-founded Bronco Wine Co. in 1973 and grew it into one of the highest-volume producers in the nation.

He often said consumers needed low-cost wine, including the Charles Shaw bottles that Bronco sold at Trader Joe’s for $1.99. Fans dubbed the brand Two Buck Chuck.

Franzia was the grandson of the founders of Franzia Winery, northeast of Ripon. The Wine Group now owns the plant and the Franzia boxed wine brand.

We will have more on this developing story.