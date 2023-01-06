Free classes offer tips on pollinator gardens and pruning
Petaluma
Plan a pollinator garden with native plants
Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will offer insights into the use of native plants in pollinator gardens with a talk Monday before the Petaluma Garden Club.
Clarke, a former president of the club, was involved in the club’s creation of a habitat garden at Wickersham Park for which the group received a Community Impact Award by California Clubs in 2022.
The meeting is open to the public. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.
Santa Rosa
Learn to prune roses from experts
Master rosarians with the Redwood Empire Rose Society will hold a workshop Saturday on how to properly prune your roses. They will give helpful tips and advice on winter rose care and recommendations on the best tools for pruning safely and accurately. The class is free and open to the public. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
