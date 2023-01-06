Free classes offer tips on pollinator gardens and pruning

A talk on planting a pollinator garden with native plants and a workshop on rose pruning will help you sharpen your skills.|
Petaluma

Plan a pollinator garden with native plants

Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will offer insights into the use of native plants in pollinator gardens with a talk Monday before the Petaluma Garden Club.

Clarke, a former president of the club, was involved in the club’s creation of a habitat garden at Wickersham Park for which the group received a Community Impact Award by California Clubs in 2022.

The meeting is open to the public. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Santa Rosa

Learn to prune roses from experts

Master rosarians with the Redwood Empire Rose Society will hold a workshop Saturday on how to properly prune your roses. They will give helpful tips and advice on winter rose care and recommendations on the best tools for pruning safely and accurately. The class is free and open to the public. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

You can send home and garden news to Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Submit at least three weeks in advance of an event.

