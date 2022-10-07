Online

Resilient Landscaping: Gardening in the Defensible Space

Learn how to create and maintain a fire-wise, sustainable garden that supports biodiversity and meets county code requirements during a free online workshop Tuesday.

The two-hour class will show participants how to select plants, place them and maintain a landscape that will preserve or enhance wildlife habitat and increase a property’s ability to withstand fire damage.

It’s geared to residents of Santa Rosa, but anyone is welcome to attend.

The workshop will provide:

Recommendations for fire-wise landscaping in the 0- to 5-foot, 5- to 30-foot and 30- to 100-foot defensible space zones, with specific plant and design suggestions.

Practical ways to reconcile sometimes conflicting guidelines to achieve an attractive landscape that is also biodiverse, energy-saving, low on water use and firewise.

A working understanding of what it means to be sustainable in an ever-changing California climate.

Resources to help you move forward with your landscape and community.

Presenters include Mimi Enright, program manager for the UC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County; April Owens, executive director of the Habitat Corridor Project and horticultural chairperson of the California Native Plant Society Milo Baker chapter; and Jon Kanagy, design and implementation project manager for the Sonoma Ecology Center.

The workshop is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required. Email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu or call 707-565-2608.

Graton

Fall flower show and plant sale returns

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Graton Community Club is once again rolling out its traditional Fall Flower Show Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.

The historic clubhouse in downtown Graton will be flush with flowers, plants for sale, handmade novelties and recycled treasures. Lunch with homemade desserts will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m for $15, and live music will add to the festive atmosphere. Admission is free. Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College students. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 8996 Graton Road. Call 707-829-5314 or go to gratoncommunityclub.org for more information.

Petaluma

Turn an urban garden into a sustainable spot for wildlife

Did you know you can have a garden with year-round color that is also an oasis for insects? Sonoma County Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will show how she pulled that off during a free talk Oct. 15. She’ll also talk about rainwater catchment and graywater systems.

Clarke created an attractive and sustainable habitat garden at her historic home in Petaluma. 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Registraiton is required. Contact 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Online

How to care for trees during a drought

Petaluma-based nonprofit Daily Acts organizers will show how to nurture new and existing trees during times of drought and water restrictions, during a free webinar Wednesday.

The class will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will include time to ask questions and make community connections. Sign up at bit.ly/3ykQIWn.

