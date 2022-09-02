Free classes to sharpen your gardening skills

Santa Rosa

Join Sonoma County Master Gardener April Lynch on Sept. 11 for a free, photographic walk among Northern California’s native oaks. Through the artistic photos she took over a period of 11 years, Lynch will lead a visual hike through chaparral, woodlands and forests to teach participants about native oak trees and shrubs. She will point out microscopic oak flowers and the variety of acorns and leaves we can find at our feet.

The talk will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Registration is required at conta.cc/3q0eh2k. You will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the library talk. Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E St., Santa Rosa. For information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Petaluma

Composting

Composting is nature’s way of recycling and growing healthy plants from the ground up. Like humans, plants have nutritional needs such as carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, but so much depends on the soil. Building up the soil with organic matter, such as leaves and food scraps, enriches the soil and delivers valuable fertilizer to help microorganisms support plants. Farmers often call this enriched soil “black gold.”

Lori Caldwell, an Alameda County Master Composter, landscape professional and residential sheet mulch expert, will lead a free composting workshop in person and online Sept. 10.

Caldwell will share ways to use composting techniques in home landscapes. She will explain how to survey your existing soil and incorporate the right type of compost into your landscape. She also will show techniques you can use in your patio or backyard.

Caldwell is certified through the Maine Compost School and works as an educator with Stop Waste, which aims “to connect people to the soil and all that it provides.” She has taught sustainable gardening classes in the Bay Area since 2007.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the Petaluma Library, but it also will be streamed live on Zoom. Register for your preferred viewing method at dailyacts.org/events-cal/backyard-composting-101. The event is produced by Daily Acts. The Petaluma Library is located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

Sonoma County Master Gardener Anne Lowings will share what she has learned in years of gardening with succulents during a free workshop Sept. 10 in Sebastopol.

Through trial and error, she has discovered the best varieties for Sonoma County. She also will talk about how these tough and versatile plants can add year-round interest with little maintenance or water. 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Space is limited, so register at bit.ly/3KBk9Zc.

For information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Submit Home and Garden news to Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit at least three weeks in advance of an event.