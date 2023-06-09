Free compost giveaway in Sonoma

Gardeners can take their pick from a compost giveaway in Sonoma or a veggie container planting workshop in Healdsburg.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2023, 8:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma

Compost giveaway at Sonoma Garden Park

Grab your buckets and bags. Daily Acts and Sonoma Ecology Center are giving away compost. Come by the Sonoma Garden Park between 10 am. and noon Wednesday or Friday to load up, for free.

Compost makes soil healthier for plants and helps draw down climate-warming atmospheric carbon.

Some old grain bags will be available for toting the compost, but people are encouraged to bring their own containers or truck. Compost will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, and people can take up to 1 yard, roughly equal to an average truck bed full of compost. Also bring shovels and gloves to help load your compost. Zero Waste Sonoma will be giving out countertop compost pails.

Register to help organizers know how many people to expect. With registration, you will receive additional resources on compost and carbon sequestration via email. Register at Dailyacts.org. 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma.

Santa Rosa

Solar panel recycling event

Did you know putting solar panels in the garbage is illegal? They are considered universal waste, a subcategory of hazardous waste, and need to be disposed of under certain protocols.

Zero Waste Sonoma received a grant from CalRecycle to offer periodic solar panel collection events for Sonoma County residents.

The next collection event is Friday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Residents who have old panels to discard may make an appointment by selecting a date and time at zerowastesonomasolar.as.me/schedule.php.

Solar panels must come from a residence in Sonoma County, and there is a limit of 40 panels per household. No solar panels from businesses are allowed. For more information, email ZWS-SolarRecycling@sonoma-county.org.

Submit Sonoma Home news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.