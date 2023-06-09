Sonoma

Compost giveaway at Sonoma Garden Park

Grab your buckets and bags. Daily Acts and Sonoma Ecology Center are giving away compost. Come by the Sonoma Garden Park between 10 am. and noon Wednesday or Friday to load up, for free.

Compost makes soil healthier for plants and helps draw down climate-warming atmospheric carbon.

Some old grain bags will be available for toting the compost, but people are encouraged to bring their own containers or truck. Compost will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, and people can take up to 1 yard, roughly equal to an average truck bed full of compost. Also bring shovels and gloves to help load your compost. Zero Waste Sonoma will be giving out countertop compost pails.

Register to help organizers know how many people to expect. With registration, you will receive additional resources on compost and carbon sequestration via email. Register at Dailyacts.org. 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma.

Santa Rosa

Solar panel recycling event

Did you know putting solar panels in the garbage is illegal? They are considered universal waste, a subcategory of hazardous waste, and need to be disposed of under certain protocols.

Zero Waste Sonoma received a grant from CalRecycle to offer periodic solar panel collection events for Sonoma County residents.

The next collection event is Friday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Residents who have old panels to discard may make an appointment by selecting a date and time at zerowastesonomasolar.as.me/schedule.php.

Solar panels must come from a residence in Sonoma County, and there is a limit of 40 panels per household. No solar panels from businesses are allowed. For more information, email ZWS-SolarRecycling@sonoma-county.org.

