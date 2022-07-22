Free talks help you stop wasting food and water

Santa Rosa

From scraps to scrumptious

Before you drop those food scraps in the compost, think again. Those precious carrot tops, beet greens or leftovers from the veggies you used for tonight’s dinner can have one more shot at making it to your dinner plate.

The University of California’s Master Food Preservers will demonstrate how to get the most out of the food you grow yourself or buy from the grocery store during a free seminar Wednesday.

These experts in all things food will offer ideas on how to make soup, pestos, smoothies, fruit leather and more from vegetable and fruit “waste.” After the talk and demonstration, there will be a tour of the Advanced Energy Center. 741 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 6-8 p.m. Drop-ins welcome. For information, email mfpsc@ucanr.edu or visit bit.ly/3IWBNFS.

Online

Beyond defensible space

Do you have overgrown vegetation with high fire risk? Does your property include areas impacted by sudden oak death, invasive species or a recent fire?

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center and its partners will host a free Zoom webinar on Wednesday to explore wildfire mitigation strategies that nurture wildlife habitat and restore healthy ecosystems. The talk is geared to southern Sonoma County residents, but anyone is invited to tune in.

The webinar will feature quick consultations with land owners and land managers interested in talking about the unique conditions of their land and receiving management recommendations from a panel of experts from Sonoma Ecology Center, Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, Santa Rosa Junior College and UC Cooperative Extension. 6-8 p.m. Registration is required to receive a link to the webinar. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu and look under Upcoming Events to register.

Online

Fixing irritating irrigation leaks

You might be able to save a lot of water by simply fixing irrigation leaks.

A panel of experts, including Kris Loomis, senior programs specialist for Sonoma Water, and Leslie Hart, volunteer coordinator of Garden Sense, a UC Master Gardener program, will lead a free webinar and field questions to help you troubleshoot any problems with your irrigation system.

The two will offer support and address the most common causes of irrigation leaks and how to fix them.

Registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. 7-7:30 p.m. For information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu. To register, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu and look under Upcoming Events.

