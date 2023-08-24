Santa Rosa

Free toilets and more

If you need a new toilet, Santa Rosa Water is giving them away, for free.

Eligible customers may receive up to two low-water-use toilets, shower heads and faucet aerators for kitchens and bathrooms installed by qualified plumbers. The effort to cut down on water use is subsidized by the state through an agreement with the Department of Water Resources.

To be eligible, residents must be customers of Santa Rosa Water and the toilets to be replaced must be 1.6 gallons per flush or higher. Single family, multifamily, commercial, industrial and institutional customers are eligible.

Each customer will be required to sign the certificate of participation to document the work was completed by one of the qualifying plumbers that Santa Rosa Water has contracted with.

In addition to new .8 gallons per flush toilets, new shower heads, and bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators will be installed as part of the package.

Each residence will be limited to two toilet packages. For commercial toilet installation limits, and for more information contact the Water Use Efficiency team at 707-543-3985, or watersmart@srcity.org.

Online

Get tips for gardening with natives

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will present a Language of the Land webinar Wednesday featuring ideas for incorporating native plants into the home garden. Natives are good both for water efficiency and to attract wildlife.

Webinar leader Bill Klausing will draw upon his own wildlife-friendly native garden to illustrate many of the possibilities for home gardeners in the North Bay. 7-8:30 p.m. The class is free but registration is required at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. Spanish interpretation will be available. For information call 707-565-2606.

Rohnert Park

Small is beautiful at bonsai show this weekend

Explore the beauty and mystery of the Japanese art of bonsai during the annual Bonsai Show this weekend put on by the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society.

Each day at 1 p.m., well-known bonsai artist/master Ryan Neil of Bonsai Mirai and Mirai Live will demonstrate this traditional Japanese art. The show also will feature bonsai displays and bonsai-related materials available to buy from vendors and members of the group. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. For more information, visit rebsbonsai.org.

