French onion soup, red wine are a comforting wintertime match

The first thing I notice about our Wine of the Week, Carol Shelton, 2018 Central Coast Coquille Rouge, $25, is its texture. The Rhone-style red splashes over your palate with a lean and silken burst, with long, smooth tannins and absolutely no roughness. It is an easy drinker.

Flavors of earth and spice emerge first, with pleasing suggestions of damp top soil, wet forest leaves, hints of dried sage, little pops of allspice and freshly picked wild mushrooms. Fruit flavors suggest dark berries, notably black raspberries.

You’ll love this wine with lentils, soups and stews, salads, roasted carrots, braised meats, roasted duck and pissaladière with anchovies and black oil-cured olives. Committed carnivores should pair it with rare steak, preferably skirt steak or hanger steak; topped with anchovy butter, it will make the wine soar.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen one of the world’s best soups to enjoy with a red wine. If you like, you can even use the wine in the soup itself. If you are feeding just yourself or one other person, not to worry: The soup keeps well in the refrigerator for a few days and you can freeze it for a couple of months. Just prepare the bread and cheese shortly before enjoying it.

Classic French Onion Soup

Serves 4

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

7 medium onions, yellow or red, peeled and thinly sliced

Kosher salt

⅓ cup brandy

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup dry red wine

4 cups beef stock, preferably homemade

4 slices lightly toasted sourdough hearth bread

2 plump garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

12 ounces Bellwether Carmody or imported Gruyère, grated

Put the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan or soup pot and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the onions and reduce the heat to low. Simmer very gently until the onions are limp, fragrant, tender and sweet, about 40 minutes; do not let them burn.

Turn the heat to high, add the brandy, agitate the pan and cook until the brandy is nearly completely reduced. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the wine, stock and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat so the soup just simmers. Cook, partially covered, for about 30 minutes.

Taste and correct the seasoning; if it seems a bit flat, season with a bit more salt.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Rub both sides of the bread with garlic, pressing gently to release the garlic’s juices.

Ladle the soup into ovenproof soup bowls set on a large baking sheet. Set a piece of bread on top of each serving. Scatter the cheese over the soup, being sure to cover it completely. Carefully transfer the baking sheet with the soup to the oven and bake until the cheese is completely melted and just taking on a bit of color, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove from the oven, set each bowl on a saucer and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.