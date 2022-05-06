Treat mom to a walk through the garden on Mother’s Day

Santa Rosa

A garden visit for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to a trip to a rose garden Sunday, and pick up a gift to take away at the same time.

The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is hosting a Plant Expo and Sale for Mother’s Day with floral eye candy for mom and plenty of activities to keep the kids amused.

The historic home and gardens will bring out the quilts of Burbank’s wife, Elizabeth, their first public viewing in a long time. There will be activities for kids like a scavenger hunt, cookies, lemonade, costumes and a 1926 Dodge Estate Wagon for dress-up and selfies.

In addition to plants for sale and special products at the gift shop, Apple Tree Morris, will be on hand to share a lively English spring ritual dance. Tickets are $3. Children younger than 12 enter for free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Free parking is available on Santa Rosa Avenue for a limited time, with metered parking available on Sonoma Avenue. The parking garage on First Street (behind the Roxy Theater) is free on weekends.

These 3 sisters play well together

Like a girl group they’re called “The Three Sisters” because they perform so well together. They’re not singers but crops — corn, beans and squash.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will discuss interplanting your vegetable garden with an emphasis on these big three compatible crops during their next Veggie Happenings webinar May 10.

The panel of food growing experts also will share ideas for trellising and talk about some “good bugs” that you want in your garden. Master Food Preservers will show how to make strawberry freezer jam. Noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

The May 10 event is free but registration is required at bit.ly/3Gvz1VA or sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Petaluma

Expressing yourself through living miniatures

Janis Phillips, an artist with a green thumb, will talk about expressing her art through succulents at the Monday meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club.

Phillips makes playful succulent arrangements and will share how you can get in touch with your inner artist. The talk is free to the public with registration at 10:30 a.m. Old and prospective club members who want to join the business meeting may register starting at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is at the Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.

Online

Grab a cup of coffee, put up your feet and take a virtual tour of some great gardens during the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour on May 14. Organized by the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership, the tour, held online this year because of COVID-19, promotes sustainable landscaping practices by showcasing inspiring gardens throughout Sonoma and Marin counties. The tour highlights Russian River-friendly and Bay-friendly landscaping practices and supports landscape professionals who are certified with expertise in water efficiency.

Videos of the featured gardens will post online at 10 a.m. To join the tour or to sign up for a 1 p.m. panel discussion with landscape experts visit savingwaterpartnership.org.

Santa Rosa

Plant sale featuring edibles and succulents

It’s finally time to plant your summer garden and the Nursery at Jail Industries has plenty of healthy starts to get you growing.

The nursery has been growing carefully selected varieties for taste and ease of growing. They also have a big array of California native and drought-tolerant plants and spring annuals to pretty up your borders and beds. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who share space with Jail Industries, will have a new crop of succulents in pots and arrangements.

Revenue from the plant sales fund the Jail Industries Horticulture Program and Nursery, a vocational program for jail inputs at the North County Detention Facility. The program has not been active during the pandemic but the greenhouses are still being maintained. Cash or checks only. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa. sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

Petaluma

Check out these demonstrations in the garden

The Petaluma Garden Club is celebrating its 98th anniversary with a series of garden demonstrations on the deck of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

Jenn Roberts and Suzanne Clarke will discuss on May 7 vermiculture, which is composting with worms. On May 14, Hope Stewart and Cherly Feuerborn will share easy flowering arranging techniques for making a centerpiece. On May 28, Sue Lovelace and Bryce Sumner will offer discuss “A to Z Vegetable Planting.” 20 Fourth St., Petaluma.

Sonoma and Marin counties

New guide to cutting water use in the landscape

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership has a new guide for home owners new to maintaining a low water use landscape. The “Water Smart Gardens Maintenance Manual” offers easy, step-by-step instructions on how to care for plants, drip irrigation systems, and “green” features offered in the Water Smart Landscape Design Templates offered free on the partnership’s website.

The manual is designed to set home gardeners up for success with a foundation of knowledge and principles that reduce the need for resources and upkeep. It includes a garden maintenance calendar for when to do chores like weeding and pruning and instructions on how and what to prune, as well as setting up and programming a drip irrigation system.

The Water Smart Gardens Maintenance Manual can be downloaded free at savingwaterpartnership.org.

Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership represents 13 water utilities in Sonoma and Marin counties who collaborate to provide a regional approach to water use efficiency. The utilities are the cities of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati, Healdsburg and Cloverdale; the North Marin and Valley of the Moon Water Districts, Marin Water, the town of Windsor and California American Water serving Larkfield and Sonoma Water.

