North Bay experts share tips for making your garden a hangout for beneficial wildlife

Santa Rosa

Story of a habitat garden

When Suzanne Clark moved into her Petaluma Victorian home a few years ago, the backyard was a dark warren of crabgrass, deformed ornamental plum trees and boxwood.

But the Sonoma County Master Gardener set about creating a garden that was attractive, both visually and as a habitat for wildlife.

She will recount what she did to convert her yard into a sustainable wildlife habitat during a talk on Monday before the Santa Rosa Garden Club. The event is open to nonmembers.

Clark will talk about attractive low-water-use plants, drip irrigation and the 1,500-gallon underground rain-water catchment system and a graywater system she installed at a reasonable cost.

Clark also is a member of the Santa Rosa and Petaluma garden clubs. She has gardened in Germany, Taiwan, England and Zimbabwe.

Nonmembers are invited to attend the 1:30 p.m. talk for a $5 fee. Meetings are held at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Online

Garden allies

Frederique Lavoipierre, author of the new book “Garden Allies,” will give an online talk at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 hosted by Copperfield’s Books.

An experienced gardener, botanist and horticultural writer, Lavoipierre will speak at 7 p.m. about the birds, mammals, reptiles and insects that inhabit our gardens. She makes the case for seeing these critters not as enemies but as gardening partners that pollinate our flowers and vegetable crops and keep pests in check.

Lavoipierre shares fascinating portraits of these creatures, describing their life cycles and showing how they keep the garden’s ecology in balance. She also offers tips on how to nurture and welcome these often-overlooked allies into the garden.

Lavoipierre is the former director of education at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “Garden Allies” is her 10-year series of articles published in Pacific Horticulture Magazine that served as the foundation for her book. She currently works as a consultant and serves on the editorial advisory group of the American Public Gardens Association. To register for the free talk visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

