Fresh food on display at Kendall-Jackson’s culinary garden

Tucker Taylor pauses at a galvanized metal tub at the top of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate’s celebrated culinary garden. It’s overflowing with greenery and Taylor, the director of culinary gardens for Jackson Family Wines, sweeps his hands over the fragrant leaves with the delight of a child petting a puppy.

“This is orange mint, my favorite mint. Feel your fingertips. You can feel the essential oils,” he says of the strong citrus fragrance unleashed from this spring- and summer-blooming herb popular in teas and other drinks.

For Taylor, who oversees nearly 5 acres of premium food crops and perennials at the estate, to declare a favorite is saying something. Some 200 varieties of edible plants are grown in K-J’s culinary garden, each grown for flavor and to please the pickiest of the Bay Area’s top chefs.

On tours of the gardens, Taylor urges visitors to touch the merchandise. It’s part of the experience he wants to create in a garden that, in its California way, comes close to rivaling the gardens at Le Petit Trianon at Versailles. It is a serious production garden serving as Taylor puts it, “30 Michelin Stars” in San Francisco alone, spread over 15 restaurants.

But it’s also laid out in a way that mixes the classical aesthetic of precise rows ringed by 80-year-old English walnut trees with the exuberance of flowering perennials along its borders humming with bees and butterflies.

“I often say we’re a hybrid garden,” Taylor says. “We’re farming and landscaping at the same time because it is also a show garden.”

The garden also is a way for people, many of whom may live in cities and suburbs far removed from any farm or even a backyard garden, to experience how exquisite just-picked food tastes. And that in turn may create positive memories of Kendall-Jackson when they scan the market shelves for wine.

“It’s fun for our guests to come out and do this,” Taylor says, pointing out other mints in the collection, from strawberry to pineapple. “Most people have not smelled these different mints. I really love the educational aspect of this garden. Our goal is to help educate people to the importance of fresh food.”

Visitors at Saturday’s annual Taste of Sonoma event put on by Sonoma County Vintners may opt for a guided tour of the scenic gardens that occupy a long space between the chateau-style visitors center and vineyards. As extensive as they are, they remain hidden, almost like a secret garden, behind a wall of Ligustrum, a privet hedge Taylor had planted when he arrived at K-J from The French Laundry nine years ago.

“I just wanted the garden to feel more enclosed, and it’s a nice backdrop to the perennials,” he says.

The tours ($10) are a chance to learn about and taste the fruits, vegetables and herbs that feed K-J’s farm-to-table program. Taylor hopes that as with wine, the proof that fresh is best will come with that first bite into a crisp carrot or tender radish the size of a thumbnail that has just been pulled from the earth that day.

“We harvest every morning and our produce goes right into the kitchen, and most of it never goes into the walk-in (refrigerator),” says Taylor, taking refuge under the shade of one of the old English walnuts that give the garden an air of venerability. Temperatures on this day would surpass 100 degrees, but the garden crew, having started in the cool of the morning not long after sunrise, will knock off work before it gets dangerously hot.

Most of the food crops grown in the winery garden go into food and wine pairings or dishes for events at other Kendall-Jackson estates.

“Our main kitchen is producing for all the other estates as well,” Taylor says, “so it might be canapes for 100 people or it might be a buffet for 50 people or an eight-course meal for 12 people.”

But produce from the gardens that amount to a small farm at the edges of Santa Rosa are in high demand from chefs.

“It’s really fun working and collaborating with our chefs in San Francisco and the Bay Area,” he says. “We’ve had a waiting list for seven years in the city, so we’re getting ready to get three greenhouse like the one I put up at The French Laundry, which will really help out our winter production. I’m really excited about that.”

Pairing with perennials

One of the more radical moves Taylor made when he first arrived at K-J was to add masses of perennials to attract pollinators to pump up the garden.

“As you can see, they bring in a diverse array of insects which help balance things, and there are also more birds in the garden now. There is a hole in that tree over there,” he says, gesturing toward a walnut in the distance, “and there is a bluebird that makes a nest every year. ”