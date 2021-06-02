Fresh snap beans don’t need much seasoning to shine

They used to be called string beans, but over the 20th century, the strings were bred out of them. You can now bend fresh beans until they snap cleanly, with no de-stringing necessary, so their name has been converted to the more accurate snap beans.

When we see the term “snap” (or green) beans, most of us think of Phaseolus vulgaris, the common snap bean of which Blue Lake is the most common type.

A word of warning right up front: Don’t nibble the raw beans inside the green pods when you are preparing them for cooking. You also should avoid eating the whole raw pod. The pods aren’t poisonous, but the raw beans inside them are. They contain glycosides that can produce hydrocyanic acid in the human digestive system, and there are cases of children dying from eating raw beans. Just a few minutes of cooking detoxifies them.

Sprouting makes the starch and protein in beans more digestible, but raw sprouted beans — except mung beans — contain a substance that inhibits trypsin, a digestive enzyme. So sprouted seeds of green beans should be cooked, such as in a stir-fry. A good general rule is to cook beans and avoid them raw.

Snap beans have been in our supermarkets for a while, mostly grown in the warmer parts of California. But now that it’s June, locally grown and organic snap beans are showing up at our farmers markets, which is good news for cooks interested in quality. The organic designation is important because snap beans are one of the most heavily sprayed crops in conventional agriculture.

Test the freshness of a snap bean by bending one. If it’s dull in color, rubbery and limp, it’s past its prime. If it’s bright green, bends a little and then breaks in half, it’s fresh. The pods should be straight and smooth, without the obvious lumps of the beans inside showing. Snap beans like Blue Lake will be tender at 6 inches or so and start toughening up when they grow longer.

Snap beans have just a trace of fat and no cholesterol and are a good source of protein — although it’s not a complete protein. Native Americans long ago planted corn, beans and squash together, calling them the “Three Sisters.” Proteins from those three vegetables combined have all the amino acids that make up a complete protein. And they grow so well together. The corn grows tall, creating a pole for the beans to climb while the squash runs in the rows, its big leaves shading the ground and keeping down weeds. The beans, being a legume, add nitrogen to the soil through the nitrogen-fixing bacteria that colonize their roots, and nitrogen is exactly what corn needs to produce a bountiful crop.

Snap beans have a long-running love affair with toasted almonds and, for some reason, with anchovies. Italians dredge them in flour and fry them in olive oil until they’re golden brown and crispy. In India, they haul out heavy spices for snap beans: turmeric, cumin, cayenne and mustard among them. Eastern Europeans tend to saute them with onions and flavor them with dill, garlic and nutmeg and a little beef stock. In Greece and Bulgaria, they add tomatoes, carrots, sweet peppers and thyme to the saute pan.

Here in America, we usually cook and serve them plain, as if their natural flavor were flavor enough. Maybe it is.

Here’s a thoroughly German dish, right down to the inclusion of the mint-family herb they call “bohnenkraut,” which translates to “bean herb” (in English we call it winter savory). Summer savory, with a similar flavor, will do if winter savory isn’t available. Its strong peppery-menthol taste enhances the flavor of snap beans. It also will freshen your breath like a mint if you chew a piece. This salad should be made an hour or more before dinner so it can be chilled and served cold.

Green Bean Salad

Makes 4 servings

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup chicken stock

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon minced dill

1 teaspoon minced parsley

1 pound fresh snap beans, frenched, with stem end removed

1 sprig fresh winter savory or ¼ teaspoon dried savory

Make a dressing by combining the vinegar, oil, chicken stock and a bit of salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk thoroughly until blended.

Stir in the dill and parsley. Set the bowl aside.

Trim the ends off the snap beans and cut them on the bias into 2-inch lengths.

Bring 2 quarts of salted water with the savory in it to a boil in a large saucepan. Put in the prepared beans and return to a boil, then immediately reduce heat to moderate and boil for 8-10 minutes, or until they are tender but still fairly firm. Discard the savory sprig.

Put the beans into a colander and run cold water over them for a few seconds to stop the cooking. Spread them on paper towels and pat dry.

Put the beans in a serving bowl, give the dressing another whisking, pour the dressing on the beans, and toss until the beans are coated. Refrigerate one hour so the salad is well chilled.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.