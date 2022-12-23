Pamela Townsend clutched the little doll with tight curls and a white gown and whispered, “This is my Christmas present to me.”

But there was no need to keep it hush. The handful of women standing around her in the tiny little shop in west Petaluma understood how she felt. That doll was more to her than a few pieces of factory-molded vinyl strung together with stretchy cord. It was her childhood friend, with whom she had shared many happy times and imaginary adventures.

Nearly 70 years have passed since the doll arrived for Christmas. But Townsend, even now at 77, could never part with her Terri Lee.

“It’s so funny because I always keep her with all my Christmas stuff,” she said. “I only bring her out at Christmas.”

Devotion to Terri Lee brought Townsend on a wet and wintry afternoon to The Doll Mercantile. Here in what resembles an old-fashioned Geppetto’s workshop, devoid of electronics and filled instead with small hand tools, scissors, fabric, old buttons, wigs, spare parts and racks of tiny clothes, lifetime friends Colleen Richardson and Neva Fleckenstein restore injured, dirty and broken toys — the kind with faces.

A doll is restrung so the appendages stay attached at The Doll Mercantile in Petaluma, Friday December 16, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The women met in 1944, when they were little girls attending the same church in Southern California. They’ve been fast friends ever since, seeing one another through the ups and downs of life, through high school, college at San Jose State and raising children as working mothers.

“We have each other’s backs. We’ve been together through good and bad,” said Fleckenstein, the elder at 87, who described their bond as one forged by shared history.

“Any time there was something that came up in our lives, we could always talk to each other,” Richardson added.

Both were teachers for 34 years. They supported each other as they lost their longtime spouses during the past decade. Now, in this quiet season of late life, these octogenarians spend their days sewing, mending, pressing tiny clothes, stringing and repainting. If an antique doll made of wood pulp is missing a finger or part of her foot, they will make a new one. They will find new wigs for a bald doll, new eyes for a sightless bear.

Townsend brought in Terri Lee and her smaller sibling, Tiny Terri Lee, for a new hairdo and dress. She dug around in the boxes and bins at the shop, organized by size and era, and selected the perfect dress for her 1950s Terri, which in fact had been made for that same doll as a reproduction years later.

Townsend, who lives in Oakmont, said Terri reminds her of many happy memories playing dolls with her two sisters and other children in the neighborhood.

“She’s not going back in the box,” Townsend declared, thrilled with how beautiful Terri now looks, cleaned and redressed.

Colleen Richardson repairs a doll on her craft covered desk at The Doll Mercantile in Petaluma, Friday December 16, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

But many of the toys that wind up in The Doll Mercantile hospital have been loved to death, from stuffed animals with no stuffing to dolls missing limbs or eyes. Doll doctors Richardson and Fleckenstein do their best to bring them back to life, so to speak. Theirs is a sort of St. Jude’s Hospital for dolls, taking on the worst cases. Almost no patient is turned away.

“I enjoy a challenge,” said Richardson, 86, a retired Two Rock Elementary School teacher and principal. She was recruited by the late Helen Putnam, a Petaluma mayor and member of the board of supervisors, who was principal of the rural school when Richardson arrived in 1963 with her husband, David, and two young daughters.

“She never gives up on a challenge,” Fleckenstein, who lives in Rohnert Park, said of her friend and partner while wedged in a tight corner behind a sewing machine. “Between the two of us, we usually can figure out some way to do it. Sometimes I will say, ‘Oh we can’t do anything with that. And she will say, ‘Let’s try this or that or another. And we usually get it back in good condition that makes people happy.”

“You’ve got to take care of your creatures, and your teddy bear is your creature. You don’t throw your creatures away.” John Kelly, customer of The Doll Mercantile

In a disposable culture where repair shops have vanished and broken things are tossed and replaced, Petaluma’s doll doctors are part of a dwindling class of tinkerers practicing a self-taught craft.

They have no repair manuals issued by the manufacturer. Instead, they must diagnose and repair based on more than 30 years of experience working on hundreds, if not thousands, of toys and a patience for problem solving. Their “patients” are often at least 50 years old. Some are well over 100.