What: A celebration of the restoration of the children’s garden at Los Guilicos, with craft activities and demonstrations for kids, a tree and wildflower walk at 11 a.m. for adults and a talk on irrigation systems at 1 p.m. for adults

When a crew of Sonoma County Master Gardeners first surveyed what was once a garden for foster kids from the nearby Valley of the Moon Children’s Center, it was little more than “a burned wasteland,” they said.

The Glass Fire of 2020 had ripped through the county complex at Los Guilicos, charring large swaths of the 241-acre property beneath Hood Mountain Regional Park. Among the casualties was the garden where children and teenagers, dealing with trauma in their young lives, were able to get outside and engage with nature.

“All we could see was the possibility of it,” said Master Gardener Pat Decker, who has co-led an effort to heal the garden that had been a healing space for so many kids.

So when Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin approached the group about reviving the garden, they were on board. The gardeners got to work applying their own vision to make the 360-square-foot space an outdoor classroom with everything from raised beds of vegetables and herbs to compost boxes and worm bins and even “a bug hotel” to accommodate beneficial insects.

Now Mother Nature’s mysteries and magic are at work for kids to see and experience. Kids and adults alike are invited to come by Oct. 14 to celebrate the space with a Children’s Garden Jamboree.

The event will be the debut for the garden that showcases many of the horticultural practices the master gardeners teach in the community, as volunteers under the aegis of the University of California Cooperative Extension.

In addition to exploring the garden, decked out for fall with hanging gourds and pumpkins on the vine, kids can make several craft projects to take home, like corn-husk dolls, sun catchers, gratitude banners and paper butterflies and ladybugs. They can also learn how to create a small garden of plants and succulents in recycled containers and catch a puppet show.

Adults, too, are invited to check out the garden. They can take a guided walk to explore wildflowers and trees at 11 a.m. and a talk on irrigation systems at 1 p.m.

Transformation from ruin

About 20 master gardeners pitched in to transform the ruin into a vibrant garden humming with life and brimming with fall bounty.

One of the first tasks was to assess the trees still standing on the site, which is just across the road from Los Guilicos Village, a community of tiny homes for people without shelter.

Image Tree Service of Healdsburg did the work pro bono, ultimately removing 12 dead, dying or dangerous trees, including a giant pine, and cutting them into wood chips that now stand in large piles to incorporate in and around the garden.

Very little survived the fire, which did some $8 million in damage to land and structures at Los Guilicos. But volunteers found one stubborn survivor, a rosemary bush, which now has an honored spot in one of several raised beds made of stone blocks. The blocks were cleaned and the garden beds replenished with new soil; now they are curated in a fun and explanatory way for kids.

Parents can pick up ideas to interest their kids in growing plants and working outside at home, too. The garden is divided into five “rooms,” each with something to teach, with beds and troughs devoted to different concepts.

There is the Three Sisters area, with the complementary crops of corn, beans and squash. The Pizza and Salsa, Herbs and Edibles area is filled with ingredients — such as tomatoes, basil and peppers — for some of kids’ favorite foods. The Five Senses section has plants that can be touched (lamb’s ear), smelled (mint) and tasted.

There are also Troughs for All Seasons, now filled with ripe pumpkins. The pumpkins are growing on flat stones to prevent rot, one of many ideas gardeners can pick up while exploring the garden.

Volunteers started planning the garden last November. After securing an agreement with the county, they immediately set to work at the beginning of March, first installing an irrigation system thanks to $20,000 in support from Wyatt Irrigation Supply in Ukiah and Hunter Industries in San Marcos.

Then they trucked in 40 cubic yards of soil and planted 650 plants, including vegetable starts grown from seeds in their own windowsills and native plants dug up from their own backyards in the spring.

There are not only food crops in the new garden, but California natives along the edges, the start of a hedgerow that will provide habitat and food for wildlife. The gardeners are calling this section the 4 Bs — a wall of plants attractive to bees, birds, butterflies and bugs. It is rich and diverse with plants carefully chosen so there is nectar and food throughout the year.

“We have manzanita for winter, and for spring, lots of salvias. Ceanothus for spring and fall, coffeeberry for fall berries and blooms in spring. There is a lot for caterpillars as well. We have milkweed” for monarch butterflies, said Pattie Dawson, part of the volunteer team.