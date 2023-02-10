Sonoma

All things olive

Olive expert Don Landis will lead another Olive Odyssey with tastings, olive-inspired art and growing experts Feb. 18 at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards.

The event will be a chance to savor unique varieties of olives; taste olive oils; fill up on olive-inspired food for lunch and nibbles; and see art by ceramists, photographers and painters, all inspired by olives. Olive tree experts, both local and from UC Davis, will be on hand to talk about the care and cultivation of olive trees.

Admission is free and attendees also get discounts from the Olive Press and Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. There will be tours of the olive mill, cooking demonstrations and Italian music in the courtyard. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. For information, call 707-931-7506.

Sonoma

From caterpillars to butterflies

Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will give a talk Feb. 18 called “Life Cycles: From Caterpillars to Butterflies and Moths.”

Clarke, an advocate for butterflies, will offer an introduction to some of the differences and similarities between moths and butterflies and the plants they need to survive. She will talk about the challenges butterflies face and the requirements for a successful metamorphosis for some local butterflies and moths. 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma.

The talk is free but attendance is limited to 40 people, so registration is required at bit.ly/3D2coZJ or sonomamg.ucanr.edu under upcoming events. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the library talk.

Santa Rosa

Feed your roses

Your roses require feeding to thrive, but what should you feed them and when?

Jolene Adams of the American Rose Society will give a free seminar Thursday hosted by the Redwood Empire Rose Society, covering the basics of rose fertilization. Nonmembers are invited to attend.

Adams, who has been growing roses for more than 60 years, has a distinguished resume. She is a past president of the American Rose Society, a master rosarian and an American Rose Society horticultural judge. 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. sonomaroses.org

