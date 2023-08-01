As I drove to the Sebastopol Farmers’ Market on Sunday, I noticed a patch of naked lady lilies, standing straight and tall, their flowers still tight buds. This harbinger of fall typically appears in late August, right about the time afternoon light takes on its golden glow and the first pomegranates appear. Naked lady lilies in July suggest it may be an early autumn.

Even as we feel the days speeding toward fall, summer’s bounty is upon us. From little padron peppers to plump muskmelons and big ears of sweet corn, nearly everything summertime beckoned from bins and boxes and tables at the market, a dizzying array of deliciousness. Only watermelon seemed missing — local watermelons will not ripen for several more weeks.

The market’s current manager, Barbara Hom, best known as a chef and caterer, has gotten her sea legs after taking over the farmers’ market when the previous new manager suddenly quit. Hom has brought in several new vendors, and the market seems to be operating seamlessly these days.

Hom has changed the hours. Until recently, the market officially opened at 10 a.m., but farmers were allowed to sell before that time to anyone who showed up. Now the market opens at 9 a.m. and sales are prohibited until that time. It closes promptly at 1:30 p.m.

The market’s long-term heavy hitters are doing well. The Patch sells both their hybrid and heirloom tomatoes, sweet white corn, walla walla onions, red onions, sweet peppers, zucchini, garlic, blue lake and Romano green beans, figs, basil and lemon cucumbers that have a lovely pink blush.

Triple T has padron, shishito and jalapeño peppers, along with their fiery hot sauces, greens and more. Hector Alvarez of Hector’s Honey now has grass-fed beef, in addition to shell beans, melons, tomatoes and beautiful garlic braids. Laguna Farms French breakfast radishes have such gorgeous greens that they must be made into soup! The farm also has multicolored carrots; the ones known as white, which are really pale yellow, are the most delicate of all carrots. Stony Point Strawberry Farm has raspberries and blackberries, in addition to strawberries so fragrant they filled my car with their evocative aromas as I drove home.

Rainbow’s End Farm has chicken and duck eggs, flowers and other unique specialties, including a savory aqua fresca-type drink filled with good-for-you greens. I came home with a quart. Twin Peaks and Schletewitz both have seasonal fruit, including white peaches.

One of the market’s newer members, Radical Farms, has beautiful bouquets, including with red sunflowers and delicate Chinese forget-me-nots, plus beautiful heads of lettuce, plump cabbage, shiny zucchini and beets. Tookay Farms of Alexander Valley, also new to the market, has gorgeous tomatoes, cucumbers and delicious muskmelons, including one with green flesh, my favorite.

Revolution Bread of Petaluma typically sells out early. There is a new bakery, too — Marla — with a big selection of breads, cookies and pastries like enormous sticky buns. There is a new cheese vendor, too, Mt. Eitan. Heron Fox Farm has unpasteurized almonds, which are getting harder to find, and walnuts.

Along with this bounty of seasonal produce, there are a range of foods to enjoy on the spot and to take home. You’ll find charcuterie, the best puer tea I’ve found anywhere, sauces, pastas, fresh mushrooms, dried mushrooms, African baskets, clothing made of Indian fabrics and spritzers and creams for the face and body.

While people shop, eat and mingle, music wafts from the stage, kids run and jump and more than one shopper tries to slip through with their dog, which are forbidden from farmers markets by state law.

Each farmers market reflects its community, and the Sebastopol Farmers’ Market is no exception. It’s as colorful and as eclectic as the town itself.

Fried Chiles

Makes 4 - 6 servings, easily doubled

Use this technique for shishito, padron and Jimmy Nardello peppers. After you’ve eaten your fill of these neat, see the serving suggestions that follow the main recipe for several other ways to enjoy them.

8 ounces padron, shishito or Jimmy Nardello peppers, or a combination

Olive oil

1 lemon wedge

Maldon salt flakes or other flake salt

Black pepper in a mill

Set a heavy pan, such as cast-iron, over high heat and add just enough olive oil to coat the pan with a thin film. Add the peppers and toss frequently, until the skins blister and they begin to soften and take on a bit of color.

Transfer to a platter, add a squeeze lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and enjoy right away.

Serving suggestions:

Scatter minced garlic over the chiles before adding lemon juice.

Add homemade aioli or Romesco alongside the chiles, for dipping.

Use only shishito peppers and omit the lemon. Season the fried chiles with a teaspoon of toasted sesame oil, a squeeze of lime juice and toasted sesame seeds or gomashio.

Serve with a bowlful of homemade hummus.

Serve over eggs cooked over easy or sunny side up, with toasted bread.

Set burrata in the middle of a platter and season it with salt, pepper and a generous drizzle of your best extra-virgin olive oil. Surround with fried chiles and, alongside, hot hearth bread to sop up the juices.

Cut 8 ounces of mozzarella fresca into thin slices and spread over a platter. Top with fried chiles, season with salt and pepper and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. Enjoy with toasted croutons.

Spread about 6 ounces of thinly sliced prosciutto over a platter and top with thinly sliced mozzarella fresca. Season with several turns of black pepper and top with fried padron peppers. Season with flake salt and enjoy right away, with toasted croutons.

Scatter fried padron peppers over queso fundido immediately before serving.

After frying Jimmy Nardello peppers, let them cool a bit, peel them and remove their stems and seed cores. Add to a sliced and fried onion; toss with pasta; and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, a squeeze of lemon and a bit of good red wine vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy as a warm or room-temperature salad. To make it extra luscious, add grated cheese along with the pasta. Don't worry about quantities; just use common sense, make it look good and make it taste good. Add torn basil leaves if you like.

Raspberry Coulis

Makes about 1 ½ cups

This is one of the simplest dessert sauces to make and one of the most delicious. It is a pure expression of raspberries. Although you can make it in the winter with frozen raspberries, it is best when made with local raspberries at their peak of ripeness. Enjoy it over vanilla ice cream, angel food cake, pound cake, chocolate mousse, cheesecake or grilled apricots or peaches.

2 cups (1 pint) raspberries

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon framboise

Fresh lemon juice (optional)

Put the berries in a bowl, sprinkle with the tablespoon of sugar and refrigerate for one hour.

Set a strainer or sieve over a bowl, put the raspberries into the strainer or sieve and use a rubber spatula or wooden pestle to press the berries through, leaving only the seeds behind.

Taste the puree and add a little more sugar if it seems flat. Add the framboise and about ¼ to ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice, just enough to give it a bit of a lift. Taste and if the coulis seems too tart, add a bit more sugar and stir until it is dissolved.

Enjoy right away or refrigerate, covered, for one or two days.

Variations:

To make with strawberries, first remove the stems and slice the berries. Add several turns of black pepper, along with the sugar.

To make with blackberries, add a sprig or two of fresh thyme to the berries as they macerate in the sugar. Use cassis instead of framboise.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.