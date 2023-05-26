Fun ways to incorporate wine into your Memorial Day gathering

With Memorial Day the kickoff to summer, people across America no doubt will be grilling burgers on their back patios this weekend.

As it turns out, that’s likely where they’ll stay all summer long — on their back patios, according to one survey.

Drizly, a beverage e-commerce platform, said 46% of respondents in a recent survey expect to be hosting backyard barbecues this summer rather than going out to bars and restaurants, due to inflation worries over rising prices. One in four consumers are doing more at-home drinking in 2023 than they did in 2022, according to Drizly’s data, which combines sales information with a survey of 1,001 legal-drinking-age adults across the U.S.

With a surge in home gatherings, we want to set you up with a few themed parties to celebrate wine in-house.

‘Drops of God’

Why not have a gathering for wine lovers and film buffs who are intrigued by the “Drops of God” series? The edgy new eight-part series on AppleTV+ is gaining attention and was inspired by the New York Times bestselling Japanese graphic novel series.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3_y2j72Cfe4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The lead characters are Camille, who is played by Fleur Geffrier, and Issei, played by Tomohisa Yamashita. Both are vying for an 87,000-bottle wine collection reputedly the finest in the world and valued at $148 million. The collection is in the will of Camille’s late father. To claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with Issei, her father’s star pupil, in a winner-take-all duel that challenges them with three tests involving wine.

One wine Camille tastes hails from California: the Sandlands, 2021 Mataro, Contra Costa County. That wine would be ideal to uncork at a gathering, as well as one the winery makes with Sonoma County grapes — the Sandlands, 2021 Trousseau, Sonoma County (sandlandsvineyards.com).

You and your friends could watch an episode of the series while grazing on food and sipping the Sandlands Mataro for a perfectly relaxed staycation weekend.

Blind tasting

Another themed gathering that’s always a crowd pleaser is a blind tasting; it’s unfussy fun. Just ask guests to bring a side dish and an exotic red wine, one they’re willing to keep under wraps until you can slip it in a brown paper bag.

What’s great about blind tastings is that they tell the naked truth about wines, stripped of their pricing and fancy packaging.

A handful of brands that would be ideal to include are Pedroncelli, Decoy, Joel Gott, Bogle and Chateau Ste. Michelle. These brands are well-known for over-delivering on quality for their price, proving the point that wine lovers shouldn’t be swayed by price.

Neighborhood backyard barbecue

Corralling the neighbors for a barbecue may seem commonplace, but it’s not so much these days as it was in the past. With social media, many of us spend more time connecting with others via the internet and don’t know many of our neighbors.

When you gather, you can keep combative politics out of the conversation by giving wine the spotlight. Wine, by nature, is congenial. Just ask your neighbors to bring a bottle they like, and you’ll have plenty to talk about.

Tasty brands you may want to have on hand, and ones that have fared well in Press Democrat blind tastings over time, are MacRostie, Sangiacomo, Lynmar, Shafer, Marimar Estate and Quivira.

With three themed party ideas to draw on, drinking at home can be an upbeat way to celebrate while keeping inflation worries at bay.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.