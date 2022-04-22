Concealed behind gates just steps from Highway 1 in Bodega Bay is a secret sanctuary — a jewelbox of a Japanese garden in miniature, open to visitors.

It’s filled with meticulously sculpted cypress and pine, a flowering cherry tree, a dry stone river and even a tiny tea house.

Ren Brown and his late husband Robert DeVee began the garden almost immediately after moving to the coastal fishing village in 1989, intent on opening a gallery devoted to the Japanese art that Brown had been collecting almost his entire life.

Directly behind the highway-facing gallery was a well-built but frumpy house. The two men scooped it up and began remodeling with a Japanese aesthetic incorporating shoji screens and antique tansus (Japanese cabinets) of every size for displaying Brown’s vast collection of ceramics. The walls are filled with fine contemporary Japanese art.

“It’s what I love,” said Brown, who has been steeped in Japanese culture since he was a boy growing up in the East Bay.

The entry to the home of Ren Brown in Bodega Bay has two Japanese-influenced gardens. Brown owns The Ren Brown Gallery, which features Japanese art. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

His mother was born and raised in Japan, the daughter of a Southern Presbyterian missionary preacher who traveled on horseback on Japan’s smallest island trying to spread the word of God, without much success. She met Brown’s father when he traveled to Japan to teach English after graduating from college during the depths of the Depression, at a time when there were no jobs.

The elder Brown became fascinated by Japan and came home and earned his doctorate in Japanese history, which he taught at UC Berkeley for many years. The family made frequent trips to Japan, where Brown learned to speak the language, although he has lost much of it from lack of use.

“I was always surrounded by Japanese visitors coming to the house, Japanese art and ceramics,” he recalled of his Berkeley childhood spent with a foot in two cultures.

Brown majored in history at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and carved out a career as a respiratory therapist. For awhile he even toyed with the idea of going to medical school. But it would be the Japanese art of his early life that would prove to be his abiding passion.

That’s evident the moment you step through the torii gate to his small home and find yourself in a tranquil courtyard garden completely enclosed and a world away from the highway just beyond.

A Koi pond is the centerpiece in the Japanese-influenced gardens of Ren Brown in Bodega Bay who owns The Ren Brown Gallery, which features Japanese art. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Torii are commonly found at the entrance of or within a Shinto shrine, symbolically marking the transition from the mundane to the sacred. The one at Brown’s house was made for him by Bruce Johnson, an internationally recognized sculptor of monumental pieces who lives in Sonoma County. In making the gate, he also angled the focus so that rather than opening to a view of the porch and door it frames a view of the garden, at the center of which is a pond where shimmery koi glide peacefully among the stones and past a waterfall.

Ren Brown rakes the pebbles in his Japanese-influenced dry garden in Bodega Bay on Monday April 19, 2022. Brown, owns The Ren Brown Gallery, which features Japanese art. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Inner transformation

A covered veranda runs along the front of the house, reminiscent of the long covered porches found on many old Japanese country homes.

An antique Japanese fire gong alerts Brown that visitors are at his door. While they wait for him to open the massive front door, which 150 years ago was inside a storage shed somewhere in rural Japan, they can inspect what looks like a weathered Japanese dollhouse but in fact is a kamidana, a Shinto home shrine.

Brown and DeVee enlisted Halcyonn & Roberto Campoamor of Berkeley to take an ordinary house that Brown recalls many years later as “hideous” and give it a serene Japanese feel. There are bamboo floors and a large room with open ceiling of vertical grain fir for relaxing while admiring some of Brown’s prized pieces.

The path at the back of the Red Brown’s Bodega Bay home leads to the Japanese dry garden. Brown, owns The Ren Brown Gallery, which features Japanese art. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Among them is a large silkscreen triptych that gives a sense of peering into a large aquarium of tropical fish. It is by Mayumi Oda, a Japanese-born artist who at one time lived in Muir Beach and is often referred to as “the Japanese Matisse” for her use of color.